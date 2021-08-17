BenFred: Cardinals should have found a way to bring back Wong, and other hot topics from this week's chat

A: I think "analytics" have become a buzzword catch-all for certain thing certain fans – or for that matter players and managers – don’t like or understand.

Earlier this month Joey Votto of the Reds was asked about his home-run streak ending, and he said he found it ironic the streak started with a ball that should have probably been a fly out but carried out of the stadium and ended on a ball he drilled with one of his higher exit velocities of the season, one that would have been a home run in most parks.

That’s an example of understanding what analytics do and don’t tell us.

The newspaper business uses analytics. These chats are proof. We know the chats move the needle with our readers. I can see how many of you are here. I can see how many of you read the chat recap. I make the recap for that reason. Analytics inform those efforts.

Until baseball assigns runs based on what the numbers said a hit was "supposed" to do versus what it actually did, then what happens in reality will always matter more than anything else.

Some analytics extremists forget that part.

But, using the massive amounts of data available to study the trends and better understand the game is smart. It would be a waste not to try.