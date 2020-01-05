STATUS OF THE OZUNA TALKS?

QUESTION: Are chances improving any that Cards and Ozuna may come together on a deal?
GORDO: All signs point to the Cardinals staying in the hunt with the Rangers and Reds. The Rangers are also tied to Nolan Arenado trade rumors and Josh Donaldson's free agency. Texas doesn't really have an opening in left field, but that team appears willing to improvise if it gets a chance to add power.
Follow-up: Who are the lefty outfield bats remaining on the free agent market that still might interest the Cardinals?
GORDO: There are none. There's Ozuna . . . and that's it as far as the Cardinals' interest. Castellanos is on the market but the Cardinals haven't been tied to him. He's not much of a fielder. Perhaps the White Sox are the best fit for him. Or maybe the Rangers look there if all other efforts to add power fail.