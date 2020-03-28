STL'S SPORTS PAST BETTER THAN ITS FUTURE?

QUESTION: Do you think St. Louis' sports past is better than its future?
GORDO: Not necessarily. Soccer is a growing sport and now the STL has an MLS team. The Blues are a respected franchise and have never been bigger in this market. The Cardinals have a successful and stable operation. Maybe we won't see a short span like the one that saw the Cardinals, Rams and Blues excel all at once, but the sports future here is still bright.
And who knows, maybe this will become an economic growth market at some point.
Follow-up: Rumor is the Memphis Grizzlies owner is considering relocation. Any chance St. Louis is mentioned as an option?
GORDO: Bill Laurie wanted that team for the STL and would have made it happen had he just played along with the NBA for a few years. Now? An owner would have to look long and hard at the market and whether there was enough corporate support to pay the freight. Selling premium seating and sponsorship deals are huge priorities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!