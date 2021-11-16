BenFred: Are the Cardinals 'going for it' in 2022, or is it just another season in the quest for sustained success?

A: I don't think he's been told that. That said, there's no good reason for Mozeliak to pile on DeJong publicly. If DeJong is back for 2022, he's more likely to perform better if he feels the team believes in his chance to rebound. If he gets traded, there's no reason for the team to do anything that could hurt his value. One thing I found as somewhat humorous, though, was how former manager Mike Shildt was criticized by some for not switching from Paul DeJong to Edmundo Sosa soon enough, as if the front office has no influence or say in a matter like that. Well, how often has the front office mentioned Sosa so far this offseason? Not much. And we are hearing some real straw-man stuff from Mozeliak lately about how DeJong has all these unfair critics. Huh? So, if you think there wasn't some sort of pressure for DeJong to get as many chances as he did, consider the situation the front office is creating for new manager Oli Marmol if DeJong indeed returns and continues to struggle.