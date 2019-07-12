QUESTION: About that lousy TV rating in St. Louis for the World Cup final: Please tell us that MLS won't throw that in our faces when it comes to making their final decision. I mean, excuse me for wanting to go to church at 10 a.m. on a Sunday.
GORDO: The MLS can see how well St. Louis turned out to watch these women play live -- and how they supported various international matches on the men's side over the years.
Follow-up: What is MLS’s ceiling as a league? Could it ever be as big as MLB/NBA/NFL?
GORDO: I'd say the MLS ceiling would be the NHL -- and getting that high won't be easy. The league is conceding that by favoring cozier stadiums.