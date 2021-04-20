A 6-0 start for Mizzou? A boom-or-bust offense for the Cardinals? Stop us if you've heard this one before

A: First off, congrats to Missouri State. Strange pandemic-altered season, but they made the most of it and got better as they went. The Bears started in September with three consecutive losses, one to Oklahoma and two to Central Arkansas, before resuming in late February and winning five of their last six. A winning season (5-4) is significant considering the program's struggles as of late. As far as Petrino, no I don't feel differently. Because I never once thought he was a bad coach. He's a very good football coach. He wouldn't get countless chances if he wasn't. What I expressed disappointment about when he was hired was that he get the job over who knows how many qualified and capable coaches who had not squandered countless chances in the past. Instead of an opportunity going to someone who earned a shot, it went to someone who was grabbing for branches during his self-induced freefall. I hope Petrino appreciates the chance Missouri State gave him and doesn't run off for the next best thing. His history suggests he will. Maybe this experience changed him.