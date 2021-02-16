Ben Fred ranks the NL challengers, local NCAA hopes and the top of the Cardinals lineup

Should the Cardinals "get rid" of Flaherty? That would be pretty shortsighted move based on a couple of tweets. Especially if they did not get at least his value's worth back in return. There's that word again: value. Don't make the mistake of factoring it out of the conversation. You suggested you would be fired for sending those tweets. If you were indeed fired and you resurfaced with a competitor and helped that competitor beat your old company, the person who made the decision to fire you might get fired, and probably should. Good bosses don't fire any employee who is not a cookie-cutter employee. They get the best out of a variety of employees, especially their highest-performing ones.

One more thing: Don't forget MLB front office members used to pass around a wrestling-style belt to the team's front office that does the best job suppressing salaries in arbitration. That was a practice that happened until it got out -- and only stopped after it did because everyone realized how terrible it looked. Where was the angst over that?

Baseball is a value-driven business these days, like it or not. Teams are trying to get the most they can out of players for as little as possible, especially during the time when an outdated collective bargaining agreement lets them with players who have not yet reached free agency.