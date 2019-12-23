7. STEPPING STONES

In 37 seasons before Lisa Stone became coach of the SLU women’s basketball team, the program made one postseason appearance in the WNIT. The culture of losing was ingrained with only two winning records in 26 seasons.
The Billilkens endured three more losing years before they emerged as a force in the Atlantic 10 and made three consecutive trips to the WNIT from 2016-18. To do so, Stone recruited players who would become some of the more impactful in program history while posting a seven-year record of 122-102.
Point guard Jackie Kemph left as SLU’s all-time leader in points and assists and was a two-time A-10 player of the year. Center Sadie Stipanovich became the second-leading career scorer. Stone followed with strong recruiting and is positioned well for coming seasons.