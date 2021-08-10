BenFred: Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is going to be just fine, and other hot topics from this week's chat

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What should be expected from Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson next season?
A: Just that he continues to grow into his game and ignore the noise. His calm, collected, beyond-his-years approach is going to pay big dividends.
These numbers from the top-three rookies in terms of at-bats this season might surprise some folks.
Rookie A: 407 at-bats; .256 average; .337 on-base percentage; .418 slugging percentage
Rookie B: 387 at-bats; .251 average; .296 on-bae percentage; .486 slugging percentage
Rookie C: 380 at-bats; .268 average; .344 on-base percentage; .458 slugging percentage
Rookie A is Carlson, who as an on-base plus slugging percentage of .755
Rookie B is Adolis Garcia, who has an OPS of .782.
Rookie C is Randy Arozarena, who has an OPS of .802
Carlson is 22 years old.
Garcia is 28.
Arozarena is 26.
A little patience is going to go a long with with Carlson.
Q: What are your initial thoughts on Mizzou's hiring of Desiree Reed-Francois as its new athletics director?
A: The more people I talk to, the more impressed I become. When she was at UNLV, she called up Alabama coach Nick Saban and asked if she could come observe his program to see what a championship team looks like up close and in person. He said come on down, and she did. One coach who has been interviewed by her for a job said she showed up with a convincing pitch, and a packet of potential homes in the area for the coach's wife. She's been described as incredibly motivated and organized with the right blend of compassion and drive. The former Tennessee AD who hired her for her first Power 5 job in sports administration told me no one will outwork her, and that she has spent her career attacking all of the areas her doubters said she needed to strengthen before becoming a Power 5 AD. And now she's here. I think it's a good hire.
Q: Should the Cardinals bring back soon to be free agent starter Kwang Hyun Kim?
A: A couple of weeks ago I'd say sure, but not now.
Too many physical problems popping up.
I don't like how this latest elbow issue was handled.
Too much secrecy before Matt Carpenter spilled the beans.
Too many bad signs for me at a concerning age. He's a free agent after the season. I'd move on.
Q: Is there a Cardinals prospect you'd like to see get a chance in the majors before this season ends?
A: I'd like to see Juan Yepez get a debut. He can play both corners, infield and outfield. He would have to be added to the 40-man. The horror! He's the Cardinals' No. 17 prospect, so he's worth getting a good read on, not some old guy. He's only 23. He's been displaying big power at Memphis. The question on his major league potential will be if power plays when he gets the call. Why not find out?
Q: It has been suggested the Cardinals could use the designated hitter in 2022 to rotate between position players instead of adding a tried and true big bat. Do you think that's the best approach?
A: I think it would be a mistake for two reasons.
One: It robs you of a chance to add instant offense without defensive concern to a team that desperately needs an upgraded offense, again.
Two: It's not fun. This team is getting a bit boring. A basher would move the needle. Sometimes entertainment value must be considered. Falls under the same reason -- entertainment upside along with performance -- I wanted Cards to go big for Bryce Harper. He's making an NL MVP run by the way. Shocker.
Q: I hear often that the Cardinals take too many called third strikes, but the numbers don't support that theory. The Cardinals are one of the team that takes the lowest percentage of called third strikes. What do you make of that?
A: There are a lot of reasons to be disappointed in this offense. A lot. But strikeouts are not one. At least not for those considering context. The Cardinals have the fewest strikeouts (906) of any team in the National League. And while that's great, they are bottom-five in the NL in homers, extra-base hits and second-to-last in walks. So, lots of issues. But strikeouts are not near the top of the list of problems.
Q: I'm dreaming of the scoring chances the Blues could have if they are able to get Vladimir Tarasenko back in the fold and repair the damage done this offseason. Am I crazy?
A: Count me out on that one. I'm not sure how a player who has thrown the team medical staff and the coaching staff under the bus is going to get back on track with a Craig-Berube-coached team. Some of the teammates who had been quietly tiring of playing with Tarasenko might not be so quiet this time around. I think Blues GM Doug Armstrong has to offload him for the sake of team chemistry at this point. Rip the BAND-AID off. In theory, I get your point. But it ignores the fact these guys have to work together, play together, win together. It's really hard to un-burn bridges.
Q: Has anyone considered that the best years of Paul DeJong may be behind him?
A: I think everyone has considered that. Another thing to consider is, instead of sending DeJong out for a replacement who is older and more proven but might be on the decline soon, perhaps add offensive help for middle infield AND keep DeJong so he might benefit from the scaled-back expectations and become the kind of lineup threat we so often wish the Cardinals had -- like a ambushing seven-hole hitter on a deep, dynamic team. Sometimes I think people get so caught up in one-in, one-out style thinking that they forget a guy might be a pretty good player if his first sign of success is not immediately spun into bigger expectations immediately. DeJong flashed. The Cardinals immediately decided he should be the cleanup hitter. He hasn't been that guy so now he's got to go? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe part of the reason he had such a hot start to his career was because he wasn't being counted on to be That Guy. Good teams have those guys, and put them in positions to succeed. Just saying.
Q: I know Tyler O'Neill has shown improvements this season but is it fair to expect his RBIs (41) to improve next season? His damage seems to drop with runners on base.
A: I agree with you and will just point to another stat, a rate-specific that tells us more than RBI totals that don't take into account games played. Remember, O'Neill missed time with injuries this season. But your point stands, and I think this one proves it even better. Check out the at-bat per RBI rate of some of the regulars . . .
Arenado: 6.09 AB/RBI
Goldschmidt: 6.68
Bader: 6.74
Molina: 6.76
O'Neill: 7.49
Carpenter: 7.62
DeJong: 7.88
Carlson: 8.85
Edman: 13.94
And then there's the handy batting average with runners in scoring position and two outs.
O'Neill is seven-for-35 with 12 Ks in that pressure-packed setting.
Molina is 14-for-40 with 7 Ks. (Pretty stinking good.)
Something to work on, for sure.
Q: Do you see a time when the Cards would elevate their organization philosophy from building competitive teams to building elite teams, the latter which carries a higher risk and reward?
A: It's a balancing act always but the needle has been moving in the wrong direction for a while now. The team has gone from publicly discussing a desire to win championships, to celebrating making the postseason, to pointing to the record of winning seasons. And with this team, even that is in question this season. It doesn't look like much when you see it in the moment, but when you zoom out it's pretty startling. The man in charge of the needle is chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. Ownership. Not John Mozeliak. Not Michael Girsch. Not Mike Shildt. Not the players. Unless the top boss is not pleased with the declining direction, the urgency to upgrade the intensity won't be there.