Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Cardinals righthander, 40, will face 41-year-old lefthander Rich Hill in New York. It is the first 40-something matchup in six years.
Third baseman's two-run homer is the difference for second game in succession as Happ, bullpen excel.
Wainwright, in a matchup of two fortysomething starters, outduels his elder with six scoreless innings, gets assist from Reyes and deluge of runs late.
Told of the news on Monday night, retired NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace — a St. Louis native and local legend — texted: “This is a really big deal for St. Louis and the surrounding communities."
Those who knew Buck well say he poured his heart into delivering a meaningful and resolute message that night on the Busch Stadium field.
Play the classics: Wainwright rescues Cardinals again from losing streak, boosted by Molina's homer in 5-4 win vs. LA
Wainwright pitches 8 1/3 innings and for the 10th consecutive start after a Cardinals loss pitches the club to a win.
Can the Blues win with all these distractions? Some perspective from the man who was with the team home and away last season.