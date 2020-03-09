BenFred: Cardinals pitchers included in quest for improved offense

Assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez and bullpen catcher Jami Pogue are working with the pitchers to double down on their strengths and avoid and improve their weaknesses. Lay off these pitches. Hunt those ones. The days of every pitcher doing the same drills have ended.

“The pitchers have their own specific routines, based on what we have seen in the last year or so,” Shildt said. “What they like to swing at. What they are better at swinging at. We have gone through that whole process. We treat them as hitters. Now, we don’t have the proverbial sample size (compared to a position player), but we have to work off something. So we are moving the needle with that. We are being more specific. We are being intentional about what their work looks like. Not more work. More targeted."

Anyone interested enough in the Cardinals to read this far into blog about how their pitchers hit does not need to be reminded that the 2019 team did not hit well enough. But did you know that regression included the pitchers?

Last season, National League pitchers averaged .131 with a .161 on-base percentage and a .168 slugging percentage.

(And still people wonder why I’m pro-DH.)

Cardinals pitchers were pretty much right on pace with that average. They slashed .142/.162/.171.