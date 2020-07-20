Baseball writer Derrick Goold takes Cardinals questions in our weekly chat with subscribers

Post-Dispatch subscribers: Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m.
Infielder Edmundo Sosa, 23, is considered one of the finest gloves in Cardinals’ camp this spring.
The conversation in the Cardinals’ clubhouse after a maddening loss in the NLCS was one that would echo into the winter.
Genesis Cabrera blitzes through two scoreless innings, strikes out two, and touches 96 mph with his sinker in his first Grapefruit League start.
After conference call with owners, MLB commissioner tells the Post-Dispatch they want to play 'as many baseball games as possible in 2020.'
Ozuna, set to be Atlanta's cleanup hitter, struck out in 12 of 24 at-bats. Jose Martinez, the Rays' righthanded monster vs. lefties, was hitting .179.
Four players, including shortstop Edmundo Sosa and newcomer Austin Dean, are optioned to Class AAA Memphis during baseball's shutdown.
Advocates for Minor Leaguers has longterm goal of doubling minor league salaries, but short-term need to help players during the coronavirus crisis.
Four-game series vs. the team that made the biggest move of the winter shaped up as a doozy, with Flaherty opposite Kershaw or Buehler.
But questions abound, and MLB says no 'detailed plan' is in development. Owners and players' union trying to get creative to save the 2020 season.
Ankiel anecdote about explaining his curveball to young lefty Liberatore provides the backdrop for this analysis by baseball writer Derrick Goold.
New fund is in addition to the $1 million relief pool set aside for game-day employees, such as the grounds crew and scoreboard operators.
His career batting average against the Cardinals was higher than any other opponent, and his rookie season was the end of St. Louis' wartime dynasty.
On April 27, 2005, on Chris Carpenter's 30th birthday and as he claimed his fourth win on the way to a Cy Young Award, a smooth-handed infield…
Baseball writer Derrick Goold summarizes the options. Club president Bill DeWitt III: 'We hope (fans) understand we're trying to do the right thing.'
Depending on when and how baseball decides to resume its 2020 season, Cardinals are considering the possibility of holding 'Camp 2.0' in St. Louis.
Relocating spring training to Busch Stadium would most likely mean going without exhibition games.
'We're all expecting a season ... we're ready to play,' says Paul DeJong, who's among the Cardinals planning to work out at Busch in small groups.
(Updated) As rhetoric grows louder, so does understanding of where an agreement exists, and how it must rest on healthy practices for players.
Pitchers throw batting practice to Cardinals middle infielders but with 'very strict' distancing practices in place for even a small group of players.
During his opening comments at the televised draft, the commissioner also calls for MLB and its clubs to be 'active participants in social change.'
The union is asked to agree to terms on health and safety protocols and if they can have players ready to report by July 1.
Walker, a high schooler out of Georgia, is a third baseman and power-hitting prospect. He visited Busch Stadium on Tuesday and completed a physical.
Reliever had some soreness in right elbow during spring training. When it persisted, reconstructive surgery was prescribed.
Team has started protocols for individual, which include another test and self-quarantine, before next steps.
