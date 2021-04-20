A 6-0 start for Mizzou? A boom-or-bust offense for the Cardinals? Stop us if you've heard this one before

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we also weigh in on gut-check time for the Blues and make the case for Cuonzo Martin. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: What's your take on the Cardinals' feast-or-famine offense and the boom-or-bust trend it has developed so far?
A: I don't think the guys are kicking up their feet after a big game and thinking they've made it or anything. I think you are just going to get boom-and-bust sometimes when you have so many inconsistent parts of your offense that are searching all at once.
Paul DeJong is searching; maybe he broke out of it in his three-homer game?
Paul Goldschmidt had been struggling, especially against righties.
Matt Carpenter, well, we've covered that.
And the outfield is very hard to predict right now.
Power potential is there. We've seen it. Sustainability is a different story, so we have observed the big swings.
Can I point out one good thing about the offense?
We all wanted more power, right?
There are some signs of it.
The boom is relatively new.
Last season the Cardinals scored six or more runs 16 times in 58 games. That's 28 percent.
Entering Tuesday's game they had scored six or more runs six times in 16 games. That's 38 percent.
Q: Looking at Mizzou's upcoming football schedule and wondering, is it possible the Tigers start 6-0?
A: I don't think I'm allowed to agree with you after suggesting the Tigers could start the 2019 season with a record of 8-0. I've banned myself from repeating that mistake!
The ESPN projections think the Tigers are a top-30-ish team and the third-best team in the SEC East after Florida and Georgia.
I fully expect Georgia to be a force, maybe a national-championship-level one.
I do think Florida could be weaker than some expect. The Gators lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, including star QB.
Missouri's first half of the season is where the hay should be made, but the Tigers have to beat Kentucky in week two to start with a bang, and while Drinkwitz snapped the Big Blue losing streak last season, penciling in a win against Stoops is a bad idea for Mizzou.
Q: Do you feel any differently about the Bobby Petrino hire you criticized Missouri State for making now that the Bears made the playoffs for the first time since 1990 in his first season?
A: First off, congrats to Missouri State. Strange pandemic-altered season, but they made the most of it and got better as they went. The Bears started in September with three consecutive losses, one to Oklahoma and two to Central Arkansas, before resuming in late February and winning five of their last six. A winning season (5-4) is significant considering the program's struggles as of late. As far as Petrino, no I don't feel differently. Because I never once thought he was a bad coach. He's a very good football coach. He wouldn't get countless chances if he wasn't. What I expressed disappointment about when he was hired was that he get the job over who knows how many qualified and capable coaches who had not squandered countless chances in the past. Instead of an opportunity going to someone who earned a shot, it went to someone who was grabbing for branches during his self-induced freefall. I hope Petrino appreciates the chance Missouri State gave him and doesn't run off for the next best thing. His history suggests he will. Maybe this experience changed him.
Q: Can the Blues turn this around? Do you give them a puncher's chance in the playoffs, if they get there?
A: I was willing to more or less give them a pass when they were so banged up, but the hope was they would find some swagger when they got most of their guys back. Hasn't happened very consistently. I'm not ready to say the trade-deadline push that convinced GM Doug Armstrong to stand down was a mirage, but we are going to find out very soon. There's one final gut check for the Blues and it starts now.
That loss to Arizona, considering the Yotes had dropped five straight, was pretty disappointing.
Arizona was on the ropes and the Blues gave them new life.
Fortunately for the Blues Arizona lost to Minnesota the next game out.
The Blues as of Tuesday mid-day had about a 47 percent chance to make the postseason now.
Arizona was around 37 percent.
The Blues will play a bunch of games against teams already in the postseason to close things out.
Not being able to win games like that is a bad sign and hints an an unmotivated team.
Q: I know this sounds crazy, but have there been some moments where Nolan Arenado's defense has looked . . . not elite?
A: The honeymoon is over already? Not so fast. Arenado's made some truly wow-worthy plays so far, but he's made a few un-Areando like ones as well. Some of them, like trying to throw to second base to get the lead runner on a sac bunt and no one being there, are signs of him getting used to the new team, and the new team getting used to him. He's got two errors so far. He had three in last season's 60-game sprint. I think you're going to see more great plays than head-scratching plays as the season continues. Just some early turbulence.
Q: What is your take on the state of Mizzou basketball under Cuonzo Martin? Is the hot-seat talk justified? What about the recent transfers? Can he land the most talented players in and around the state?
A: The hot-seat talk makes zero sense to me.
The program was pitiful when Martin was hired. One of the least competitive teams in the Power 5. Perhaps the very bottom of that group.
From there -- rock bottom or close to it -- Martin's Tigers have been to two tournaments in four seasons, and there was not a tournament played in one of those four. This is where everyone hollers that the Tigers would not have had a chance to make it in 2019-20 when COVID canceled it, but the truth is the SEC Tournament was shut down so we will never know what would have happened.
More importantly, Mizzou basketball matters to people again. It's relevant. After being completely off the grid for three years. And no, the unfortunate Kim Anderson era that did not work out -- it was not all Kim Anderson's fault-- is not the bar for the program historically. Not saying that it is. But you can't ignore the depths something was in when a new coach took over. Some choose to, but those folks are not living in reality.
Martin came to Mizzou with plans for it to be his long-term home. He has an AD who hired him. He has a connection to the area. He has no interest in being anywhere else, and he has high hopes for what he can do on and off the court at Mizzou. He doesn't cheat. He stays true to who he is. And he can win doing that. But it's going to take some patience, and that is very rare these days.
Fans have a say in this. If they don't support the team and don't buy tickets and continue to forget the fact this was a program that was a national punch line as late as 2016-17, it's not going to work. The momentum will stall. Maybe a new hire would get the Tigers to that Final Four they have chased forever. Maybe that new hire will do what some of the previous hires did, like flirt with other jobs, or leave for better jobs, or run afoul of NCAA rules. Who knows.
What I know is that it's pretty impressive for a team to go from being horrendous to being in the tournament so quickly, and I know there is another hill to go between being a tournament team and a team that makes regular tournament runs -- if you're truly committed to doing things the right way, and Martin is.
It takes time, time no one wants to give.
Martin's not perfect. He can be stubborn about what he wants on the court, and come across as tough on guys who don't give it. There are times when he expects every player to play like he did, and that's just not realistic in modern times, when transfers are more common than a cold. His nature is to prioritize effort and intensity over talent at times, and that hasn't always worked out. I think he should shake up his staff more often than he does, but he's pretty loyal to his coaches. There are worse things to be known for. I think he's grown quite a bit in terms of his offensive philosophy over the years. He's got his teams playing faster and shooting more threes. They just need to make more of them, and he really, really needs to find a true point guard he can work with. That is what he's been searching for all along.
This past season it became clear that the team really needed an upgrade in athleticism. The incoming transfers have addressed some of that. The staff has shown an ability to see players who have more to give at higher levels, and that is starting to help the transfer recruiting. Guys like Kassius Robertson and Dru Smith are becoming examples of players who can transfer up to Mizzou and thrive, and it's not a shocker they succeed there, because those guys tend to have the qualities Martin celebrates.
I do think Martin has to find a way to land some of the big talents in and around the state. The best way to do that without winding up on a wire tap like Will Wade is to become a successful longtime coach at a proven program. It's about longevity and the brand a coach builds, an identity that sticks around. I do think Martin can get there and will, to where he is getting some more of those players, but not if he's viewed as a "hot-seat" guy constantly. That perception can and will hurt.
Q: Why does Cardinals manager Mike Shildt continue to let Yadier Molina catch late in lopsided games? Couldn't he use that time to rest?
A: I've officially retired from the Molina playing time discussion. The guy's a machine. If he's healthy, he plays. He's going to take his rare off days and on the days he plays, which will be most, he's going to play, and play, and play. Just enjoy it. That's my advice. If he gets hurt in a drastically lopsided game in the ninth inning, the Cardinals are going to have to face those questions, but the guy wants to play. He loves to play.
Q: What are your thoughts on the outfield experiment?
A: Dylan Carlson looks good. Slugging .540. Climbing the lineup. Should have been higher in there from the start.
Justin Williams seems to be gaining some traction and his power is beginning to produce results. Good sign.
Tyler O'Neill's slump followed by another disappointment were disappointing but not terribly surprising.
Lane Thomas has been the head-scratcher for me. I thought he would push forward this season. It's been the opposite so far. Scott Hurst is trying to take advantage of the latest Thomas setback.
What role Harrison Bader will return to, and what role he carves out is going to be pretty interesting to see once he's back.
Austin Dean is the outfielder most clearly losing chances due to the push to make Matt Carpenter click.
Q: I know the Cardinals are being cautious with their starters after the chaotic 2020 season, but at what point are they leaning too heavily on their relievers?
A: The Cardinals have starters, Wainwright and Flaherty especially, that they are willing to let work deeper into games. They just have to pitch well enough to get there. Five complete games have been thrown this season by MLB teams entering Tuesday night's games. Fifteen clubs have five or more quality starts in the bag. The Cardinals are not being cautious as much as they are not getting good starting pitching on a regular basis.
Q: Someone joked that Tommy Edman should be in the running for a multi-position Gold Glove award. Is that a thing? Should it be?
A: There is not a Gold Glove award reserved for utility players, but I do think there should be. Especially as we are seeing the game trend toward defensive versatility being such a highly regarded skill. There would need to be some sort of set criteria, like a minimum innings played at three different positions, or something like that. Edman is quietly having a super season. He's doing a fine job of leading off and his defense is a plus wherever he plays. He's a good player.
Q: What is the risk/reward of using Alex Reyes in the way the Cardinals are at the moment?
A: The benefit of having Reyes hold the closer role is the fact he's really good at it and handles the pressure well.
The downside is what we're seeing -- his use being determined by situations that are not guaranteed to regularly arrive.
He's pitched 6.1 innings through 16 games. Unless I screwed up the math -- always possible -- that has him on pace for less than 70 innings if this pace continues, which is well short of the 100-inning goal the team made public when it shifted him into the bullpen, which could influence his role next season if he didn't get enough in-game work to start 2022 as a starter.
Q: So, Jay Bruce retires because he was not playing at a level he felt was acceptable. What does that say about Matt Carpenter continuing to play?
A: Jay Bruce was making $1.35 million this season. Carpenter's making $18.5 million. That is a good reason to keep showing up at the ballpark and hunting for a breakthrough. Not saying it's the only reason. Carpenter is a proud guy who wants to play well. And he can point to numbers he and the team feel suggest he can shake this seasons-long decline. We don't have to buy into those numbers, and few are. But to ignore the money involved here, on both sides, would be shortsighted. Would you walk away from that kind of money to try to keep doing your job? I wouldn't.
One more note on the numbers . . .
Entering Tuesday's game, Carpenter had totaled exactly 700 plate appearances since the start of the 2019 season.
He's one of 139 major leaguers with at least that many plate appearances during that span.
Carpenter's on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .688 ranks 135th on that list.
Bad. Very bad.
He's one spot behind Rougned Odor (.692) who was recently released by the Rangers and picked up by the Yankees.
He's barely ahead of Brandon Crawford (.684), who might actually be a decent comparison to Carpenter as a lifelong Giant who is 34 and not having much success at the plate.
Odor is now a bench bat for the Yankees. Crawford hits eighth, usually, for the Giants. That's a role Carpenter could have for the Cardinals. The idea of him hitting in a prime lineup spot was silly from the start and never should have happened. I think it only made the fan angst worse.
Q: Should the Cardinals give more chances to Edmundo Sosa?
A: They sure seem to have made up their mind about him.
He's had just 15 major league at-bats since his debut in 2018.
And just one start.
It raises the question of the value of his role other than he was the easy roster choice because he was out of minor-league options.
Q: Who's the MVP for the Cardinals so far this season?
A: Yadier Molina. That one's easy.