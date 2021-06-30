A Tarasenko trade would fetch the Blues some cap space - but what else?

Would the Blues trade him for a minimal return to open up cap space so they could sign a free agent with that money? They might, but with the flat cap, there won't be a lot of teams able to take on a contract like that, and those that can are probably not very good. So unless Tarasenko has a desire to play in Detroit, those teams may not be on his list.

I don't know that the Blues get the return they want to see on a Tarasenko trade. If they do, they should jump on it, because it would not only be a chance to improve the team, but it would be a chance to add some certainty to the situation. Tarasenko will be a question mark going into the season.

Q: The willingness of Tampa Bay to get down low reflected in the first game against the Montreal defense The Blues absolutely need the bodies to get in front and take the punishment. And if bigger guys like Pat Maroon are needed, then that must be one of the needs for this offseason. Thoughts?