COMMENT: Pietrangelo is having what is CLEARLY his best season, at the exact same time John Carlson in Washington is doing his best Paul Coffey impersonation, Dougie Hamilton wants everyone to mistake him for Ray Bourque, and Cale Makar is on pace to set all kinds of rookie records for defenseman scoring. Pietro is playing like a Norris winner, except that if this keeps up, he won't even be a finalist.
JT: Couldn't agree more. And I think we all would agree, Norris voters are influenced by point totals.
How different are things this year for Petro than a year ago at this time when he was struggling and a lot of you — no names — wanted him to be traded. His play this year reminds me of how he started the '17-18 season — my first year on the beat — and before he was injured in Detroit in early January. What I'm noticing,too, is some of the defensive work Pietrangelo is doing, sometimes little subtle things — to gain possession or stop a scoring chance.
Right now, at least he'd get in the All-Star Game, right here in St. Louis.