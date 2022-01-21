Are sports chats the new Open Line? Plus a memory with Gordo, Rammer and the King

Hello, am I on the air? We take questions from St. Louis sports fans in our weekly chat. Here are the highlights.

Q: Reading these chats reminds me of the old sports open line shows on KMOX. The same people called and complained about the same stuff. Seems the same thing happens in the chats. Does it ever get tiresome answering some of these questions over and over? Some days, I feel like I am reading another Dan Caesar column on the changes at an all-sports station that maybe 25 or 30 people listen to.

A: Some people try to sway me with the same argument over and over and over. I am not easily swayed, even when I am clearly wrong.

As for Dan's column, it gets good numbers. People do read about all-sports radio. I loved the KASP reference today with the Bob Ramsey update. The All Sheer Panic Station caused quite a stir when it got rolling. I remember getting mad at Rammer because he was program director and Kevin Slaten was picking on me. How about that!

Of course, I immediately felt stupid (a common problem) an Bob forgave my outburst over The King.

Q: Had to get a kick out someone mentioning that Berenson or Unger should be next to get their numbers retired. They wore the same number, 7. Mullen and Tkachuk also wore that number. If you were going to retire a number from that group, Tkachuk is the obvious one and even he is borderline. Why do people insist on retiring so many numbers it cheapens the process? It is for the truly great or iconic figures. Who is next? Harold Snepts?

A: You could make a case of the combo retirement of No. 7. But like you say, this team is going to be around a long, long time and many great players will come down the lane. At some point you have to be judicious to protect future generations.

Q: What if Perunovich really is the second coming of Bobby Orr?

A: I believe we would know by now. Cale Makar, there's your Bobby Orr. Perunovich? He could be the next Torey Krug, which would be very, very, very good for him.

Q: I'd love to see another Bouwmeester type to pair with Parayko to have a true shut down pairing again. Can Mikkola be that guy this year,? Who could be available via trade for the short term that could fill that role?

Q: I suppose Mark Giordano could still handle a Top 4 role is Seattle decides to trade veterans for prospects. The other guys have already discussed. As for Niko Mikkola, he is definitely getting there. He has put in the developmental time so this is his time to make his move.

Q: The last ten years of Cards history is not littered with successful bounceback stories. And there are zero examples from players who have struggled in a Cards uniform for multiple seasons. But let's count on DeJong.

A: There have been all sorts of bounceback stories. Adam Wainwright was washed up, then he wasn't. Nolan Arenado slipped from 5.7 WAR in Colorado to 1.4 due to his shoulder injury, then bounced back to 4.2 as a Cardinal. Paul Goldschmidt slipped from 5.4 WAR in Arizona to 2.8 his first year here. People thought he was getting old -- and then he delivered 6.2 WAR last year. Tyler O'Neill hit .173 in 2020 and fans demanded his trade. Last season he hit .286 with a .912 OPS.

So it happens. I don't have much confidence in DeJong either, but the Cardinals, like every other team, have guys bounce back from down seasons.

Q: Kansas City has a surplus of SS’s in Witt, Mondesi and Nickey Lopez who should have won the gold glove this year.

I know the Cardinals are saying publicly they are happy with DeJong/Sosa for 2022. With Walker and and Gorman pushing for MLB playing time, I don’t see how that is anything more than posturing. Any chance they move DeJong and a prospect or young pitcher for Mondesi?

A: The offensive upside isn't exciting, but the speed, fielding versatility and switch-hitting are plusses. But Edmundo Sosa already offers that, minus the switch-hitting. So such a deal wouldn't excite me. Nor, I'm guessing, are the rebuilding Royals interested in investing in Paul DeJong's attempted rebound at this point in their rebuild.

Q: Should we wait for the season to end before deciding Coach Martin should be fired?

A: So there are the two sides. Is Mizzou ready to spend $6 million to buy out Martin? Can the athletic department, which is in financial distress, also pay a proven coach's buyout to steal him -- and then pay him a lot more than Martin in terms of annual compensation?

And even if the school (and its boosters) spent of that money, is another coach going to do better than Martin in the competitively deep SEC? Martin has two NCAA trips in five years at a school with poor fan support and pressing budget issues. Fans expect more, but they don't come to game in large numbers and collectively they don't donate to the level of Top SEC schools.

Q: I am a fan of Ivan Barbashev and I think he has always had some good skill. He was on the fourth line with no pp time and 3-4 min total ice time less than he currently gets. Given his coming into camp in great shape and getting the opportunities I believe he is delivering on the skill. If you took most of the other players and played them like he was played previously I think you would see similar results as far as goal scoring. I hope they lock up Barbashev, Thomas and Kyrou this off season as they are three exciting players.

A: Barbashev is a strong all-around player with a nice shot and the willingness to play in the tough areas. But he still relies on more skilled teammates to drive play, so that will factor into how far the Blues go for him. He would be a guy who signs a big deal elsewhere and leaves fans wondering why that money was spent. Zach Hyman got such a deal, but it was to play next to Connor McDavid and do the stuff Barbashev does.

Q: Haven't been able to watch the last few games, but noticed less questions and coverage on Logan Brown of late. Are his performances still placing him above Kostin on the depth chart? How bullish are you on him remaining as a fixture on this team?

A: He is in the same category as Kostin -- a fourth liner with the skill to move up as needed. Brown can play center, which gives him an edge, and he has more all-around skill. But Kostin skates well, has an excellent shot is the biggest hitter on the team.

Q: Any update on Jake Neighbours? I remember when he was sent back down to the OHL the sentiment was that the competition level wasn't going to be doing him any favors. Is he dominating as expected? Any word on how he's performing in World Juniors?

A: The World Juniors were cut way short by COVID-19, so that event did not help his development. So Jake will have to bide his time at the junior level building even more offensive confidence before coming back to the NHL. He is an high-energy guy who can forecheck at this level now, as he proved. The coaches love him. The question will be how much can he score on the counter-attack and can be become a Top 6 forward for the Blues.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.