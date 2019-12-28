10. STILL GOING STRONG

Adam Wainwright, like Yadier Molina, will be starting his third decade with the Cardinals. Although Wainwright missed one whole season after elbow surgery and much of two others after encountering injury, he compiled a 116-71 record for a .616 winning percentage from 2010-19. After nearly quitting because of elbow miseries in 2018, Wainwright rebounded, with craft, guile and a better fastball, to win 14 games this past season and pitch himself into a spot in next year’s rotation.
At age 38, Wainwright should pass the 400-game mark in Cardinal appearances in 2020. He wasn’t too bad in the previous decade, either, going 46-24 plus closing out the 2006 postseason by getting the final out in the division series, the league championship series and the World Series as a reliever.