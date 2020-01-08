STREAKING THROUGH THE SEASON
STREAKING THROUGH THE SEASON

Blues Red Wings Hockey

Coach Craig Berube yells instructions to his team during the Oct. 27 game at Detroit. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What do you make, if anything, of the fact the Blues have followed every prolonged win streak this season with a winless streak of three games or so? Is this just a matter of the team becoming too complacent after winning so many in a row or is it just the law of averages catching up to them?

JT: Well it's happened twice. They won 7, then lost 3 in regulation. They won 8 and then went 0-2-1. I don't really read too much into it either way. I think if you told most fans or even Berube that you'd go 7-3 of 8-2-1 over a 10- or 11-game stretch and the wins and losses were mixed together, you'd take it every day. You're not going to win every game, and maybe there's a bit of an exhale after a winning streak ends.

