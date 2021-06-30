 Skip to main content
A Tarasenko trade would fetch the Blues some cap space - but what else?
Blues Sharks Hockey

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

We weigh in on the pressing offseason questions in our weekly chat with Blues fans.

Q: What's your 2 cents regarding the trade rumors surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko?

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko shakes hands with Colorado Avalanche goalie Devan Dubnyk after the Blues were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen

A: Well, it's not exactly surprising. With Doug Armstrong predicting a busy offseason throughout the league and the need to send a jolt to his team, the possibility of a trade of Tarasenko had to be on the table. It's been talked about in this chat pretty much every week. For those who didn't see it, Frank Seravalli, formerly of TSN in Canada, now on his own, reported Tuesday that Tarasenko is on the market and has agreed to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams. I know not the teams, and have nothing to add beyond what Frank reported. 

The challenge is going to be what kind of return the Blues can get for Tarasenko. While there may be teams willing to acquire him, the question will be what are they willing to give up. People talk about Matthew Tkachuk, but trading a young forward for an older forward who has had three shoulder surgeries and has a $7.5 million cap hit seems like a bad move for Calgary. Tarasenko still has the potential to be a 20-plus-goal scorer. His days as a 30-plus goal scorer may well be gone. But it's a crapshoot, and a team acquiring him will be taking a risk. That's why he may be worth more to the Blues than he is to another team. A straight-up trade for an equivalent goalscorer seems unlikely. If you start throwing in other players, who knows what's possible?

Would the Blues trade him for a minimal return to open up cap space so they could sign a free agent with that money? They might, but with the flat cap, there won't be a lot of teams able to take on a contract like that, and those that can are probably not very good. So unless Tarasenko has a desire to play in Detroit, those teams may not be on his list.

I don't know that the Blues get the return they want to see on a Tarasenko trade. If they do, they should jump on it, because it would not only be a chance to improve the team, but it would be a chance to add some certainty to the situation. Tarasenko will be a question mark going into the season.

Q: The willingness of Tampa Bay to get down low reflected in the first game against the Montreal defense The Blues absolutely need the bodies to get in front and take the punishment. And if bigger guys like Pat Maroon are needed, then that must be one of the needs for this offseason. Thoughts?

A: Even if the Blues go out and get someone willing to play in front of the net, they need other guys on the team to do it, too. It's not like Maroon is out there every shift. He averages just over nine minutes per game in the postseason, so he's out there one every six shifts. Other guys have to do it in between. Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Zack Sanford and Sammy Blais are guys that can do it and will have to. The Blues were well below the league average in shots in the area in front of the net last season. If you look at the last five seasons, the only one where the Blues were above average in shots in front of the net was 2019. But this was their worst season on shots in front of the net in almost a decade. It was a black hole. So that's something that needs to be worked on.

As an aside, Tampa Bay this season was only slightly above average on shots in front of the net.

Q: Could the Blues get a late first-round pick from a team that has multiples for Vince Dunn?

A: They would like that, and that's what they were thought to be seeking during the season, but nothing appeared to have been offered because Vince Dunn remains on the roster. The nearness of the expansion draft, and the reality of the season, may make things change.

Detroit, Columbus, New Jersey and Minnesota have multiple first-round picks, by the way. Columbus has three.

Q: Who are the Blues most likely to lose in the expansion draft?

A: The brothers over at Evolving Hockey were discussing this last night, and were stunned -- I think it's fair to say that -- that people seem to think the Blues will be exposing Vince Dunn. They are very high on Dunn. They think the Blues would be stupid to expose Dunn, and Seattle would be stupid to pass on him. They think Faulk should be exposed and feel Dunn projects to be the better defenseman going forward. 

So if Dunn is exposed, it's hard to see Seattle taking someone else, unless there's a very specific need they see someone else addressing. If the Blues were to protect Dunn -- and they can protect only three defensemen under the framework that allows them to protect the most players -- and leave Faulk exposed, I would think he would go, unless Seattle had qualms about his contract.

Q: Will the Blues make a run at Gabriel Landeskog? I hope they’re not trying to re-sign Jaden Schwartz, who has not produced up to the salary levels he was receiving the last couple of years.

A: If Landeskog hits the market, the Blues would have to consider him. Projected over a full season, he would have had 29 goals last season, though it's unlikely he would get that many with the Blues because of their style of play. He won't come cheap (he made $5.5 million last season), but if the Blues were to open space by moving Vladimir Tarasenko or not re-signing Schwartz (or something else, like losing Justin Faulk in the expansion draft), they could fit him in. Ryan O'Reilly likes him, and the Blues need to re-up the number of Swedes on the roster. They're down to Oskar Sundqvist now.

Q: If Ville Husso were to be grabbed by Seattle, what is the Blues’ goalie depth? I'm assuming if that were to happen they would be looking at cheap free-agent backups.

A: The Blues like their goalie depth, though the guys waiting in the minors -- Evan Fitzpatrick, Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis -- all are probably at least a year away. They like Hofer the most, but he's coming off a season where he played only 10 games, so they would have to go out and sign a backup. Fitzpatrick has been around the longest, but he seems to have been passed by. He played only three games last season.

Q: It’s speculative, but how many “big” moves can you see actually happening this offseason?

A: One move, losing someone in the expansion draft, is a given. As Doug Armstrong has said, the Blues are going to lose someone they wished they could keep. If it's not Dunn they lose, then they will have exposed someone like Vladimir Tarasenko or Justin Faulk, and losing any of those three constitutes a significant change in the team. Beyond that, any other move comes with a corresponding move. If they don't re-sign Jaden Schwartz, they will spend that money on someone else. If they trade Tarasenko, they will get someone in return and/or spend that money on someone else. So I think you're looking at three significant moves this offseason. That's probably where it ends, unless they find another attractive option or something unforeseen happens.

Q: I can't see a scenario where Torey Krug, Vince Dunn and Scott Perunovich, who all play the same type of game, are on the team at the same time. Who has greater trade value?

A: If you're measuring in terms of what you'd get back, Krug would get you the most, because he's the best player, but his contract would limit the number of teams that would take him. Dunn has good value and would be the easiest to move because he's young, has proved he can play in the NHL and is cost-contained in the short term. Perunovich hasn't played in the NHL, so he's an unknown commodity and won't get you as much, but there would be no shortage of takers for him.

