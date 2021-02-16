Ben Fred ranks the NL challengers, local NCAA hopes and the top of the Cardinals lineup

Post-Dispatch readers went overtime in their weekly chat with columnist Ben Frederickson. Here are some of the high notes.
Q: Let's rank the National League challengers. Here are my four tiers. 1: Dodgers 2. Mets, Braves, Nationals, San Diego. 3. Brewers, Reds, Cubs, Phillies. 4. Marlins, Pirates, D-Backs, Giants, Rockies How'd I do? Where do you think the Cardinals fall?
A: I'd put the Padres alone at No. 2, and add a No 2.5 for the Mets, Braves, Nationals and Cards. I'd consider putting the Marlins in at No. 3, and create a No. 5 for the Pirates.
Q: Should the Cardinals have taken their best pitcher, Jack Flaherty, to arbitration over $250,000? Can we assume he's gone from St. Louis as soon as he gets a chance as a free agent?
A: The rush to assume this arbitration hearing says anything about how Flaherty and the Cardinals are going to handle his long-term future is one I would not join.
He is not a free agent until 2024.
There will be a lot of conversations and chances to revisit plans before he departs via free agency.
Flaherty won a round.
He took a victory lap on Twitter.
That's all.
Maybe he really is determined to get to free agency as soon as possible.
Maybe he's not.
Maybe he feels that way now and changes his mind.
Assuming the tone of the conversation as it stands before spring training in 2021 is going to define the relationship forever? No, thanks. Plenty of chapters left here.
I don't think the Cardinals should have taken Flaherty to arbitration over $250k, but they did. I imagine there is an extension offer they could pitch him at some point before free agency that makes him forget the slight. First, Flahery has to pitch well enough again to push that envelope. He was not the Cardinals' best pitcher last season.
Q: Is Flaherty acting bigger than the organization with those tweets? Should the Cardinals trade away players who do? Most people would get fired for the kind of tweets he sent.
A: Suggesting that would require a lot of reading into two tweeted GIFs.
Welcome to 2021, I guess.
I don't think he was being disrespectful of the Cardinals.
I see it as him celebrating a win against the system he disagrees with.
Should the Cardinals "get rid" of Flaherty? That would be pretty shortsighted move based on a couple of tweets. Especially if they did not get at least his value's worth back in return. There's that word again: value. Don't make the mistake of factoring it out of the conversation. You suggested you would be fired for sending those tweets. If you were indeed fired and you resurfaced with a competitor and helped that competitor beat your old company, the person who made the decision to fire you might get fired, and probably should. Good bosses don't fire any employee who is not a cookie-cutter employee. They get the best out of a variety of employees, especially their highest-performing ones.
One more thing: Don't forget MLB front office members used to pass around a wrestling-style belt to the team's front office that does the best job suppressing salaries in arbitration. That was a practice that happened until it got out -- and only stopped after it did because everyone realized how terrible it looked. Where was the angst over that?
Baseball is a value-driven business these days, like it or not. Teams are trying to get the most they can out of players for as little as possible, especially during the time when an outdated collective bargaining agreement lets them with players who have not yet reached free agency.
Players, especially young and talented ones, have trended toward the stance of pushing back to try to get what they feel is closer to their true value.
Flaherty is one of those players.
He made his case, and won.
I fail to see the difference between a GIF and a wrestling belt.
I do think baseball has a problem with the animosity between players and owners, but that's a two-way street.
Q: Do the Blues have a leadership void? Ryan O'Reilly is trying to fill a lot of shoes after some veterans departed.
A: That could be a part of it, I suppose.
But the bigger concern with O'Reilly, to me, is his penalties. He's gotta cut those back.
I know people are down on the Blues after the Arizona marathon series but I'm just having a little trouble reading too much into that.
It was a bizarre thing, playing seven in a row in the middle of a season -- against a team that tends to have your number.
The Blues are 16-9-5.
They're tied with Colorado in winning percentage (.625), trailing only the Knights in the division.
I'm not giving the Blues a pass. I just don't think they are as in as bad of shape as Berube's post-game interviews suggest after losses.
Listening to Chief, I don't think there are many accountability problems.
Q: Which area college basketball team has the best chance to make a deep NCAA Tournament run?
A: I'll go with Illinois. Ayo is a legitimate candidate for player of the year, and he missed his shot at the dance last season. The Big Ten should have the Illini ready to roll for March. Mizzou and SLU can lose to any team, even after Mizzou beat Illinois. Tigers have to get Tilmon back and locked in before I feel good about their March fate, and SLU needs to get its offense back up and running from the COVID shutdown.
Q: There are two times Craig Berube has seemed legitimately mad about the officiating. After the Hand Pass Loss against San Jose during the championship run, and after the "Game 7" loss to the Coyotes the other night. Will the zebras adjust to his complaints, or punish his team for them?
A: Wait, wait, wait.
Chief let the hand pass no-call slide, more or less. Remember?
But he did use all of that good will he built up to nuke the officiating when the Blues got to the Stanley Cup Finals against Boston.
It was a calculated play, and it seemed to work. The games seemed to get a little more physical after it.
This latest attempt might not have as much of an effect because the spotlight of the postseason is lacking, but it's clear he wants to get the word out he feels like his team is getting the short end of the stick.
I think a lot of this comes down to reputation.
Coaches who constantly gripe and whine about officiating tend to get ignored.
But I don think those who only vent when they truly feel something is wrong can perhaps alter the nature of some officiating.
Q: Which Cardinals hitter benefits the most from the addition of Nolan Arenado? Seems like Paul DeJong is a popular choice.
A: I'll go non-traditional. I think its the great hitter Arenado joins in the lineup. The other Paul. As in Goldschmidt. He got pitched around SO much last season. Now? Much harder to do that. Per FanGraphs, Goldschmidt made contact on 86 percent of the pitches inside the strike zone he swung at last season. But less than 41 percent of the pitches he saw were inside the strike zone. His walk percentage jumped up nearly five points, to 16 percent, and the Cardinals did not do much to make it hurt. I'd rather have him hit, and sharing a lineup with Arenado should may teams pay for putting Goldschmidt on base -- and take more chances against him, meaning more strikes.
Q: How long of an adjustment period should we expect for Nolan Arenado to iron out the effects of playing at Coors Field every day?
A: Well, he didn't play there every day. Arenado played road games at a disadvantage -- because he was adjusting from being away from Coors Field. I don't think we will see his Coors Park home numbers, but I do think we will see a much more even split between monstrous home numbers and steep decline in road numbers. And I think that will show up right away. As long as his shoulder is healthy. I'm more concerned about the shoulder than the setting, and not because there has been bad news on the shoulder, but just because there's no way of knowing for sure how it will hold up after last season's power-sapping injury until it either does or does not.
Q: Who do you think grabs the fifth rotation spot if the Cardinals go with a traditional five-man, and is there a chance Kwang Hyun Kim is not in it?
A: I'd like to see Alex Reyes there.
I'm done with Carlos Martinez as a starter until I see a significant level of proof that suggests that's the wrong opinion.
Daniel Ponce de Leon should not be ruled out either.
The Cardinals already made the mistake of putting KK in the bullpen once.
They shouldn't do that again.
Q: What batting line would the Cardinals gladly take from Paul DeJong in 2021?
A: That 2017 line would look pretty good. DeJong in his debut season averaged .285 with a .325 on-base percentage and a .532 slugging percentage. He cracked 25 home runs in 108 games as a 23-year-old. Yeah, that would work.
Q: What's the top of your preferred Cardinals lineup look like entering spring training?
A:Here's what I'd go with as of today:
1. Carlson
2. Edman
3. Goldschmidt
4. Arenado
5. DeJong
Q: What's a quick scouting report on outfield option Justin Williams?
A: Intriguing. He makes really loud contact that makes you want to see more. Long swing though, and there are some concerns about if that can translate to major league success. Will probably need to shorten things up a bit.
Q: Do you think a potential work stoppage -- strike or lockout -- in between the 2021 and 2022 season would be the worst baseball would have experienced in terms of damage done to the sport?
A: Yes. I pray both sides, players and owners, do not underestimate the avalanche of bad optics and outright disdain they would create toward baseball by not playing in 2022 because of a strike or lockout.
Q: Over/under on 89.5 wins for the Cardinals this season? Time to pick.
A: I'm still not sold on this being a full 162-game season just yet, so hard to pick win total, but I do think the Cardinals will win the NL Central after the Arenado addition.
Q: Why didn't players agree with owners' pitch to push spring training back a month to increase the chance of more fans in he stands when regular season games begin?
A: They don't seem very interested in doing anything that gives MLB commissioner Rob Manfred more power than he already has.
The last proposal from owners, the one that asked to push the start of spring back one month and cutting the season from 162 games to 154, also asked for expanded playoffs and the return of the DH to the NL, so it was not just specifically about the virus.
There was more to it, too.
While the proposal reportedly offered players a 162-game pay for 154 games, it lacked clarity on service-time issues and spelled out clearer ways Manfred could use his power as commissioner to cancel or postpone games due to things like government or travel restrictions, and seemed to give him more room to make moves under the health-risk aspect.
The union does not trust the commissioner when he says his main goal was to make the season better for all.
And yes, that's a big problem. For now and later.
Q: At what point can a team know if a young player has room left to improve at the plate, or has reached the point of he-is-who-he-is. I ask because of Harrison Bader, but also Yadier Molina. Molina was not much of a hitter until later in his career and was more of a defensive strength.
A: It's a combination of factors.
Age, position, experience, performance, health, projected production are some of the important ingredients in the gumbo.
Another one -- team performance -- also factors in, whether that's fair to the individual or not.
You brought up Molina, and that's a great one to look at. He debuted at age 21 in 2004. If you go by adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS+) he did not have an above-average offensive season until his age-28 season in 2011 produced an OPS+ of 124. Molina was a three-time All-Star by that season's end. His dominant defense was his biggest strength, and everyone knew it. And he lineup he was a part of tended to support his shortcomings on offense until they were no longer shortcomings.
Bader debuted at age 23 in 2017. Two of his four seasons, 2018 and 2020, have produced an above-average OPS+ of 106 (2018) and 111 (2020). His 2017 season was 32 games. His 2019 season was disappointing (OPS+ of 80), but he seemed to get little to no credit from some for building off of that to have a better 2020 season.
I won't go as far as comparing the importance of Bader's defense to Molina's, but there's no question he has the potential to be a Gold Glove winning center fielder, a position where elite defense means more than any other outfield position. If you sacrifice some offense to achieve that, no huge problem -- IF you get the offense out of the corner outfield positions. That's been Bader's problem as much as his hitting ups and downs -- he's in an outfield that has not produced well enough to support an elite defensive center fielder who is figuring it out at the plate.
Want to read more? Get the full text of the chat here.