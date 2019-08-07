COMMENT: Sad thought, but it seems the best thing that could happen to the Blues moving forward might be Alexander Steen deciding he wants to go out on top, and retiring. ... Having that salary depart would mean Barbie could stay with a happier salary, Maroon might be able to come back, and there'd be room for a trade if one was needed at the deadline.
TOM T.: The Blues clearly value Steen more than anyone else in the league and most of the fan base. They also know him the best, know what he can do on the ice and what he can mean in the room. Yes, him retiring would open up a good deal of space. Yes, he may be overpaid considering the role he now has on ice. But the team sees him as value-added.
With the space the Blues have, if they don't re-sign Maroon, they should have the space for a trade at the deadline.
To a follow-up question about the Blues keeping Steen, Tom T. replied:
Steen isn't that concerned with his public persona; he cares entirely about the team, and his teammates respect him. When you look at the numbers, they may not be eye-popping, and that certainly influences a lot of fans. He was doing well at the start of the season before he started getting hurt. Alas, Steen doesn't really have a half-speed to dial it down to, and his play takes a toll on his body, so fourth line minutes are best for him to limit his chances to get hurt.
He's a player whose game is made for the playoffs, so the Blues have to find a way to get him there. But when you're on the fourth line, and are the third-highest paid forward, that's going to be a perception problem.