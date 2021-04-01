A small defense? Stale coaching? Some questions about the underachieving Blues

Q: Do you think going .500 the remainder of our season gets the Blues into the playoffs? With the toughest part of their schedule coming up, do you think it's reasonable to expect this team to play better than .500?

A: I think the Blues will have to do better than .500, especially considering the easier schedules for Anaheim and Los Angeles. The Kings have only eight of their 23 remaining games against the Big 3 (Colorado, Vegas, Minnesota). The Coyotes have only nine of their remaining 21 against the Big 3. The Blues have 17 of their remaining 21 against the Big 3. So it will be tough to expect a better-than-.500 record, but if the Blues are near the top of their game, they certainly can beat Colorado and Vegas. As for Minnesota, based just on that one Blues game vs. the Wild, I wasn't tremendously impressed with Minnesota.

Q: I have to think Doug Armstrong will bring in Klim Kostin at the trade deadline along with at least one more move. Can’t see him keeping both Vince Dunn and Torey Krug, unless Dunn is the offering to the Kracken (in the expansion draft). What do you see the Blues doing at the trade deadline?

A: Kostin's team is about to start another round in the KHL playoffs. And even when that season ends, there will still be a quarantine period upon entering the U.S. I'm sure Armstrong would like to get Kostin back as soon as possible, but we may be talking mid to late April. Longer if Kostin's team advances to the KHL finals. If the team continues to flounder over these next six games before the deadline, I'm sure Armstrong will try to do something. But for a variety of COVID and cap-related reasons, it looks like it will be harder to make much happen this year.

