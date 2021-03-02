5 bold predictions for the 2021 Cardinals: Ben Fred looks in the crystal ball

A: Point taken, but when you are buying tickets to an exhibition game, exhibition-type things are going to happen. On Tuesday, folks who attended the Cardinals' Grapefruit League game found out the game had been cut from nine innings to seven. I can see how that would be disappointing, for sure. Would it happen if the place was full instead of limited fans who were just happy to get in during pandemic times? Maybe not. But you take some risk when you spend money on exhibition game. Some wiggle room is to be expected, now more than ever. If your goal of going is to see a game played straight up, chances are you will be disappointed. If your goal is to sit in the sun and see some baseball, and perhaps get a chance to see some players you are not as familiar with, chances are you will have a decent time.

A: No. Where things stand today, I have a hard time seeing how the Cardinals are going to become so pitching rich so quickly that trading their opening-day starter who is not a free agent until 2024 would make much sense. Wainwright is on a year-to-year deal. Kim is a free agent after this season. Martinez is in a contract season. Hudson will have to come back from Tommy John surgery. Mikolas has to prove he's healthy before we can assume much of anything about his status moving forward. Even if young pitchers emerge, and it sounds like they should with Liberatore and Thompson climbing fast, Flaherty should still probably be a part of the team's plans for years to come. I have no reason to think he's not. If things get so sour between Flaherty and the Cardinals over arbitration, then maybe a trade is the answer instead of a long-term extension. But I think there is a long, long road before that decision would be made, and I think the offer of a strong extension -- if and when it comes, which will of course depend some on how Flaherty pitches this season -- can go a long way toward smoothing over previous disputes. The Cardinals tend to find ways to keep their young star players, especially on that first contract that keeps them from free agency. Flaherty isn't going to be as easy as some others to negotiate with, but I think this conversation about his future and the blanket assumptions that it won't be in St. Louis have gotten way out ahead of reality.