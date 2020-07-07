STRIKEOUTS SPIKING

QUESTION: The Cardinals’ strikeouts have climbed year after year since 2013. I realize some of this is the evolution of the game, but this year’s lineup does not seem built to address the problem. What gives?
BENFRED: I'm with you in having plenty of questions about the 2020 lineup's ability to produce runs. The concerns from 2019 carry over, and now there's no Marcell Ozuna. I'm not sure strikeouts are the best way to measure the team's problems, though.
You mentioned some of it is the state of the game. I think most of it is. Starting in 2014, where you said the climb started, and going through the end of last season, the Cardinals had the fifth-fewest strikeouts of any NL team (2014-19). The team with the fewest? The Pirates. The six NL teams with the fewest strikeouts during that span are as follows: Marlins, Cardinals, Nationals, Braves, Giants, Pirates. These teams have little to nothing in common.
While the strikeout spike has led to less appealing baseball to watch — no argument from me on that — I don't think it's the best measure of how to measure a modern offense. It's better, I think, to look at damage done at the plate instead of number of whiffs there.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.