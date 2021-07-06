Arenado vs. Rolen: Hummel compares the All-Stars at the hot corner

A: The easiest explanation is that only Tyler O'Neill, among the pre-existing Cardinals, is really having a good year offensively, and he's missed a month with injuries. Everyone else is slightly below, or well below, par.

Q: This team is not built to come back from 10 games out. Why risk more serious injury to Jack Flaherty rather than shutting him down for the season? Also, why doesn’t Miles Mikolas have the surgery he needs to be ready for 2023 instead of hoping rest will cure him?

A: Flaherty will be ready to pitch by Aug. 1 or so, and I don't see why he shouldn't. He's being paid to pitch, and he can help the Cardinals be a better team, whatever that turns out to be. Mikolas needs to pitch, for his own peace of mind. If he gets hurt again, so be it.

Q: This might be an over-simplification, but if the front office doesn’t think the hitting coach is the problem, then they need to go get better hitters. If they think the hitters they have are good enough, then the hitting coach needs to go. A three-year trend of declining offense says that one of those two is the case.

A: Well stated.

Q: Is it more enjoyable to cover a winning team where the players don't get along, or to cover a losing team where the players get along?

A: It is enjoyable to cover a team where the players, staff and management are available to answer questions you have. Most Cardinals teams have had decent to good chemistry, making it a little easier. Losing teams can be enjoyable to cover, as well as winning teams, as long as there is an honest two-way street involved.

