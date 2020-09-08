STILL SEARCHING FOR A SLUGGER

QUESTION: If the Cardinals are a draft-and-develop team, why can't they figure out an answer to a homegrown 3-4-5 hitter?
BENFRED: There's not an answer I'm going to give that makes anyone happy.
They are behind when it comes to producing middle-of-the-order position players/hitters.
Those tend to be the hardest players to produce when you don't draft very high, and the Cardinals tend to be annually competitive, meaning they don't draft very high.
They lost a potential one in Oscar Taveras to a tragedy.
Entering this season, they were hoping DeJong -- a homegrown middle of the order position player/hitter -- could entrench himself as the cleanup hitter.
Considering the season and his lengthy absence due to COVID, he's had just 30 at-bats in that spot. I'm not going to say he can't be that guy based off that sample size.
Dylan Carlson could be an answer eventually.
Nolan Gorman (above) could be an answer eventually.
The Cardinals have some other interesting candidates, but yes, they are searching for an answer that is hard to find.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!