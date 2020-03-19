STILL TOO MANY STARTERS?
0 comments

STILL TOO MANY STARTERS?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws long toss before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: With Mikolas likely ready to go by opening day, who is the odd man out in the rotation? If "KK" is as good as they say, they should put Waino or C-Mart in the bullpen. Imagine that, a starting LH pitcher for the Cards.

BENFRED: Wainwright won't be going to the bullpen unless performance issues or an injury drive him there.

If Mikolas (above) is back and physically able to handle a starter's workload, the picture gets interesting again. How will Carlos Martinez respond to the down time? How will Kim?

How will Mikolas hold up?

We don't have these answers. They will have to be sorted through during that Camp 2, and how guys handle this crazy time is going to be a factor in the answers.

If I had to guess today, I think it would be Kim to the pen.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports