Arenado and Co. are scrubbed from the Cardinals website: an empty gesture and a sign of the times

Q: From the plethora of players contracts signed this past month alone will it be too bold to predict that a prolonged strike including most any regular season games likely being cancelled in 2022 is remote at best?
A: This is not a strike by the players, it is a lockout by the owners. The owners will feel economic pain before the players do, since teams will lose advance ticket sales, season ticket renewals and exhibition game revenue. Given that, I expect this thing to get settled some time in March -- just in time to prepare for the real games.
Q: I realize that in the overall realm of the CBA negotiations and the lockout - this isn't a big deal. But MLB and its teams scrubbing players from their websites is ridiculously petty. Yet - even though you can't see a picture of Nolan Arenado on the website - you can certainly fork out $135 for an Arenado jersey.
A: Yeah, the website scrubbing just makes the owners look stupid. What an empty gesture. We all know they are going to go right back out and market the heck out of these guys once the contract is settles.
Q: Jeff, the only thing that will kick start the baseball negotiations is the calendar meaning no serious discussions before March. Hard to pick a side here, the rich and arrogant owners or the pampered and overpaid players. Would you agree?
A: Yeah, this is billionaires vs. millionaires to a large degree. To me this is a fairly simple negotiation. Revenues are soaring at the same time teams have leaned harder on young (and thus minimally paid) players. The owners can certainly afford to bring the pay of rookies and young veterans to appropriate levels. The owners made this an even bigger issue with the service time manipulations, so this contract negotiation is the time to fix that. They can also grant free agency a bit sooner, since many of them have locked players into bigger-money deals well before the players were eligible for free agency.
Q: Do big time college coaching salaries have a ceiling or does some type of change to NCAA have to happen before pay slows down?
A: The NCAA can't control coaching salaries, the marketplace does. As long has there are wealthy boosters willing to foot the bill for these crazy contracts with insane buyouts, salaries will keep soaring.
Ed Orgeron laughed all the way to his vacation in Destin after getting nearly $17 million to leave LSU.
Q: Jeff, you and I know it won't happen, but if the pro sports leagues in this country wanted to stop tanking, they would institute relegation. It's one of the things I love watching England's Premier League. Every game really does mean something and teams are not rewarded -- in fact, they are penalized heavily -- for being awful. I realize this is a hypothetical but would you like to see it?
A: I have pitched relegation in previous years. Why not? Drop the two worst big league teams to Triple-A each year, to be replaced by the two MLB teams relegated the year before. (You couldn't have a Triple-A farm team advance to the majors because another MLB team controls its roster). Make a 100-loss team playing against Triple-A teams for a year. See how their fans like that.
Q: Would a Schenn for Debrusk trade make sense?
A: DeBrusk is interesting because he is still youngish, he carries a moderate salary cap number ($3.675 million) and he has an expiring contract. Such a trade would free cap space for the Blues, which would be a good thing. But Schenn is still a physical player -- which has value, even at a high price -- and DeBrusk's work ethic is questionable. So that would be the debate.
A: I really like Niko Mikolla's game, he is getting mean. Kind of like the guys I used to play against in the 80's. Chief needs to play Niko with Colt 55 as shut down d-men. Your opinion please.
A: We've been on the Nikomania bandwagon for a while now. And with Marco Scandella struggling, now is the time to see if he can grow into a bigger role. He is willing to use his size and assert himself, but can he get better with the puck in his own zone?
Q: TSN is suggesting the Ben Chiarot might be the first to go from Montreal. Do you think he would be a good fit with the Blues? And are Scandella, Walman and a second rounder enough to spring him?
A: Ben will be a popular target for teams, like the Blues, looking to get sturdier. Not sure how quickly new VP/Hockey Jeff Gorton will move, though, since he just got on the job and is trying to learn the team. He will look to add some younger assets for sure. That's what he did with the Rangers, so that's what Montreal hired him to do. Walman and the No. 2 could be nice gets for a rebuild.
Q" Sorry to rant but I have lived Mizzou basket for 45 years and a change has to happen now. Let an assistant take over then have plenty of time for a new coach to be hired an have plenty of time to recruit. A new coach won't retain these players.
A: This is going to be a brutal year for sure. The incoming talent isn't as good as hoped and the schedule is far too tough for where this team is actually at. The Tigers will have a tough time reaching double digits in victories. Cuonzo Martin has two NCAA trips on his record here, which separates him from Anderson. And he has a $6 million buyout, which would need to be covered by boosters. The contract clause that says he can't be fired without cause until May can be worked around, if the school decides it has to go there.
I have always assumed Martin would get at least one more year, for the reasons above, but this campaign could get so ugly that boosters could force the school to cut its losses.
Q: Brutal that last year's game against the Jayhawks was canceled, as the Tigers may have surprised the boys from Lawrence. The only surprise this year will be if the game stays within 30 points. It's hard not to root for Coach Martin, but with a new AD in position, do you think he lasts more than other 2 seasons? And is his replacement currently building up his resume down at George Mason?
A: There are some Kim English fanboys out there dreaming of the day he returns to Boone County. As for Martin, if he makes it to next season he will be in must-win mode because the athletic department needs to sell basketball tickets to pay the bills. This department can't afford to be too patient with basketball.
Q: Can you explain why the Cards let Luis Garcia get away when they obviously need help in their pen next season? He was one of their most trusted relievers down the stretch w great stuff and signed for only 2 yrs/7 M which looks like a bargain compared to other past wasted signings?
A: This team needs more relievers capable of handling high-leverage, not fewer. The Cardinals must not have believed Garcia was really as good has he looked in his small sample size here, but he doesn't seem to offer much risk at that price.
Q: Besides Schwarber who are possible LH free agent bats the Cards could go after? Do you think management will just hope Nootbaar and Gorman fill that obvious need heading into next season?
Fans keep bringing up Schwarber, but I believe money would be better spent on somebody who can actually field so the DH slot can sometimes go to a position player needing a break. Brad Miller is still out there, I believe. Anthony Rizzo will be an interesting guy to watch -- how much does he get paid? Rolling through the list of remaining free agents, there doesn't seem to be much left.
Q: I believe the Cardinals have become the equivalent of a high floor low ceiling prospect. With everything good and bad that says about them. Are you impressed with just making it to the big leagues, which is a truly impressive feat, or do you want an All Star/MVP caliber player?
A: The high floor approach is good for keeping fans interested and coming to the park. Many high-ceiling teams also suffer seasons that resemble a building collapse that leave nothing but smoldering ruins by September.
Fans aren't fooled by a high floor team. They know that team is in the chase every year. Some fans say they would rather see a team go through up cycles of "all in" and down cycles of rebuilding, but I'm betting those same fans would howl if they endured the 100-loss seasons Astros and Cubs fans endured.
Q: How much return would Reyes get for a trade and if a lot would you pursue it? If not what roll would you have him as?
A: I would use Reyes as a starting pitcher. If the team has five better starters who are healthy to start April, then he can fill the long reliever role until a spot opens up.
This team is not in position to trade away any pitching unless it brings back better pitching. Since Reyes struggled at the end of last season and has an extensive injury history, I don't see a huge pitching return for him in trade right now.