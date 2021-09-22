Are the Blues likely to lose players to waivers?

Q: Do James Neal or Michael Frolik have a good chance of making the team? I know they wouldn't be here if there was no chance, but what's the odds that one makes the team?

A: I'd put the odds really low. The Blues are pretty well set at forward, so bumping one of them out won't be easy, and you also have the dynamic of letting go of a younger player with years ahead of him for an older player who's got one year with the team. If you sign Neal or Frolik and let someone like Zach Sanford go, then in a year you've got none of them. Doug Armstrong is looking for competition in camp, and also as a favor to these guys, helping them possibly get a job somewhere else by showing off their games in action. Unless there are injuries in camp, which you can never rule out, it will be a tough climb for them to make the team.

Q: The Colton Parayko contract reflects that of a good defenseman, but not a superstar. At this point is it fair to say he is who he is, with no more aggressive gear or next offensive level to be added?