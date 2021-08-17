BenFred: Cardinals should have found a way to bring back Wong, and other hot topics from this week's chat

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Has Kolten Wong really had that good of a season for the Brewers? His .786 OPS entering Tuesday’s series opener doesn’t crack the NL’s top-10 for players who have played 60-plus games. Would he have been a difference-maker this season?
A: I look at it more as, how would he have helped the Cardinals this season?
One of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses this season has been a lack of reliable production at the leadoff spot.
Wong has averaged .279 with a .338 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage as the Brewers' leadoff hitter.
You're right, injuries have cut into his impact.
No debate there.
But yes, I think he would have helped the Cardinals a lot.
He would have helped keep Tommy Edman from being overexposed and his presence would have made Edman the fill-in outfielder for the Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill injuries earlier this season.
For all of his injuries he's still fourth among Brewers in at-bats.
The Cards convinced themselves they couldn't afford to keep him, and I think it was a mistake.
They could have come up with the $12.5 million.
Q: Could September be a reality check on the Cardinals’ so-called postseason push?
A: Sure.
Beating up on the Royals and the Pirates is great, and the Cardinals have not done it as well all season as they did recently, so there’s some real optimism that something could be brewing, no pun intended.
But let’s see how this Brewers series goes.
The Cardinals entered Tuesday's game 20-32 against teams with a winning record.
The Brewers are 40-20 on the road.
The Padres and the Reds as of right now have a much better mathematical chance of grabbing the second wild card.
Don’t count out the Phillies either.
Q: What is more embarrassing for Stan Kroenke? The fights in the stands at Rams games, or the terrible food options that went viral on social media? Between that and the lawsuit setbacks for the NFL side, Stan’s having a rough go, isn’t he?
A: Well, at least Arsenal fans love him. Oh, wait. What the heck was up with that food in the stadium? I was hesitant to even make fun of it because I thought it might be fake, it looked so bad. Is that true? It looked like prison food.
Q: What’s your biggest question about Mizzou’s upcoming season? Any observations from your trip to camp this week?
A: Many are assuming Mizzou will be a much more explosive offense this season because Drinkwitz is ready to open up the passing game. Bazelak's experience combined with more athleticism at the receiver positions should produce more explosive plays. And that's great, if it works. But the best way for it to not work is to fail at establishing a respectable running game. Tyler Badie only totaled 48 carries last season. Elijah Young had 10 carries as a freshman last season. Rountree had 209 last season! I know Drinkwitz is high on Young. Seems like it will be a Badie/Young tandem but someone has to prove they can be The Guy when a team needs a yard. You can only give it to one running back when it's 4th and goal from the one.
One camp observation: I was at camp for about two minutes before I saw Dominic Lovett jump over a defensive back to make an outstanding catch. Everyone who is there every day said, 'Yeah, he does this all the time.' The freshman receiver from East St. Louis is going to make some plays for the Tigers this fall.
Q: What is the chance Mizzou football can become a 1o-win Cinderella team this season?
A: I think an eight-win season would be a big step in the right direction for Drinkwitz in year two.
I don't think this team has the talent or the schedule to get to 10 wins, as a lot of the recruiting success he's had is not quite in the spot where it can impact the on-field product just yet.
The No. 1 thing for this season is continuing the feel-good momentum and not letting it get derailed. An eight-win season would do that. Especially if it ends in a bowl-game win.
Q: Besides the beef about Ryan O’Reilly getting to wear the C and his frustration with the team doctors regarding his shoulder surgeries, are there other reasons the Blues might be reluctant to try to figure out if they can get along with Vladimir Tarasenko this season?
A: Just some of the grumblings that have grown louder over the years.
He's not a joy to play with, even when he's scoring goals.
And when he's not scoring goals, he's even less of a joy to play with.
He tends to float and not do the little things and make up for it with his goals but when those don't come he's just kind of out there.
And he pouts when he's not scoring. It's tiresome to some of his teammates, understandably.
Q: Do you agree that analytics are ruining baseball? It seems to me they are being used to dictate how the game is being played.
A: I think "analytics" have become a buzzword catch-all for certain thing certain fans – or for that matter players and managers – don’t like or understand.
Earlier this month Joey Votto of the Reds was asked about his home-run streak ending, and he said he found it ironic the streak started with a ball that should have probably been a fly out but carried out of the stadium and ended on a ball he drilled with one of his higher exit velocities of the season, one that would have been a home run in most parks.
That’s an example of understanding what analytics do and don’t tell us.
The newspaper business uses analytics. These chats are proof. We know the chats move the needle with our readers. I can see how many of you are here. I can see how many of you read the chat recap. I make the recap for that reason. Analytics inform those efforts.
Until baseball assigns runs based on what the numbers said a hit was "supposed" to do versus what it actually did, then what happens in reality will always matter more than anything else.
Some analytics extremists forget that part.
But, using the massive amounts of data available to study the trends and better understand the game is smart. It would be a waste not to try.
When it comes to coaching and playing, the key is getting all of that information -- it's endless -- through a funnel that can help a player or coach make a better decision in the minutes, second or fractions of a second where it can help the right action instead of cause paralysis.
That's the hard part.
The best do it really well.
The rest get caught in the funnel
There is a lot of analytics malpractice in baseball coverage, and coaching.
Q: Speaking of Joey Votto, how has he been able to change his swing to stay on top of his game but not Matt Carpenter?
A: Votto's been able to adjust his swing more often and later in his career, as Carpenter seemed to adjust his swing and never really be able to adjust it again. He made the changes to chase power but has never found a pull-back to beat the shift as that power faded. Votto's also a better player, and I don't mean that as a knock on Carpenter. Votto's a potential Hall of Famer. His downs were not as severe, and have not lasted nearly as long. Also his home ballpark helps. It's hitter friendly. Busch, not so much.
Q: If the Cardinals offseason started today what moves would you want to see?
A: The Cards need to do something to help their middle infield’s lack of offense, but their track record in landing the top of the market free agents in a competitive field is not good. There's interest in Trevor Story, as evidenced by the trade deadline. He could be more attainable than others. I wonder if Javier Baez could be a fit.
Neither would necessarily require sending current shortstop Paul DeJong elsewhere. As said before I think he could be a help in a less pressurized role, and he plays solid shortstop.
Max Scherzer won't command the kind of contract the Cardinals once balked at giving him as he's near the end of the line, if he’s not re-signed by the Dodgers.
Bringing back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina seems like an obvious decision, if Wainwright is as eager for it as Molina is.
No need to mess with the outfield too much as the young guys have settled in and performed pretty well.
I do think they should do something to get some added thump to DH. I'm liking the idea of Albert Pujols as the DH against lefties and bat off the bench. It didn't make sense to get him this season but he's thriving in that role with the Dodgers, and a DH would make it possible along with Paul Goldschmidt's daily presence at first base.
Some added outfield depth would be nice but that’s down my list a bit.
Q: Were you disappointed MLB picked the Cubs to play in next year’s Field of Dream games?
A: Yep. Cards-Reds would have been good. The Cubs are not going to be very good next season and that will water it down quite a bit. Padres-Dodgers would have been something, bringing the best active rivalry to the middle of the country.
I'd really like to see them turn away from it for a while because it's going to be hard to capture that kind of magic annually, and I fear it’s going to get tired quick instead of being something special once in a while.
But that's big business -- find something that works and then beat the heck out of it.
I'd like to see a roving model that puts games in new locations -- on the Las Vegas strip, near the Grand Canyon, on an island, stuff like that.