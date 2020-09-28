 Skip to main content
STILL MISSING OZUNA?
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna runs the bases on a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

QUESTION: Ozuna’s first year with the a Cardinals didn’t go very well with his damaged shoulder, didn’t he have to take a physical prior to the trade being finalized. I still think the a Marlins played Mo for a sucker leading him to believe Yellich wasn’t available when in fact he was.

COMMISH: As for the second part, Yelich wasn't available until Stanton and Ozuna were both gone and Yelich then wanted out, too, if he could get out. Ozuna's shoulder was somethng of a concern but Mo, in essence, said at the time, "We didn't get him to throw. We got him to hit."

Had the Cardinals known there was going to be a DH universally, Ozuna might still be here but he wasn't helping them in the outfield.

