STILL MISSING OZUNA?

QUESTION: Ozuna’s first year with the a Cardinals didn’t go very well with his damaged shoulder, didn’t he have to take a physical prior to the trade being finalized. I still think the a Marlins played Mo for a sucker leading him to believe Yellich wasn’t available when in fact he was.
COMMISH: As for the second part, Yelich wasn't available until Stanton and Ozuna were both gone and Yelich then wanted out, too, if he could get out. Ozuna's shoulder was somethng of a concern but Mo, in essence, said at the time, "We didn't get him to throw. We got him to hit."
Had the Cardinals known there was going to be a DH universally, Ozuna might still be here but he wasn't helping them in the outfield.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!