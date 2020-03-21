STICKY SITUATIONS ON THE MOUND

QUESTION: The 2006 World Series had the minor kerfluffle with Detroit lefty Kenny Rogers using a sticky substancec on the mound. When it happened, Tony La Russa pushed it to the point of approaching the umpires during the game and even talked about it with media before the next game. When Lester had rosin on his hand during the 2013 Series, Matheny, and Mozeliak didn't want to touch the issue -- not in the game or later. What do you suspect was the difference in approaches? Given the Astros shenanigans, do you think pitchers will get as much leeway with this going forward?
GORDO: Using a sticky substance to improve pitch grip was long an accepted practice in the game. Cardinals pitchers did it, too, which explains why La Russa and Matheny weren't inclined to push the issue. This practice became even more prevalent in recent years because pitchers complained that the new baseballs were slick.
But this season, if there is a season, we will see a crackdown on that. With all the emphasis on pitch spin rates, there is reason to believe that a foreign substance can create a real advantage. So MLB warned teams in the spring that umpires were going to actually start enforcing the rule.