Baseball writer Derrick Goold takes Cardinals questions from subscribers in our weekly chat
Infielder Edmundo Sosa, 23, is considered one of the finest gloves in Cardinals’ camp this spring.
The conversation in the Cardinals’ clubhouse after a maddening loss in the NLCS was one that would echo into the winter.
Genesis Cabrera blitzes through two scoreless innings, strikes out two, and touches 96 mph with his sinker in his first Grapefruit League start.
Manfred: Season won't start April 9; players urged to find a home where they can be for 'extended period of time'
After conference call with owners, MLB commissioner tells the Post-Dispatch they want to play 'as many baseball games as possible in 2020.'