A Tarasenko trade would fetch the Blues some cap space - but what else?

We weigh in on the pressing offseason questions in our weekly chat with Blues fans.
Q: What's your 2 cents regarding the trade rumors surrounding Vladimir Tarasenko?
A: Well, it's not exactly surprising. With Doug Armstrong predicting a busy offseason throughout the league and the need to send a jolt to his team, the possibility of a trade of Tarasenko had to be on the table. It's been talked about in this chat pretty much every week. For those who didn't see it, Frank Seravalli, formerly of TSN in Canada, now on his own, reported Tuesday that Tarasenko is on the market and has agreed to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams. I know not the teams, and have nothing to add beyond what Frank reported.
The challenge is going to be what kind of return the Blues can get for Tarasenko. While there may be teams willing to acquire him, the question will be what are they willing to give up. People talk about Matthew Tkachuk, but trading a young forward for an older forward who has had three shoulder surgeries and has a $7.5 million cap hit seems like a bad move for Calgary. Tarasenko still has the potential to be a 20-plus-goal scorer. His days as a 30-plus goal scorer may well be gone. But it's a crapshoot, and a team acquiring him will be taking a risk. That's why he may be worth more to the Blues than he is to another team. A straight-up trade for an equivalent goalscorer seems unlikely. If you start throwing in other players, who knows what's possible?
Would the Blues trade him for a minimal return to open up cap space so they could sign a free agent with that money? They might, but with the flat cap, there won't be a lot of teams able to take on a contract like that, and those that can are probably not very good. So unless Tarasenko has a desire to play in Detroit, those teams may not be on his list.
I don't know that the Blues get the return they want to see on a Tarasenko trade. If they do, they should jump on it, because it would not only be a chance to improve the team, but it would be a chance to add some certainty to the situation. Tarasenko will be a question mark going into the season.
Q: The willingness of Tampa Bay to get down low reflected in the first game against the Montreal defense The Blues absolutely need the bodies to get in front and take the punishment. And if bigger guys like Pat Maroon are needed, then that must be one of the needs for this offseason. Thoughts?
A: Even if the Blues go out and get someone willing to play in front of the net, they need other guys on the team to do it, too. It's not like Maroon is out there every shift. He averages just over nine minutes per game in the postseason, so he's out there one every six shifts. Other guys have to do it in between. Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Zack Sanford and Sammy Blais are guys that can do it and will have to. The Blues were well below the league average in shots in the area in front of the net last season. If you look at the last five seasons, the only one where the Blues were above average in shots in front of the net was 2019. But this was their worst season on shots in front of the net in almost a decade. It was a black hole. So that's something that needs to be worked on.
As an aside, Tampa Bay this season was only slightly above average on shots in front of the net.
Q: Could the Blues get a late first-round pick from a team that has multiples for Vince Dunn?
A: They would like that, and that's what they were thought to be seeking during the season, but nothing appeared to have been offered because Vince Dunn remains on the roster. The nearness of the expansion draft, and the reality of the season, may make things change.
Detroit, Columbus, New Jersey and Minnesota have multiple first-round picks, by the way. Columbus has three.
Q: Who are the Blues most likely to lose in the expansion draft?
A: The brothers over at Evolving Hockey were discussing this last night, and were stunned -- I think it's fair to say that -- that people seem to think the Blues will be exposing Vince Dunn. They are very high on Dunn. They think the Blues would be stupid to expose Dunn, and Seattle would be stupid to pass on him. They think Faulk should be exposed and feel Dunn projects to be the better defenseman going forward.
So if Dunn is exposed, it's hard to see Seattle taking someone else, unless there's a very specific need they see someone else addressing. If the Blues were to protect Dunn -- and they can protect only three defensemen under the framework that allows them to protect the most players -- and leave Faulk exposed, I would think he would go, unless Seattle had qualms about his contract.
Q: Will the Blues make a run at Gabriel Landeskog? I hope they’re not trying to re-sign Jaden Schwartz, who has not produced up to the salary levels he was receiving the last couple of years.
A: If Landeskog hits the market, the Blues would have to consider him. Projected over a full season, he would have had 29 goals last season, though it's unlikely he would get that many with the Blues because of their style of play. He won't come cheap (he made $5.5 million last season), but if the Blues were to open space by moving Vladimir Tarasenko or not re-signing Schwartz (or something else, like losing Justin Faulk in the expansion draft), they could fit him in. Ryan O'Reilly likes him, and the Blues need to re-up the number of Swedes on the roster. They're down to Oskar Sundqvist now.
Q: If Ville Husso were to be grabbed by Seattle, what is the Blues’ goalie depth? I'm assuming if that were to happen they would be looking at cheap free-agent backups.
A: The Blues like their goalie depth, though the guys waiting in the minors -- Evan Fitzpatrick, Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis -- all are probably at least a year away. They like Hofer the most, but he's coming off a season where he played only 10 games, so they would have to go out and sign a backup. Fitzpatrick has been around the longest, but he seems to have been passed by. He played only three games last season.
Q: It’s speculative, but how many “big” moves can you see actually happening this offseason?
A: One move, losing someone in the expansion draft, is a given. As Doug Armstrong has said, the Blues are going to lose someone they wished they could keep. If it's not Dunn they lose, then they will have exposed someone like Vladimir Tarasenko or Justin Faulk, and losing any of those three constitutes a significant change in the team. Beyond that, any other move comes with a corresponding move. If they don't re-sign Jaden Schwartz, they will spend that money on someone else. If they trade Tarasenko, they will get someone in return and/or spend that money on someone else. So I think you're looking at three significant moves this offseason. That's probably where it ends, unless they find another attractive option or something unforeseen happens.
Q: I can't see a scenario where Torey Krug, Vince Dunn and Scott Perunovich, who all play the same type of game, are on the team at the same time. Who has greater trade value?
A: If you're measuring in terms of what you'd get back, Krug would get you the most, because he's the best player, but his contract would limit the number of teams that would take him. Dunn has good value and would be the easiest to move because he's young, has proved he can play in the NHL and is cost-contained in the short term. Perunovich hasn't played in the NHL, so he's an unknown commodity and won't get you as much, but there would be no shortage of takers for him.
St. Louis Blues 2021 Report Card: Reflections on a season of disappointment
FORWARDS - RYAN O’REILLY
He stepped up down the stretch of the regular season, scoring 10 goals in 13 games. He posted a career-high plus-25 rating, won 58.9 percent of his faceoffs and produced a stellar 43/24 takeaway/giveaway ratio. O’Reilly put extra focus on getting shots on goal and it worked, since 69.7 percent of his attempts got through. That’s how you double your goal total from one year to the next.
GRADE: A
DAVID PERRON
He joked Tuesday about getting an 8-year contract extension after next season, but has been seriously good at an advanced age. Perron (19 goals, 39 assists in 56 games) delivered consistent point-per-game production all year while posting strong possession metrics. His 18:03 average time on ice was the second-highest of his career. He played every regular season game ... and then COVID-19 denied him another shot at postseason play.
GRADE: A
JORDAN KYROU
He finally established himself in the NHL, albeit in uneven fashion. Kyrou scored 12 points his first 12 games. Later, though, he was held without a point 13 times during a 15-game span. He produced solid possession metrics while getting sheltered usage (59.2 percent offensive zone starts). Kyrou began playing more tenaciously late in the season and he was noticeable in the playoffs while scoring once and putting 10 shots on goal.
GRADE: B
TYLER BOZAK
He stepped up production from a 35-point pace last season to a 45-point pace. During the final 14 games his ice time jumped to 16:18 and he produced 10 points (three goals, seven assists). Bozak won 56.8 perfect of his faceoffs, making him an invaluable tag-team partner for O’Reilly. He scored two shorthanded goals, one in the playoffs. But at this stage of his career he didn’t quite measure up to his $5 million salary.
GRADE: B
SAMMY BLAIS
Sammy is who he is. He delivers crunching body hits. He scores the occasional goal. He suffers more than his share of injuries. His shot rate declined this season and his hit rate slipped, too, but his production was on par with last season. Blais scored a goal and delivered 14 playoff hits, so at least the Avalanche knew he was in the series.
GRADE: B
DAKOTA JOSHUA
He made the list of pleasant surprises. Joshua played 12 games as an emergency fill-in and made his mark with 23 hits, including one on Vegas Golden Knights ruffian Ryan Reaves. His only goal caromed in off his body, but at least he was driving to the net. Bonus point: Joshua won 57.8 percent of his faceoffs while proving he can play center.
GRADE: B
MACKENZIE MACEACHERN
A year ago he scored seven goals in 51 games. MacEachern failed to produce at that level this season – he had just 1 goal and 1 assist in 12 games – but he chipped in as a penalty killer and scored his goal shorthanded. His shot rate and hit rate were on par with last season and he finished plus-3.
GRADE: C
BRAYDEN SCHENN
He almost single-handedly refused to let the Blues get soft this season. He landed 119 hits and took a memorable run at Mikko Rantanen in the playoffs. He was willing to drop the gloves as well. But after scoring 6 times in a 9-game January stretch, he scored just 10 times in his final 46 games. On the plus side, he handled a big workload (19:09 per game), saw more penalty-killing duty and made progress in the faceoff circle (52.4 percent)
GRADE C
IVAN BARBASHEV
Like most Blues forwards, Barbashev suffered regression with his hit-per-game rate. Otherwise he remained on par with his previous checking line production when healthy. He earned a promotion to scoring-line work at the end, but his inability to finish was evident in the playoffs. He missed the net on a point-blank shot from the slot and he failed three times to lift the puck over Philipp Grubauer’s pad at the right post.
GRADE: C
MIKE HOFFMAN
OK, so he’s not a Craig Berube-style player. Everybody knew that going in. Hoffman can really shoot the puck. When the Chief finally put him in position to do that – on the power-play unit and during 6-on-5 play – he came through. He scored 8 goals and added 7 assists in his last 16 games. His 17 power-play points trailed only Perron. With sheltered usage (60.6 percent offensive zone starts) he earned a plus-2 rating despite the earlier defensive indifference that made him a healthy scratch.
GRADE: C
KYLE CLIFFORD
He played a robust game while moving in and out of the lineup. But his hit rate and shot rate were far below what they were the season before in Los Angeles and Toronto. Clifford chipped in a bit on the subpar penalty kill unit and he played with an edge, which the team needed. But injuries in this disjointed season kept the Blues from building the sort of dynamic fourth line that boosted their Cup run.
GRADE: C
JACOB DE LA ROSE
When in the lineup he took a 31 percent penalty-kill share. He landed 22 hits in 13 games and recorded a 6/1 takeaway-giveaway ratio while getting 71.4 percent of his zone starts in the defensive end. But he won just 46.6 percent of his draws and he produced no goals and 1 assist offensively.
GRADE: C
JADEN SCHWARTZ
One again he followed a strong offensive campaign (25 goals, 33 assists in 71 games in 2019-20) with a much lesser one (8 goals, 13 assists in 40 games). His offensive zone start rate (48.2 percent) was the lowest of his career and his power-play role (2:04 per game) diminished as well. Then he failed to register a point in the playoffs. He still checked well, but he lost significant leverage heading into free agency.
GRADE: C-minus
OSKAR SUNDQVIST
Before suffering his season-ending knee injury, Sundqvist failed to measure up to previous years despite heavier deployment. He averaged a career-high 15:09 in ice time and his 21.3 percent power-play share was also his best. Yet he scored only at a 26-point pace, down from 34- and 33-point paces the previous two seasons. He finished with a minus-6 rating after finishing plus-5 the year before.
GRADE: C-minus
ROBERT THOMAS
He flashed his tremendous playmaking talent in the playoffs while earning three assists and creating other scoring chances. But after scoring at a 52-point pace last season, he slipped to a 30-point pace during this injury-marred season. And his peripheral statistics indicate passive play: 22 shots on goal, 5 hits, 11 blocked shots. He won just 42.6 percent of his faceoffs and just 46.8 percent of his shot attempts got on goal – the worst rate among regular forwards.
GRADE: D-plus
ZACH SANFORD
After scoring at a 42-point pace last season he regressed to a 25-point pace this season. After finishing plus-13 last season, he was minus-13 this season. After getting various opportunities to play on the top three lines, he fell into a fourth-line role. He produced just two goals and two assists in his last 26 regular season games and didn’t register a playoff point. On the plus side, he played a big penalty-killing role for the first time and he held up when used as the No. 4 center.
GRADE: D-plus
VLADIMIR TARASENKO
We know he can still play because he scored twice in the elimination game. And we know he is getting healthier because Russia called him for the World Championships. Tarasenko scored 54 points in the 46 games before his latest shoulder injury. The comeback was challenging for sure, but his four goals in 24 regular season games still ranked as a big disappointment. He averaged just 0.58 points per game this season after averaging 0.83 or better six straight years.
GRADE: D
DEFENSEMEN: JUSTIN FAULK
He might have been the most improved player in the entire league. Faulk added nearly 4 minutes to his average playing time. His share of penalty killing jumped from 22.8 percent to 55.6 percent. He landed 45 more hits while playing in 13 fewer games. Faulk produced seven points in his last seven regular season games before getting knocked out of the playoffs by Nazem Kadri’s cheap shot.
GRADE: A
TOREY KRUG
Once he settled in with his new team and found his place on the power play, fans saw why GM Doug Armstrong signed him. Krug produced 16 points in his last 18 games. He assumed more responsibility than he had in Boston, playing a career-high 22:33 per game while getting 46.3 percent of his starts in the defensive zone. As Armstrong noted, that heavier workload took a toll on his 5-on-5 play at times – although he did finish plus-11.
GRADE: B+
MARCO SCANDELLA
His plus-14 rating was second only to O’Reilly. His share of the team’s penalty-killing duty was the second-highest of his career. His playing time was up appreciably from what he did for three teams last season. Scandella struggled defending the Colorado Avalanche rush at times in the playoffs, but he had plenty of company there. And like most Blues, he saw his possession metrics take a beating with the Blues unable to sustain offensive zone pressure.
GRADE: B
VINCE DUNN
He was coming on offensively (8 points in 7 games) before suffering an upper-body injury in mid-April that ended his season. Dunn shouldered a bigger workload, 3 minutes more per game, but remained in sheltered usage (58.8 percent offensive zone starts). He remained prone to risky plays, as evidenced by his 10/26 takeaway/giveaway ratio and minus-8 rating. He could be a 40- to 50-point defenseman with more power-play time, but on this team his share was 36.5 percent.
GRADE: C-plus
JAKE WALMAN
He exceeded expectations, stepping in under emergency circumstances to turn heads with his puck-rushing skill and confidence. Walman has made the journey from hot prospect to non-prospect and back. His speed did not translate into production, though, and his minus-7 rating and 6/17 takeaway/giveaway ratio reminds us that there’s work to do.
GRADE: C-plus
ROBERT BORTUZZO
He maintained status quo as a third-pairing defender who moved in and out of the lineup. Bortuzzo logged a bit more ice time, but he remained in a sheltered role (57.8 percent offensive zone starts) and his share of the team’s power-play duty declined. On the other hand, he was one of the few Blues to play more physically this season – landing 19 more hits in two fewer games played. He was missed after absorbing a head shot two games into the playoffs.
GRADE: C
COLTON PARAYKO
Ah, what could have been. A healthy Parayko could have enjoyed a breakthrough season as a true No. 1 defenseman. Instead he labored with a back injury, was shut down for a big chunk of the season and then returned to play just OK. His 13/23 takeaway/giveaway ratio was his career-worst. After a strong offensive finish in 2019-20 (15 points in 19 games), he produced just 12 points in 32 games and nothing on the power play. Blues fans are anxious to see if he can make a full recovery.
GRADE: C
CARL GUNNARSSON
Had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury, he could have played a key role down the stretch given the other injuries. He could have made his case for more NHL time. His penalty-killing share (46 percent) was his highest as a Blue and it would have stayed high. Instead he faded to the background after 12 games.
GRADE: C
NIKKO MIKKOLA
He looked the part of a Blues defenseman with his rangy build and long reach. But Mikkola struggled with the puck. In the regular season and playoffs combined, he had just three takeaways against 22 giveaways. So he earned his minus-11 rating. On the plus side, he remained aggressive and showed no hesitation to jump into the offensive play during the postseason.
GRADE: C-minus
GOALTENDERS: JORDAN BINNINGTON
His inconsistency led to a .512 quality start percentage, which ranked 30th among regular netminders. Binnington started well, going 5-1-1 in January with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage while appearing recovered from his Bubble Hockey debacle. His February and March got ugly, then Binnington posted strong ratios in April (2.45, .925) and May (2.42, .914). He also competed hard in the playoffs despite facing a mismatch.
GRADE: C+
VILLE HUSSO
He capped his rookie season on a positive note by shutting out the Minnesota Wild. But with a .467 quality start percentage and mediocre ratios (3.20, .893), Husso was barely adequate in his backup role despite his 9-6-1 overall record and his 7-2-1 mark on the road. But what did you expect in his first NHL season?
GRADE: C-
OWNERSHIP
In the face of staggering revenue losses due to the pandemic, Tom Stillman’s group still allowed the Blues to spend to the NHL salary cap and beyond. The Blues put $64 million on the table for Alex Pietrangelo, then signed free-agent Torey Krug after Pietrangelo left. The Blues added free-agent Mike Hoffman with the cap space cleared by players on long-term injured reserve. The ownership’s commitment to winning remained unwavering despite taking a huge financial hit.
GRADE: A
MANAGEMENT
The Blues let captain Alex Pietrangelo get away. Could general manager Doug Armstrong have done more to retain him? Maybe not, since Pietrangelo was committed to testing free agency. He got a better contract structure with the Golden Knights, but not more total dollars. That whole episode was a head-scratcher. Armstrong rebounded by adding offense with Krug and Hoffman, but the team got smaller and less tenacious in the process. On the other hand, Armstrong’s faith in Justin Faulk was richly rewarded when Faulk delivered a strong second season. And depth players like Dakota Joshua and Steven Santani filled in nicely to make the front office look smart.
GRADE: C
COACHING STAFF
Thanks to injuries and the COVID-19 disruptions, this season became a constant scramble. The lineup remained in constant flux. Craig Berube and his staff rallied the team late in the regular season, but the Blues were still no match for the Colorado Avalanche. Injuries played a big part as the team suffered a four-game sweep, but the Blues still seemed to have more to give. They never got their penalty-killing unit up to par. At times they sustained pressure 5-on-5 ... and at times they didn’t. The power play finally got into gear and Berube finally positioned Hoffman to succeed offensively.
GRADE: C