Are the Blues all-in on Berube's system? Jim Thomas offers an eyewitness perspective

We answer the fans questions during our final regular-season chat. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Have the Blues bought into Craig Berube’s system? Or do you see there needs to be more buy-in, like hitting everything that moves?
A: Watching the Blues and Kings from close proximity Monday (press row was about 20 rows up), I really got a sense of how members of the top two lines really hound pucks, check, and work like crazy in the corners. Players like Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, and Ivan Barbashev are like heat-seeking missiles going after the puck. The third line of Mike Hoffman, Robert Thomas, and Jordan Kyrou? Not as much. So there's buy-in, but there could be more.
Q: Great news to see Klim Kostin will be in the lineup (Wednesday) and on a line with Robert Thomas, who is a great passer. What are your thoughts on Kostin?
A: I'm excited to see him on the ice for the Blues. I'm sure the adrenaline will be flowing for the big fella. Minnesota is a big, physical team. I expect Kostin to throw his weight around a time or two.
Q: Will Craig Berube be in rest-and-reset mode with the Blues in these final two games, or will he try and get them to ramp up their intensity a bit?
A: A little bit of both. He wants more emotion and intensity out of them. But he's resting some players (Tyler Bozak on Wednesday). And he’s looking at some players, like Dakota Joshua on Monday in Los Angeles, and Kostin (Wednesday) and possibly Thursday, too. Berube would like to see Sammy Blais, Vince Dunn and Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup Thursday, if possible.
Q: With the coaching carousel getting ready to kick into high gear, do you see any of the Blues assistants departing for head coaching positions or greener pastures?
A: I'd keep an eye on Bill Armstrong in Arizona since he worked for the Blues all those years. Does he think Steve Ott and/or Mike Van Ryn have enough experience to be head coaches? Both are pretty young.
And beyond Arizona, I wonder if Jim Montgomery -- who does obviously have plenty of experience, including NHL head-coaching experience -- might get another look.
Q: Is this Vince Dunn’s last season with the Blues? I think Doug Armstrong either trades him, or he goes to Seattle in the expansion draft.
A: I like Dunn's potential. I like a lot about his game. And I like dealing with him. But I'd say 60-40 he's gone.
Q: Will the Blues get involved in the Jack Eichel sweepstakes?
A: With Doug Armstrong, you should always expect the unexpected. And I'm sure he is doing his due diligence, even if that doesn't necessarily qualify as being "involved" in the Eichel sweepstakes. But it's hard for me to see how to make the money work ($10 million a year), unless some of it stays with Buffalo. And one other thing: After getting fleeced so badly in the Ryan O'Reilly trade, I wouldn't think Buffalo is eager to do business with St. Louis again.
Q: Will Vladimir Tarasenko ever coming back full strength?
A: That's the question, isn't it? Based on what we've seen this year, I'd say no. But I don't think it's time to pass final judgement on Tarasenko, simply because he's missed so much time. I think next season will be a better barometer.
Q: Oskar Sundqvist was important in the Blues’ run to the cup. What has been their record with and without him in the lineup, and how much do they miss him?
A: The Sundqvist Effect hasn't been quite as noticeable this year:
During the ’18-19 season, the Blues were 2-3-3 without Sundqvist; 43-25-6 with him.
During the 2019-20 season, it was 5-7-2 without Sundqvist; 37-12-8 with him.
This season, the Blues are 10-10-3 without him; 15-10-3 with him.
Sundqvist is an ultra-effort guy. Plays physical. Strong defensively. Long reach. Underrated passer.
Q: Moneypuck gives the Blues a 16% chance of advancing in the first round. With the team’s recent strong play, would you bet on them? Would it depend on if it's Vegas or Colorado?
A: I don’t think I'd bet on them.
If it's Colorado vs. Blues, I say Avs in 7.
If it's Vegas vs. Blues, I say Knights in 6.
Q: From your days as an NFL beat writer, do you stay keep in touch with former Rams players or staff?
A: I talk to Dick Vermeil and Charley Armey a couple times a year. Same with Isaac Bruce, mainly Hall of Fame topics with him. I talked to John Shaw and Mike Martz after Jim Hanifan died. So I kind of stay in touch. I think about trying to reach out to Shaw every time I'm in Los Angeles for a Blues-Kings game, but there usually isn't a ton of time on those trips. I still miss the NFL some, usually around the time training camp starts and then once the playoffs start. But I don't miss it nearly as much as I thought I would. Covering hockey has been a great late-career surprise.