Are Armstrong and Berube listening? Jim Thomas answers 10 pressing questions from Blues fans

Our weekly Blues chat is filled with some of the smartest hockey talk in town. Here are 10 questions from this week's chat as the Blues return from an unscheduled holiday break.
Q: It is surprising to me that this team is near the bottom in the NHL in hits per game this season with Berube as the coach. Do you think this is something that should be a concern since the best recipe we have seen with him as head coach is a heavy style of play that is built for a 7-game series? Do you think the Blues will look to add a player that more closely fits that style of play at the deadline?
A: Interesting point. The hit totals certainly increased once all of the callups were here - especially Joshua and Toropchenko. But in doing some research on this for something I wrote a couple of weeks back, I was somewhat surprised to see that the overall hit totals weren't all that high for the Blues even in the Cup year. (Although the hit totals were amped up considerably in the playoffs that year.)
Even in a league that seems to be trending towards speed and skill, it does seem like physicality remains an important component of playoff success. So yes, I think a physical Blues team would be a more successful Blues team in the playoffs.
I think they have enough players under contract who can hit people. For example, what would you think of a fourth line of Kostin-Joshua-Toropchenko? The question is, who goes to make room for them on the roster?
Q: Does this team need to trade for a defenseman to be a Cup contender?
A: You know, we've discussed this a lot in various forums - chat, NetFront podcast, online, radio - and I think it's maybe the No. 1 question swirling around the team at the moment. If you think Mikkola is the answer, then no. if he's not the answer, then I think the answer is yes. But at the moment, I couldn't predict which way the Blues will go on this. And remember, whatever moves you make you've got to squeeze them into an already tight cap situation.
Q: Has any of the players, Army or Chief ever give you the feeling they read our weekly chat? Maybe they decided to do something that one of us suggested and made you think "someone just wrote that in today!".
A: I don't know if they read the chat. But Armstrong has said he pays attention to what's on Twitter. Berube has said he reads stories. I've heard Berube make statements on certain topics that lends credence to the fact he is paying attention to what's being written about the team - at least by the mainstream writers. David Perron seems to have a sense for what's being said or written about the team.
Q: Are the Blues concerned that we'll see an extended shutdown of this season?
A: I don't know if they're at that point. Armstrong and Berube expressed confidence the other day that they'd end up playing a full 82 games. O'Reilly wasn't so sure. Here's the thing: after you test positive and go through the quarantine or isolation period, you don't have to be tested for 90 days. The Blues have had 14 players on COVID and none of them are at the stage where they have to get tested again. So mathematically, I guess they've reached the point where there aren't that many players left who can test positive.
Q: Do you think the delay in extending Berube is to see if he can succeed w the new type of offensive players that Armstrong has assembled when fully healthy? Doesn't his simple style of heavy forecheck and back checking combined with bigger D look much better lately with his cast of call ups mixed in the 3rd and 4th line?
A: Not sure why Berube hasn't been extended. His style of play sure clicked with the callups though. It'll be interesting to see how it works with the more skilled guys back in Thomas, Kyrou and Perron.
Q: Would keeping the Russian line together with their great success make Tarasenko more likely to be happier and more likely to maybe reconsider wanting to be traded?
A: Could be. He certainly seems happy this season. And I've had people at several levels on the organizational chart tell me so. Thomas was effective playing with Tarasenko earlier in the season. But when Barbashev returns I sure would be tempted to put Barbashev back in centering the Russian Line and move Thomas elsewhere in the lineup, simply because the Russian Line was so effective with Barbashev in there. But I sense that Tarasenko does not have a problem playing with Thomas. He knows he's going to get passes - and opportunities.
Q: Who in order would you rank to play 2nd and 3rd line?Thomas, Barby, Kyrou, Schenn? Then 4th- Bozak, Joshua, Sundqvist, Brown, Kostin? Which players easily switch to wings?
A: If Barbashev were healthy, I'd go Barbashev with the Russian Line at least for now, Thomas centering the third line flanked by Schenn and Kyrou, That's assuming Schenn is healthy. And then Bozak and Sundqvist on the 4th line flanked by Brown for now. Obviously this is all subject to change. Things are very fluid what with COVID and injuries and have been the entire season.
They came close around Thanksgiving but the Blues have not had their entire roster together all season. It has been more a question of "how do we fill out a lineup" than "who do we decide to play where" this season. I think all of the centers - Thomas, Barbashev, Bozak, Schenn, Sundqvist, Joshua are pretty much able to play wing. It does't seem like much of a stretch for any of them.
Q: Do you see Mikkola as the long term answer as the #1 LH defenseman? If so does Army still need another strong D to make the playoffs and maybe a cup run this season?
A: If you asked me right now, I'd say Mikkola does indeed look like a top 4 defenseman. The pairing with Parayko does look very good right now, but it's only been 10 games. So I don't think I'd be ready to declare that Miikkola is the answer right now. I can remember after Bouwmeester's cardiac episode, Scandella was thought to be the answer by many after just 11 games with Parayko in the 2019-20 season. So I think it's still to be determined on whether the Blues need another top 4 D-man.
Q: Do you see the possibility of Lindgren taking over the crease from Binny with how good Charlie's been playing?
A: I don't see it happening. If I understand the emergency goalie provisions currently, Lindgren has until Jan. 3 before he can be sent back to Springfield without having to clear waivers. If that's true, and I think it is, he would only have tonight's game and the Winter Classic before then. And I think we all expect Binnington to be in goal for both of those games.
Q: How do you feel about the Blues apparent strategy of having a payroll balanced team? Is it too balanced, that is to ask would it be more efficient or" statistically" better to have a a couple more elite players? It's hard to argue with the fine performance of our boys coming up...but will our emphasis on depth hold us back?
A: Having a roster with a lot of good to really good players has always been the cornerstone of Doug Armstrong's team building. And it's been hard to argue with the results. Normally, if you have a superstar or two, that usually means you don't have as much depth in the salary cap era. For all the wonderful things McDavid and Draisaitl do for Edmonton, they really haven't made a deep playoff run yet. Anyway, I don't see Armstrong changing this philosophy going forward. I think he'd rather have five or six 20-goal scorers, than one or two 30-40 goal scorers.