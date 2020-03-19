STILL TOO MANY STARTERS?

QUESTION: With Mikolas likely ready to go by opening day, who is the odd man out in the rotation? If "KK" is as good as they say, they should put Waino or C-Mart in the bullpen. Imagine that, a starting LH pitcher for the Cards.
BENFRED: Wainwright won't be going to the bullpen unless performance issues or an injury drive him there.
If Mikolas (above) is back and physically able to handle a starter's workload, the picture gets interesting again. How will Carlos Martinez respond to the down time? How will Kim?
How will Mikolas hold up?
We don't have these answers. They will have to be sorted through during that Camp 2, and how guys handle this crazy time is going to be a factor in the answers.
If I had to guess today, I think it would be Kim to the pen.