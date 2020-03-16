STICK TOGETHER IN THE CRISIS?

QUESTION: It sounds like the Yankees decided as a team to stick together and ride this thing out. Are you surprised the Cardinals didn't do the same thing? If these guys scatter out all over the country, isn't that more risky than staying together?
GOOLD: I am not surprised. Many members of the Cardinals did not have their families with them for spring training. They wanted to be with them during his national crisis, as you can imagine. I don't fault them for that. And it depends on how you travel. Obviously some players left that moment, bolted, got to their home by Friday evening.
Now travel has changed somewhat. Social distancing is the rule now for players, and they can travel without getting in an airplane. The Yankees may have taken that vote, sure, but it's not what is going to happen for them. Cannot. They're in the same spot as the other 29 teams now.