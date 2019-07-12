QUESTION: Is being "in the middle," as the Cardinals find themselves, the new "worst position" in baseball? They can't compete, and they can't tank.
GORDO: Well, the Cardinals can compete because they are still in arm's reach of the division lead. But the injuries and prolonged slumps raise serious doubts about their staying power. And surely the Cubs and Brewers will take steps to improve before the trade deadline.
The Cardinals don't have a ton to trade, so in that sense they may get stuck in-between this summer. Even if they wanted to make a big play, I'm not sure they could. This team is in a weird spot.