You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STILL SHORT ON HITTING
0 comments

STILL SHORT ON HITTING

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert talks with outfielders Lane Thomas, left, and Harrison Bader, after they took batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: The Cardinals are great at developing pitching, but why can't they seem to figure out how to develop hitters for the 3, 4 and 5 spots? It's Paul Goldschmidt, who was not a Cardinals prospect, by himself.

BENFRED: A few reasons come to mind.

First, it's hard to develop great hitters. (No duh.)

Second, the Cardinals are just better at developing pitching. That's their bread and butter. Their strength. They are great at it. And them not being great at developing great hitters stands out by comparison.

Third, many of the hitters that fit the description you are referring to were high draft picks, guys the Cardinals don't often have access to because they are annually competitive.

Fourth, they lost Oscar Taveras, who could have developed into that type of hitter.

There are other reasons, but those jump out.

If we're talking about why they have not done a better job of getting those kind of players from the outside, the reluctance to compete with record-breaking contracts for elite hitters in their prime has to be mentioned. Getting beat by the White Sox for Luis Robert has to be mentioned, too.

But, in terms of internally developed hitters, some might be coming. The Cardinals think they have one in Paul DeJong. Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman would like to join that list.

Hitting coach Jeff Albert's influence will have a lot to do with how it turns out.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports