Arenado and Co. are scrubbed from the Cardinals website: an empty gesture and a sign of the times

Q: TSN is suggesting the Ben Chiarot might be the first to go from Montreal. Do you think he would be a good fit with the Blues? And are Scandella, Walman and a second rounder enough to spring him?

A: Ben will be a popular target for teams, like the Blues, looking to get sturdier. Not sure how quickly new VP/Hockey Jeff Gorton will move, though, since he just got on the job and is trying to learn the team. He will look to add some younger assets for sure. That's what he did with the Rangers, so that's what Montreal hired him to do. Walman and the No. 2 could be nice gets for a rebuild.

Q" Sorry to rant but I have lived Mizzou basket for 45 years and a change has to happen now. Let an assistant take over then have plenty of time for a new coach to be hired an have plenty of time to recruit. A new coach won't retain these players.