As the Blues window closes, who is likely heading out the door?

In our weekly chat with readers, we take a look at those who might be gone due to a trade, the expansion draft or an overall team shakeup. Here are some of our top questions.

Q: I am ready for Jake Walman and Nikko Mikkola to play more minutes, and for the Blues to move on from Vince Dunn, whose defense is awful. Will Dunn be traded before the deadline?

A: Almost anyone on this team could be traded now, but Dunn would be a leading candidate for a lot of reasons: He's young, he'll still be a restricted free agent, so he’s cost-protected, and he has an upside. He probably only gets you a second-round pick at best, but right now, the Blues can stand to re-stock the farm system. At first, it looked like they would trade him to get back under the cap. Then it looked like they would keep him because he was the player most likely to go in the expansion draft. Now, it probably matters less to the Blues if they lose Dunn and somebody else.

Q: With Oskar Sundqvist being hurt and needing to go through rehab, how likely is it that Seattle would take a chance on him (in the expansion draft)?