QUESTION: Mike Shildt deserves a ton of credit for playing Tommy Edman every day. That's the move that energized the team. You really liked him this past spring -- will he start in 2020?
COMMISH: Edman will have to start somewhere, but it doesn't have to be the same position every day. He doesn't mind moving around and his production doesn't seem to be affected. With a reconfigured outfield, presumably, he may not be needed as much there, so then, he can play some shortstop to give DeJong an occasional rest. Edman is a better defender there than Munoz.
Follow-up: Are the Cards surprised at the impact Edman has had or were they expecting it?
COMMISH: There isn't one person who could say he expected Edman to hit with the power he's shown or display quite the versatility. But they should expect it because he's done it. And don't forget his base stealing. He's been thrown out once in 14 attempts.
Follow-up: Is there a possibility of moving DeJong to third base and Edman to shortstop next year?
COMMISH: DeJong has become an excellent defensive shortstop which I didn't think would happen but it has. Edman is a versatile infielder capable of playing third, short or second. At least for now. No need to move DeJong.