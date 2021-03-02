5 bold predictions for the 2021 Cardinals: Ben Fred looks in the crystal ball

During our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, we were asked to take a look into the crystal ball. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Care to make any bold predictions about the Cardinals' upcoming season?
A: Sure, why not.
Let me find my crystal ball.
Ah, there it is.
Here goes . . .
Lane Thomas makes more starts than Tyler O'Neill.
Nolan Gorman gets more second-half at-bats than Matt Carpenter.
Dylan Carlson and Jack Flaherty mix it up in the NL rookie of the year and Cy Young conversations.
Carlos Martinez scores more saves than Jordan Hicks.
Cardinals lose the NLCS to the Padres.
Q: Do the Blues get some credit for gutsy play despite all these injuries, or is that participation-trophy stuff?
A: I'm giving them credit. Extra credit. Blues GM Doug Armstrong did a half-hour Q&A with us Monday, and he had a line that stood out. He said a stretch like this can potentially "harden" a team in a good way. The Blues are wounded. Some big money talent is healing up, hoping to return in the coming days and weeks. It's on the healthy guys to hold down the fort until help arrives. Scratch. Claw. Find some way to do more than just survive. That means opportunities for guys who not too long ago were ticked they weren't getting many. Looking at you, Vince Dunn. The silver-lining theory here says that if the Blues can keep their head above water, they can develop some strong depth that will help big time when some of the big dogs return. It's not all that uncommon to see lower seeds take off for deep runs in the playoffs if they get healthy at the right time. That's the spot the Blues could find themselves in, just being realistic with the injuries. Getting Tarasenko back soon could help a lot, too. On the ice, of course. But also mentally. The Blues have watched player after player after player depart with injuries. Getting one back, and one of Tarasenko's caliber, should really lift spirits. Especially if he looks like himself out there.
Q: Are the Cardinals or the Blues speaking out about their partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting Group and that company's squabbles with TV and streaming services robbing fans of chances to see the Blues and Cardinals?
A: Nothing other than the general admission that the situation is not ideal.
It would be swell, I think, if both teams were a little more outspoken here.
Especially the Cardinals.
I know they are partners in a billion-dollar deal.
There's a lot of money changing hands.
But a loss of about 10 percent of viewers is no small thing.
Bill DeWitt Jr. is one of the game's most powerful and influential owners, and this topic is bigger than Redbirds baseball.
This kind of feuding is affecting other teams and sports as well.
It's a big threat to baseball viewership and interest, specifically.
Maybe the future answer is MLB starting its own streaming network, but the current TV contracts on the books for various teams still have a long time on them, including the Cardinals' contract.
One more thing: What about those ads companies paid for that come with prime exposure on the broadcasts? Those ads are purchased with an estimate in mind on numbers of eyes that will see the ad. Well, that number just dropped by roughly 10 percent. That's a different agreement, I would think. This problem has a lot of smaller problems attached, is my point.
I'm not a media critic, but I know it's a frustrating thing for many, and I'm sympathetic to those who can't find a good solution. Especially those who have no other option because they are no longer in a place that makes it possible to buy a package that shows the games -- even if they are willing to spend whatever it costs.
Q: Any news on the ongoing NFL relocation lawsuit?
A: I need to find out if that Eric Grubman deposition ever got scheduled. I can tell you what might be coming, and it's not great news, but it's understandable. I think there's a decent chance the trial gets pushed back to 2022 because of the pandemic. There's a real logjam of cases, and the size of the jury has raised some questions about how exactly that would work. Don't be shocked if it gets pushed back.
Q: What is with the obsession about where Carpenter is hitting in the lineup in Grapefruit League games?
A: It's wild. It's almost as if he's getting more heat as a bench guy than he was as the every-day starter, which is a little odd. Perhaps because he's going to be the piece in the lineup that changes most often this spring training? It's a natural talking point when the day's lineup rolls out and he's somewhere new. I get that. But I'll save my hollering until the games count. Because if those games were being played today, I think Carpenter is on the bench.
The addition of Arenado makes Carpenter a bench player unless or until he proves otherwise. He hopes to prove otherwise. That's exactly what he should hope to be doing.
He could get some time at second base depending on how he plays and how Edman plays. Edman can also play some outfield. Carpenter could get some reps at designated hitter, if he hits and if the DH is even in play; right now it's not in the National League. But yes, the Cardinals are going to give Carpenter some shots this spring to prove he can help the team in various ways. Where in the order that is in an exhibition game doesn't matter much. Especially this early. The best lineups to evaluate at spring training are the last ones, not the first ones.
I understand the fear fans have about Shildt jamming Carpenter in there if his swing does not justify it. I do. But, wait and see if it actually happens when wins and losses matter. It's kind of like getting all bent out of shape about the lack of a move this offseason. It looked a bit premature when the Arenado addition came, didn't it? If Carpenter can't hit a lick in spring and he's hitting second or leadoff in game one, I'll start hollering, too.
Q: If the Cards were to strengthen their rotation, which free-agent starter who is still unsigned would interest you the most?
A: Jake Odorizzi arriving in Kyle Lohse fashion would make a lot of sense if the Cardinals don't like the way things are trending with Miles Mikolas and his forearm. The Cards were in discussions with the free agent before spring training started. I think he would be very interested in joining if he received an offer he felt was fair. That potential offer might get better if the Cards' need for a starter increases. The more we hear about Mikolas getting pushed back, the more I think this would be a smart move. We've often heard the Cardinals say to not worry much about a pitcher-related setback at spring training only to hear later that it's serious. We'll see.
Q: Where do you stand on the notion of John Gant as a potential starter?
A: I think he's better and more useful out of the bullpen.
As a starter he has a 3.99 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP, with six quality starts in 28 MLB career starts since 2016. Opponents have slashed .237/.328/.381 against him when he starts. Only six of his starts have gone six innings or longer.
As a reliever, Gant has a 3.60 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. Opponents have slashed .221/.313/.348 against him when they see him out of the bullpen. He's been very, very good with the Cardinals out of the pen. Better than those career numbers indicate. During his time as a Cards reliever, his ERA is 3.35.
Gant's biggest trouble as a starter has been that dreaded third time through the lineup. Guys tend to really figure him out by then. Check out his career OPS by time through the lineup for evidence. First time? Opponent OPS of .654. Second time? Opponent OPS of .713. Third time? Opponent OPS of .854.
I like the idea of having him available more often, and in shorter bursts.
Q: Is Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert on the hot seat? Could Jim Edmonds be considered for that role?
A: Albert certainly should be. The lineup has been improved by the addition of Arenado. If the lineup's production does not improve, or only improves a little, it's time to make a change. The idea that Albert's emphasis is on more than just the major leagues is hard to use as a defense of Albert when last season included no minor league games and the lineup still lagged in the majors. The talent improved since then. The lineup's production should improve. And if the lineup gets better and the young outfielders answer the challenge, and they all point to Albert as the reason, I'll happily give credit where it's due.
As I've said before, I'm not convinced Edmonds wants the full-time responsibility of being the hitting coach. He likes having a relationship with the guys and they do go to him for help -- which might say something about what they are or are not getting from Albert -- but Edmonds has a pretty sweet setup now, and his interests are varied. That can't be the case if he's grinding it out as a hitting coach or assistant hitting coach.
Q: Traditionally, how has Arenado performed with runners in scoring position?
A: He has been a really strong hitter with runners in scoring position. Career slash line of .323/.403/.612 in that setting. That includes a down 2020, when he was hitting through that shoulder injury. He says he's good to go after healing from that, but it's a fair question about 2021, along with how he performs away from Coors in home games. Here are the year-by-year RISP numbers, if you are interested. You will notice how much his power was down in 2020.
2013: .248 average/.278 on-base percentage/ .320 slugging percentage
2014: .281/.339/.469
2015: .373/.423/.733
2016: .356/.455/.758
2017: .385/.469/.801
2018: .317/.423/.561
2019: .329/.424/.650
2020: .175/.261/.298
Q: If you don't have to finish the inning with this new spring training "rollover" rule, and games can be switched from nine innings to seven because teams decide the day of the game, how can teams charge fans for spring training tickets?
A: Point taken, but when you are buying tickets to an exhibition game, exhibition-type things are going to happen. On Tuesday, folks who attended the Cardinals' Grapefruit League game found out the game had been cut from nine innings to seven. I can see how that would be disappointing, for sure. Would it happen if the place was full instead of limited fans who were just happy to get in during pandemic times? Maybe not. But you take some risk when you spend money on exhibition game. Some wiggle room is to be expected, now more than ever. If your goal of going is to see a game played straight up, chances are you will be disappointed. If your goal is to sit in the sun and see some baseball, and perhaps get a chance to see some players you are not as familiar with, chances are you will have a decent time.
Q: Considering the clashes between the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty when it comes to his value, do you think it might be best to trade him for offense instead of waiting for him to leave as a free agent?
A: No. Where things stand today, I have a hard time seeing how the Cardinals are going to become so pitching rich so quickly that trading their opening-day starter who is not a free agent until 2024 would make much sense. Wainwright is on a year-to-year deal. Kim is a free agent after this season. Martinez is in a contract season. Hudson will have to come back from Tommy John surgery. Mikolas has to prove he's healthy before we can assume much of anything about his status moving forward. Even if young pitchers emerge, and it sounds like they should with Liberatore and Thompson climbing fast, Flaherty should still probably be a part of the team's plans for years to come. I have no reason to think he's not. If things get so sour between Flaherty and the Cardinals over arbitration, then maybe a trade is the answer instead of a long-term extension. But I think there is a long, long road before that decision would be made, and I think the offer of a strong extension -- if and when it comes, which will of course depend some on how Flaherty pitches this season -- can go a long way toward smoothing over previous disputes. The Cardinals tend to find ways to keep their young star players, especially on that first contract that keeps them from free agency. Flaherty isn't going to be as easy as some others to negotiate with, but I think this conversation about his future and the blanket assumptions that it won't be in St. Louis have gotten way out ahead of reality.
Q: What are the chances KK is the weak spot in the Cardinals' rotation this season? Are hitters going to figure him out?
A: I'd be more likely to agree if last season was not such a strange, pandemic-shortened season played only against NL Central teams and the Padres. But it's not like the league got a great read on KK.
He made eight starts including the postseason.
The most starts he made against any divisional opponent was two.
He's still very much a new look, and he tends to make hitters who are unfamiliar with his stuff look uncomfortable.
Opponents slashed .205/.269/.331 against him last season.
Sign me up for more of that.
He's not going to be a deep-into-the-game guy very often.
Six innings or so and out, then hand it to the bullpen.
That's just fine for this team, because the bullpen should be good.
Q: Drinkwitz is miles ahead of where Barry Odom was at this point in his Mizzou career. How far can the Tigers football coach take this team?
A: No love from you on Odom signing Connor Bazelak, I guess.
Drinkwitz's good vibes are back in motion again thanks to some big recruiting wins.
It's made folks forget about the Mississippi State flop that cost the team a winning season.
The Sam Horn commitment is big, as long as it holds. He's the highest-ranked out-of-state QB recruit to pick Mizzou since recruiting rankings became such a big thing. That means he should be good, sure, but it also helps recruiting by the ripple effect. It gets players talking about the Tigers.
Seeing how Drinkwitz will manage the QBs is going to be interesting. There could be some tension based on how the depth chart is stacking up. The best way to guard against transfers thinning the field is to keep on recruiting talented players, and Drinkwitz seems determined to do that.
I think if Drinkwitz continues to improve the talent level, he can make the Tigers one of the best teams in the SEC East. The Tigers can be that team that is steadily just below and sometimes at or maybe even better than the level of Florida and Georgia.
If he can do that, as big of a long-term question will be how Mizzou can keep him.
But a lot has to go right before that conversation really gets started.
His recruiting has been incredibly encouraging.