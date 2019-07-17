QUESTION: Think Steen plays most of his games on the fourth line again this year? Will he be content with that role from training camp on? It presented itself differently last year.
TOM T.: Yes. The Blues turned that fourth line into a good little unit last season, and I think they'll want to continue that. Steen could get an occasional promotion up the lineup every now and then when someone's hurt, though he's at a point in his career where he's more likely to be the guy who's hurt. His game is well suited to the playoffs, so I think the Blues are well served to keep him fresh for the latter stages.