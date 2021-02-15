A salty Flaherty and 'legit' interest in a high-profile free-agent: Derrick Goold's view from Jupiter

And the universal DH remains a bargaining chip for both sides to get something they want in addition to it.

Q: Is this a make-or-break year for Paul DeJong? If he does not find consistency, would the Cardinals sign one of the big-name free agent shortstops next offseason and move on from DeJong in a package for potentially top-end pitching?

A: That's a lot of what-ifs to pack in. Yes, it's a big year for DeJong to show consistency and establish a strong hold on the shortstop position for seasons to come. He has a head start because he has the job now. He also won't have to carry the cleanup responsibility. So, that's something to watch as well. Consider the events that will take place as you outline them: If DeJong plays well then the Cardinals don't need to go shopping for a shortstop, and he sticks in place. If DeJong does not, then they need to go shopping for a shortstop, but other teams will know how he's played as well, so why exactly would they line up to trade “top-end pitching” for him?

Q: Do you think making Alex Reyes a starter is a higher priority now after Randy 'Babe Ruth' Arozarena’s showing in the playoffs?