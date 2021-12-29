Are Armstrong and Berube listening? Jim Thomas answers 10 pressing questions from Blues fans

A: I don't know if they're at that point. Armstrong and Berube expressed confidence the other day that they'd end up playing a full 82 games. O'Reilly wasn't so sure. Here's the thing: after you test positive and go through the quarantine or isolation period, you don't have to be tested for 90 days. The Blues have had 14 players on COVID and none of them are at the stage where they have to get tested again. So mathematically, I guess they've reached the point where there aren't that many players left who can test positive.

Q: Do you think the delay in extending Berube is to see if he can succeed w the new type of offensive players that Armstrong has assembled when fully healthy? Doesn't his simple style of heavy forecheck and back checking combined with bigger D look much better lately with his cast of call ups mixed in the 3rd and 4th line?

A: Not sure why Berube hasn't been extended. His style of play sure clicked with the callups though. It'll be interesting to see how it works with the more skilled guys back in Thomas, Kyrou and Perron.

Q: Would keeping the Russian line together with their great success make Tarasenko more likely to be happier and more likely to maybe reconsider wanting to be traded?