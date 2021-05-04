Ben Fred: The Cardinals can enjoy this Tsunami wave, but be wary of how the winds can shift

Q: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals always seemed like a perfect fit. It finally happened. Maybe Max Scherzer gets to finish his career with the Redbirds, who knows. Is there another player you see as an obvious fit for this team at some point?

A: Yes. Bryce Harper. It was one of the reasons I pounded the Harper drum so hard when he was going through free agency. He would love it here, and he would be loved here. Maybe the Phillies feel burdened by that contract at some point down the line?

Q: Joey Gallo is not the answer the Cardinals need, is he? He's already struck out 47 times as of Tuesday, and this is after a down 2020 season.

A: Well, his .410 on-base percentage is encouraging as his walk rate, like his strikeout rate, is way up so far this season. But he's been a league average-ish hitter or slightly below since the start of last season. He is not exactly screaming that he's The Answer for the Cards at the moment. First up the Cardinals want to get a good, long read on the outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson.