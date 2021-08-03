Are Cards too overprotective of prospects? BenFred chats trade-deadline dud, Tarasenko's scorched-earth campaign and issues challenge to Mizzou fans

Here's a look at the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: For Cardinals fans, this trade deadline felt like sitting at home when you know your neighbors are having a party. Do the Cardinals over-value their prospects?
A: Hey, I tried to warn you. For some of those teams that went big at the trade deadline and won't win a World Series, there could be a hangover from that big party. No, I don't expect either of those things to make you feel much better. The Cardinals would have been swinging at a bad pitch to try to go big at this deadline for a true rental, like Mad Max Scherzer, unless they knew they could and wanted to extend the player. When you have a 5 percent chance, or worse, to make the postseason, those moves don't make a ton of sense. The teams that made splash deals like that had played their way into the position that justified trying to strap on a rocket booster. The Cardinals are still looking for sustained liftoff. So they tried to get a little better without parting ways with a lot.
The Cardinals sometimes overvalue their prospects, and perhaps more now than ever before due to some of the prospects dealt away who were underestimated by the organization based off their success elsewhere. The Cardinals are in recent years a reactive team. They get burned by veteran relievers, so they stop signing them. They get burned by castaway outfielders, so they give more time to the current ones. Not misreading your own prospects key for a draft-and-develop team, and the Cards have let some good ones go, so they are more determined now than ever before to make sure that doesn't keep happening.
Q: Is it possible that Vladimir Tarasenko’s scorched-earth route to pushing for a trade has backfired on him?
A: I fully expect there to be an "anonymous source" soon speaking on Tarasenko's behalf ripping something else about the Blues.
Maybe the No. 91 camp will take on the Zamboni driver next, or whine about the poor parking options for Blues players at games.
There's a new reason he wants out every week, it seems. The team doctors and the coaching staff are still trying to clean the bus tire marks off their backs. Who's next?
Internally, there have been a lot of eyerolls and head-shaking at some of the stuff Tarasenko has had leaked for him.
It does not appear to be helping him get moved.
He must have assumed fans and other teams would just take the bait. Not everyone has. Blues GM Doug Armstrong is pretty well respected across the league. A public nuking of him and his team isn't the best approach to make other teams want you.
I do think Armstrong has to cut a deal before too long. You can't let that negativity touch this season's team. Armstrong has made a point to say he wants guys who want to be here, and I can't imagine he is going to let Tarasenko stick around now that he's made it very clear -- again and again -- that he doesn't.
Q: Between Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and hitting coach Jeff Albert, who is least likely to be back next season?
A: Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has defended Jeff Albert from day one and throughout this season, so I don't think he will be fired. Perhaps a title change or redistribution of roles. DeJong has a contract, and there's no guarantee the Cardinals would trade him even if they do upgrade their middle-infield depth. Carpenter is not going to reach the playing time called for by his vesting option, and no one says the contract has worked out like anyone hoped. I have no reason to believe Carpenter will be back. The other two are more likely.
Q: What will it take to make Missouri basketball great again? A new coach?
A: That depends on your definition of great, I suppose. The Tigers are still hunting their first Final Four. Not even Norm Stewart could get there. They've been a lot better under Martin than they were in the rock-bottom seasons that immediately preceded his hiring. The number one thing that would help the basketball program is the exact same thing Eli Drinkwitz is hammering for his football program. Both need support in terms of ticket sold, but more importantly people in attendance. Rears in seats. In-person support. Martin doesn't cheat. He won't. Some do. Not him. So, he's already at a disadvantage compared to some coaches. The name image and likeness era could help him, if Mizzou becomes a place where athletes can benefit from that. But just as important would be an atmosphere that is impressive for recruits to visit and players to play in. It matters in both sports, and Mizzou is not as high up on that list as it could be.
Q: Are you so sure Alex Reyes should be given a chance to start next season? He’s been pretty good as a closer, and his injury history could cut into a season’s workload as a starter?
A: There's no guarantee he will not get injured as a closer. It's high-velocity work and high-leverage, and the schedule is unpredictable. Worrying about a guy getting hurt is not how his career should be mapped out. He's a young, super talented pitcher with a pitch portfolio that profiles very well for starting. It's what he was supposed to be, and what he wants to be. I do think the Cardinals should find out if he can be that. If he can't, he can go back to being the closer. But give him the chance. The Cardinals spent seasons, plural, letting Carlos Martinez prove he was not capable of being the starter he once was, for reasons that confounded. They can and should give Reyes a season to prove he can and should be a starter.
Q: The Lester addition kind of makes sense, but why trade John Gant for J.A. Happ, who has been one of the worst regular used starters in baseball this season?
A: Some in the front office have a thing for Happ.
They think he's better than the numbers show, and will be better with the Cardinals than he has been other places.
He's been of interest to them for some time so there is probably a sense of, hey, we can finally get him.
Meanwhile I think the organization had cooled on Gant. He wanted to start but wasn't in control of his stuff enough to do it well enough. He was a big part of the walk problem. If he was open to whatever role and embraced it, maybe he could have just gone back to bullpenning, but there seemed to be a disconnect on how he should be used, and those things don't always age well. With Gant and Lane Thomas, who was traded for Lester, both were guys I think the organization just felt like had run their course as Cardinals.
Q: Should Cardinals fans expect another boring offseason?
A: The last offseason wasn't boring, was it? Recent trade deadlines, sure. But I thought the Nolan Arenado deal this past offseason was pretty significant. The Cardinals have been much more willing to get aggressive in the offseason than at the trade deadline. Some of their offseason starter urgency could depend on what they see from Mikolas, Flaherty and even Hudson as this season winds down. Good signs there -- or bad -- could influence things. After touching the bottom of the depth this season, overloading there seems wise. The Cards do seem interested in middle-infield additions. Checking in on Trevor Story at the trade deadline proved that. So, that's an area to watch. I don't think they will be shopping for outfielders as they have liked what they have observed from this group, when healthy. Molina and Wainwright decisions will impact things, per usual. I’d like to see them add a legitimate DH since that rule is all but inevitable. I think it would be a good way to upgrade the offense without having to do too much overthinking. Just plug and play, with power.
What I'd like to see more than anything is the Cardinals get serious about addressing the needs that are not obvious when the season starts but develop as the year goes along. If you factor in hope to your projections, and the Cardinals factor in plenty, then you have to be quick to step in when something goes wrong. The Cards have been too hands-off after the season starts for some time now, and it shows when you get to the trade deadline with not much of a reason to add on.
Q: If and when Adam Wainwright hangs it up, do you think he would get into coaching?
A: My bet is he's headed for the broadcast booth. He will be good at it if he does. He's flirted with it some and I bet he's back on there for some postseason appearances during playoff games. Other teams'. Not the Cardinals. They'll be watching the playoffs along with the rest of us, I imagine.
Q: Do the Blues’ forward additions this offseason mean Jordan Kyrou is going to be limited to the third line? He needs a chance to climb.
A: Seems to me like the Blues are preparing to give him every chance to prove he can be top-six material, this contract extension included. $2.8 million per season for two years is a pretty good deal for a guy who was around $760,000 last season. The Blues need him to keep taking steps forward, and they just gave him a contract that suggests they believe he will.
Q: What’s up with Tyler O’Neill? Power’s been off for a while now.
A: Good observation. He had just two doubles and only two home runs in 75 at-bats since the start of July, entering Tuesday’s game. He is slashing .240/.313/.347 since the start of last month. I haven't done a deep dive on the numbers but it seems to me it's correlated with hitting cleanup. That seems to be a pressure cooker of a spot in the order for guys like DeJong and now O'Neill. He was raking when he was appearing at 5/6/7. Shildt moved him back to 5 before Tuesday’s game.