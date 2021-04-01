A small defense? Stale coaching? Some questions about the underachieving Blues

We size things up for a team that has 17 of its final 21 games against the division's Big 3. Here are the top questions from our weekly Blues chat.
Q: Ken Hitchcock once said that after three years the voices of even the best coaches grow stale in the locker room. Do you think Craig Berube has hit that point?
A: That's a good question, and I think all questions should be on the table given how this team has underachieved this season (even with all the injuries). Among the players that have been on the team for a while, I would say no. For others who are newer to the team, I'm not sure.
Q: Will the Blues make an offer for Taylor Hall?
A: I learned very quickly on this beat to expect anything from Doug Armstrong. But what exactly does Taylor Hall do for you? I haven't paid much attention to Buffalo this season, but hasn't he pretty much washed out there? Wasn't he underwhelming in Arizona? The Blues have 20-goal scorers up and down their lineup -- seven forwards who have had at least one 20-goal season. Vegas has six such forwards. Colorado has six. Boston eight. So the Blues have proven scorers -- granted some of them have been hurt. But they have plenty of scorers; the problem is that most of them aren't scoring right now.
Q: During their Stanley Cup run in 2019 the Blues appeared to be bigger than every team and they played the physical, forechecking game to great success. This year they appear to be faster but smaller than most teams and therefore their physical forechecking game is not effective. How much smaller are they now compared to 2019, and is it too late to adjust just their game to capitalize on their speed?
A: The biggest change here is on defense, where you've lost guys like Alex Pietrangelo (6-3, 210), Jay Bouwmeester (6-4, 215), Joel Edmundson (6-4, 227) and replaced them with Torey Krug (5-9, 186), Justin Faulk (6-0, 217), and Marco Scandella (6-3, 212). Obviously, you're also missing Coltoin Parayko (6-6, 230) and replacing him with either Jake Walman (6-1, 170) or Nikkio Mikkola (6-4, 185). Faulk is sturdy and rarely gets outmuscled, but at 6-0 he doesn't have the reach of some of the others. Krug is feisty and willing -- his heart is in it -- but sometimes he just gets outmuscled. Defensively, I think it has more to do with being sound and poised rather than relying on speed.
Q: If this season is lost, do the Blues expose, trade, release older forwards before next season? I’m thinking David Perron, Tyler Bozak, Kyle Clifford, and Mike Hoffman?
A: Hoffman and Bozak have contracts that expire at the end of the year. I can't see Bozak coming back at his current contract of $5 million a year. And that's if the team wants him back. And I don't see Hoffman coming back at all. I'm keeping Perron; I've seen no falloff in his play. Clifford has one year left on his deal and as a fourth-line guy who plays only about 10 minutes a game, it's not really a big deal whether he stays or goes, although he does bring a physical element.
Q: There has been a lot of chatter about Jordan Binnington's play not being good enough. I haven't seen the weak goals allowed (like Jake Allen) but instead many off skates and other bad deflections. With our smaller defenseman and loss of shot-blocking forwards (Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist, Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev) has there been more traffic and higher quality chances which make Binnington’s stats look bad?
A: Early in the season, Binnington was winning games for the Blues and stealing points. He's not doing that at this point. He hasn't been terrible, but he's just been OK. The general lack of defensive support and loss of some shot blockers hasn't helped, but he's won only two of his past 12 games (2-7-3) with a 3.23 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage. Those aren't winning numbers. I do think he's given up some weak goals lately. Both the Kirill Kaprizov goal in Minnesota and Josh Manson's overtime winner for Anaheim were on the near-post side. You just shouldn't leave a crack there. Those are the exact type of goals many would complain about with Allen.
Q: Would you keep mixing up lines to find the best chemistry? The general manager takes the blame at the end of a fizzled season, right?
A: Trust me, Craig Berube is mixing up the lines, and for the longest time because of all the injuries. In 71 games last year, Berube had 61 line combinations (to start games). In 35 games this year, Berube already has had 51 line combinations. Most players like some form of line continuity so they can build cohesion, chemistry with the same players instead of constantly bouncing around from line to line. On the other hand, you can see Berube's point. If the lines aren't producing, you've got to try something.
And if the Blues do indeed miss the playoffs, sure the head coach and the GM must take the blame. That's the nature of the beast
Q: Do you think going .500 the remainder of our season gets the Blues into the playoffs? With the toughest part of their schedule coming up, do you think it's reasonable to expect this team to play better than .500?
A: I think the Blues will have to do better than .500, especially considering the easier schedules for Anaheim and Los Angeles. The Kings have only eight of their 23 remaining games against the Big 3 (Colorado, Vegas, Minnesota). The Coyotes have only nine of their remaining 21 against the Big 3. The Blues have 17 of their remaining 21 against the Big 3. So it will be tough to expect a better-than-.500 record, but if the Blues are near the top of their game, they certainly can beat Colorado and Vegas. As for Minnesota, based just on that one Blues game vs. the Wild, I wasn't tremendously impressed with Minnesota.
Q: I have to think Doug Armstrong will bring in Klim Kostin at the trade deadline along with at least one more move. Can’t see him keeping both Vince Dunn and Torey Krug, unless Dunn is the offering to the Kracken (in the expansion draft). What do you see the Blues doing at the trade deadline?
A: Kostin's team is about to start another round in the KHL playoffs. And even when that season ends, there will still be a quarantine period upon entering the U.S. I'm sure Armstrong would like to get Kostin back as soon as possible, but we may be talking mid to late April. Longer if Kostin's team advances to the KHL finals. If the team continues to flounder over these next six games before the deadline, I'm sure Armstrong will try to do something. But for a variety of COVID and cap-related reasons, it looks like it will be harder to make much happen this year.