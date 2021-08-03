Are Cards too overprotective of prospects? BenFred chats trade-deadline dud, Tarasenko's scorched-earth campaign and issues challenge to Mizzou fans

Meanwhile I think the organization had cooled on Gant. He wanted to start but wasn't in control of his stuff enough to do it well enough. He was a big part of the walk problem. If he was open to whatever role and embraced it, maybe he could have just gone back to bullpenning, but there seemed to be a disconnect on how he should be used, and those things don't always age well. With Gant and Lane Thomas, who was traded for Lester, both were guys I think the organization just felt like had run their course as Cardinals.

A: The last offseason wasn't boring, was it? Recent trade deadlines, sure. But I thought the Nolan Arenado deal this past offseason was pretty significant. The Cardinals have been much more willing to get aggressive in the offseason than at the trade deadline. Some of their offseason starter urgency could depend on what they see from Mikolas, Flaherty and even Hudson as this season winds down. Good signs there -- or bad -- could influence things. After touching the bottom of the depth this season, overloading there seems wise. The Cards do seem interested in middle-infield additions. Checking in on Trevor Story at the trade deadline proved that. So, that's an area to watch. I don't think they will be shopping for outfielders as they have liked what they have observed from this group, when healthy. Molina and Wainwright decisions will impact things, per usual. I’d like to see them add a legitimate DH since that rule is all but inevitable. I think it would be a good way to upgrade the offense without having to do too much overthinking. Just plug and play, with power.