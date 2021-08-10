BenFred: Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is going to be just fine, and other hot topics from this week's chat

A: I think everyone has considered that. Another thing to consider is, instead of sending DeJong out for a replacement who is older and more proven but might be on the decline soon, perhaps add offensive help for middle infield AND keep DeJong so he might benefit from the scaled-back expectations and become the kind of lineup threat we so often wish the Cardinals had -- like a ambushing seven-hole hitter on a deep, dynamic team. Sometimes I think people get so caught up in one-in, one-out style thinking that they forget a guy might be a pretty good player if his first sign of success is not immediately spun into bigger expectations immediately. DeJong flashed. The Cardinals immediately decided he should be the cleanup hitter. He hasn't been that guy so now he's got to go? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe part of the reason he had such a hot start to his career was because he wasn't being counted on to be That Guy. Good teams have those guys, and put them in positions to succeed. Just saying.