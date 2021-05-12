Are the Blues all-in on Berube's system? Jim Thomas offers an eyewitness perspective

We answer the fans questions during our final regular-season chat. Here are some of the highlights.

Q: Have the Blues bought into Craig Berube’s system? Or do you see there needs to be more buy-in, like hitting everything that moves?

A: Watching the Blues and Kings from close proximity Monday (press row was about 20 rows up), I really got a sense of how members of the top two lines really hound pucks, check, and work like crazy in the corners. Players like Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Tyler Bozak, David Perron, and Ivan Barbashev are like heat-seeking missiles going after the puck. The third line of Mike Hoffman, Robert Thomas, and Jordan Kyrou? Not as much. So there's buy-in, but there could be more.

Q: Great news to see Klim Kostin will be in the lineup (Wednesday) and on a line with Robert Thomas, who is a great passer. What are your thoughts on Kostin?

A: I'm excited to see him on the ice for the Blues. I'm sure the adrenaline will be flowing for the big fella. Minnesota is a big, physical team. I expect Kostin to throw his weight around a time or two.