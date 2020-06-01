STILL A NEED FOR KNIZNER?

QUESTION: Enjoyed your piece on Ivan Herrera and am excited with his progression. Do you think he succeeds Yadi, and, if so, will they trade Andrew Knizner at some point or put him at another position?
GOOLD: They might need Andrew Knizner (above, with Yadier Molina) to be their starter in 2021. Wouldn't rush to trade him right now, and even if Molina returns, Knizner as a backup and shared-time catcher makes a lot of sense. That would be a strong tandem. And the added roster spot / expanded roster would mean that Knizner's bat could be used, too.
Seems far more likely that Knizner is the backup or starter in 2021 than traded and Herrera is on some warp speed to the majors. In 2022 he will be as old as Molina was when he debuted.
There's time. There's need for Knizner.
Follow-up: Do you think the Cardinals re-sign both Yadi and Waino next year even if there is no season this year?
GOOLD: I think it is less likely today than it was March 15. More is unknown.
