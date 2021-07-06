Arenado vs. Rolen: Hummel compares the All-Stars at the hot corner

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Q: Would you like to see Adam Wainwright announce this is his last season and go out on a high note or risk coming back next year and become a washed up 40-year-old pitcher?
A: He took a chance of being a "washed-up" 39-year-old pitcher, and that hasn't happened. Wainwright has shown there still is a place for somebody who can actually "pitch." Bring him back, if he wants to come back, I say.
Q: Do the Cardinals need a high on-base percentage leadoff hitter, or is Dylan Carlson the answer?
A: Tommy Edman is an answer because he is one of the top base-stealers in the league. Carlson is an answer -- probably the best one, for now -- because he gets on base more than Edman does and sees a lot of pitches. The Cardinals could use a left-handed hitter in the outfield, other than the switch-hitters, but Harrison Bader has provided most of their power lately. His .226 average looks better when he has six homers in only 93 at-bats.
Q: After watching Nolan Arenado this season, how do you rate him in comparison to Scott Rolen when he was a Cardinal?
A: Both are splendid third baseman, with Arenado perhaps capable of more spectacular plays. They both have great first steps and the ability to come in quickly on balls. Overall, Rolen was the better hitter for average and Arenado probably the more power-conscious. The biggest difference is in their base running. Rolen could run and steal a base. Arenado is an average runner, at best.
Q: In another week or so, Yadier Molina will pass Gary Carter to become fourth in games caught. This will leave him 170 games short of passing Bob Boone and Carlton Fisk for second place behind Ivan Rodriguez, who has another 200 games on top of them. Will Yadi stay healthy and play enough next year to get to second?
A: I could see Molina playing 100 or more games, but he might need 120 or so next year to move into second place. That might be a stretch but something to shoot for. And he likes targets.
Q: Will the Cardinals finally do something bold to shake this team out of its funk, i.e. fire hitting guru Jeff Albert, fire pitching coach Mike Maddox, and/or cut overpaid and underperforming players Matt Carpenter and Carlos Martinez?
A: I don't think you'll see two coaching changes in-season because there isn't much time for anybody else to come in and make great changes. The Cardinals probably will try to deal Martinez, but neither he nor Carpenter is apt to be back next year. The next couple of weeks -- 13 games against the Giants and Cubs -- should give us a better idea of whether you ride this one out or make some bold moves, risking prospects in the process.
Q: I’m wondering if perhaps the Cardinals management sold its soul to make the Nolan Arenado acquisition. There doesn’t seem to be a plausible explanation for how they picked up a sizable upgrade only to have this season go so far sideways.
A: The easiest explanation is that only Tyler O'Neill, among the pre-existing Cardinals, is really having a good year offensively, and he's missed a month with injuries. Everyone else is slightly below, or well below, par.
Q: This team is not built to come back from 10 games out. Why risk more serious injury to Jack Flaherty rather than shutting him down for the season? Also, why doesn’t Miles Mikolas have the surgery he needs to be ready for 2023 instead of hoping rest will cure him?
A: Flaherty will be ready to pitch by Aug. 1 or so, and I don't see why he shouldn't. He's being paid to pitch, and he can help the Cardinals be a better team, whatever that turns out to be. Mikolas needs to pitch, for his own peace of mind. If he gets hurt again, so be it.
Q: This might be an over-simplification, but if the front office doesn’t think the hitting coach is the problem, then they need to go get better hitters. If they think the hitters they have are good enough, then the hitting coach needs to go. A three-year trend of declining offense says that one of those two is the case.
A: Well stated.
Q: Is it more enjoyable to cover a winning team where the players don't get along, or to cover a losing team where the players get along?
A: It is enjoyable to cover a team where the players, staff and management are available to answer questions you have. Most Cardinals teams have had decent to good chemistry, making it a little easier. Losing teams can be enjoyable to cover, as well as winning teams, as long as there is an honest two-way street involved.