8. Any room for surprises?

An overstuffed clubhouse might leave little room for gear but offers young players and newcomers plenty of opportunity to make an impression. A year ago, Edman and Ryan Helsley squeezed summer promotions from Grapefruit League success, just as Jordan Hicks and Munoz did the spring before. Here are several new faces, prospects, and emerging talents to watch now for how they can help later:
• Justin Williams, OF (roster): Strong finish at Class AAA Memphis was the beginning of lefthanded-hitting athlete’s bid to be on the big-league bench.
• Griffin Roberts, RHP (non-roster): The 43rd overall pick in 2018 has late-relief mix and a slick slider he could ride swiftly to the majors.
• Kodi Whitley, RHP (non-roster): His 1.60 ERA last season hints how strike-throwing righty could be the next Maness or Bowman, with more horsepower.
• Austin Dean, OF (roster): Jose Martinez 2.0. A thundering hitter at Class AAA level who could be a boost for depth, a blast off the bench.
• Evan Mendoza, 3B (non-roster): After injury-abbreviated 2019, steady defender has a good feel for hitting, lacks power. Needs to position himself as a versatile fielder.
• Junior Fernandez, RHP (roster): Part of the power infusion last summer, rookie showed flashes of a true strikeout changeup that fits a setup role.
• Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP (roster): “Ponce” has navigated his way to the majors for successful cameos, and if the Cardinals don’t have room, 29 other teams are watching.