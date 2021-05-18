BenFred chats Blues' hopes, Cardinals' walks and, yes, Max Scherzer

Here are our highlights of Tuesday's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: If there's one change the Blues could make to maybe slow down Colorado in this series, what do you think it should be?
A: I'd like to see Klim Kostin get a shot, and Berube has said he's an option. The physicality has to be a part of this if the Blues are going to win. Colorado just looked too comfortable for most if not all of the game. Sure, Kyle Clifford pushed some people around. But I'm talking about making them uncomfortable during the play, not after it in scrums and shoving matches. When Colorado is feeling it, the offense rolls in waves. The Blues need someone who can break it up.
It's funny, the Blues spent a lot of time talking in years past about how they had to get faster, had to be able to skate with the best, but then they won the Cup in large part because of their physicality and ability to grind teams down over a best-of-seven series. Now they are somewhere in between, and I'm not sure they can play their game well enough to slow down Colorado, and they're not fast enough to beat Colorado at Colorado's game. Tough spot. Kostin is more than willing to put a hit on someone, and he's fast enough to catch them.
Whether Kostin gets in there or not, the Blues know what they have to do. Keep building the physicality over the course of a best-of-seven and hope it has an effect. It has on other teams in the past. Remember the San Jose series during the Cup run? Beyond that, don't give Colorado anything easy. Suffocate power play chances. Minimize turnovers. Stop the odd-man rushes that helped feed the waves of Avalanche offense last night. All easier said than done against a team this fast and skilled. Game one was tied 1-1 30 seconds into the third but it would have been over much faster if Jordan Binnington was not great. If he can replicate that, and it won't be easy, the Blues have a chance. But they have to do something to disrupt Colorado's flow, and they have to find a way to score.
Q: The Cardinals do know the benefit of pitching ahead in counts, don't they?
A: Knowing and doing are different things. That's why every coach in every sport has gray hair, or less hair, because of the job. The Cardinals are not only leading baseball in walks issued, they are throwing MLB's lowest percentage of first-pitch strikes. The first pitch from a Cardinals pitcher is a strike just 54.9 percent of the time. The Dodgers, at the top of the list, are throwing a first-pitch strike 63.1 percent of the time. It makes a huge difference. The success of a hitter who starts 0-1 is significantly lower than a hitter who starts 1-0. The Cardinals pitchers know these things. Education is not the problem. Execution is.
On Tuesday Mike Shildt tried to downplay the problem a bit because he feels it's becoming "a thing" surrounding the team. As in, the more it gets talked about the bigger problem it could become. Kind of reminded me of when Travis Ford tried to stop talking about his team not being able to make free throws. That didn't help much. Those Billikens lost games because of free throws missed and this Cardinals team will lose games because of walks issued if they keep playing with fire.
Q: How would you describe and rate the outfield experiment thus far this season? Both individually and collectively?
A: As of Tuesday's first pitch, Cardinals outfielders are producing the sixth-best OPS in the National League (.747).
I remember writing in the chat entering the season that if the Cardinals can just get average offensive production from their outfield, they should be in good shape.
Right now, they are.
Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader have been impressive since their return from the injured list. It's fair to wonder if they will continue, but so far so good, when they've been healthy. Bader looks much better against RHP. O'Neil's power has been potent.Carlson is likely to win National League Rookie of the year. Natural fit at No. 2 and he's been strong there.
Defensively they are solid.
It's been much more good than bad.
Now, the bad. O'Neill is back on the injured list. He's had a heck of a time staying healthy. This is his sixth stint on the injured list in the past three years.
It's been all kinds of different ailments. This time it was a headfirst slide into second base. Tough timing, because he had been playing well. I'm guessing he would have gone feet first if given the chance to do it again. I'm not sure why so many guys risk broken fingers and sprained wrists sliding that way.
Q: I know it's way too early to wonder what a trade-deadline addition of Max Scherzer would look like for the Cardinals but . . . care to ponder? Whether it's Mad Max or another pitcher or position player, do you think the Cardinals will need to do something to improve the team if they want to truly contend?
A: The Nationals have a terrible history of developing catchers, and are constantly relying on short-term veterans past their prime. So I'd start there. The Cardinals have Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera.
The Cardinals should find a way to improve this team at the trade deadline if they are serious about sending Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina out in style and impressing Nolan Arenado before his first opt-out comes around. They should be a division-winning team but they can find ways to get better for the playoffs. What exactly they should do before then is hard to determine now. Lots of games left to be played.
The outfield of O'Neill, Bader and Carlson has looked better than some think -- if O'Neill stays healthy. The rotation could need help. The bullpen too. The bench. All fair areas to poke and prod as teams near the part of the season that will determine who is buying and selling. The Cardinals should be buying, not meandering like they have at recent trade deadlines.
Q: What teams are looking like they are trending toward selling?
A: Right now every team still feels like it can win.
Records are starting to suggest otherwise.
Twins (13-26) would be an interesting one, considering they were supposed to be decent.
Nelson Cruz as NL pinch-hitter or AL DH at the deadline?
Rangers (19-24) is one to watch.
Joey Gallo is going to get plenty of buzz if that trend continues.
Too early to say on the Nationals. Way too early to say on all of these, honestly and obviously. But the Nats are only four games back in their division.
The Rockies stink and have a new GM. More moves there would not surprise me.
Q: What might this Blues-Avalanche series look like if Colton Parayko was himself this season? It's admirable he's played through injury but he just doesn't look right.
A: He hasn't had more than three hits in any of the past 10 games, or more than three blocks in any of the past 13. Has scored just one goal since late January. It's been pretty clear for a while now that he's doing the best he can but that he's not at his best physically. I agree with you that they are a different team when he's limited. Defense really suffers.
Q: Is anyone else concerned about Matt Carpenter's usage rate? The team seems to be putting a lot of stock into his home runs and ignoring everything else.
A: I guess we are seeing different things.
Carpenter has fallen to ninth on the team in at-bats as his usage has been scaled back, and will be at least 10th once Harrison Bader gets further removed from his delayed start due to injury. The only non-pitchers with fewer at-bats than Carpenter are the backup catcher (Andrew Knizner) and the defense-first utility infielder (Edmundo Sosa). Justin Williams, the other left-handed option off the bench, has 15 more at-bats than Carpenter so far. Carpenter has started only four times this month, and that hasn’t drastically changed even after shortstopP aul DeJong hit the injured list.
He’s got four walks and two homers in his 18 pinch-hit at-bats. That’s what he can realistically bring to that role. Walks and homers. The Cardinals, for now, seem content to let him serve that limited purpose rather than pay him to not play.
Q: The Blues could really use David Perron. Did he decline a COVID-19 vaccine or what?
A: He has not explained what happened, and neither has the team. I've learned to wait until that happens before deciding how I feel. Lots of people got bent out of shape about Adam Wainwright appearing on the COVID list, but didn't know the story. So, I'll await Perron's explanation if he ever gives one. If he doesn't, then what does that say? A player on a pro team who declines to get vaccinated for COVID is making a decision that hurts the team, because the player could be lost for a stretch due to the virus. It's a simple as that. It's a team-first decision for pro players to protect the health of the team and to protect their availability as a player. It would be unfortunate, yes, if that is what happened. And terrible timing. on top of it.
Q: Jack Flaherty's value goes up every time he pitches great. How does this end? Is he determined to get paid via free agency? Should the Cardinals trade him at his highest value?
A: There's another option. The Cards could and should try to extend him. Jack's not a free agent until 2024. There's plenty of time to negotiate and plenty of reasons for him to take an extension if it offers millions of dollars worth of security that could come sooner instead of later. I'm sure both sides need to know what the landscape looks like after the new CBA before things get too serious. Jack's a smart young man. Smart enough to look around and see guys like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado wanting to play here, win here. He can do that, and get his money, too.
Q: What are you thinking about the chances of a work stoppage and/or strike of some kind before the new MLB collective bargaining agreement can be agreed upon between players and owners before the start of next season?
A: Some said the MLB moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta was a sign commissioner Rob Manfred and the players' union were getting along and thinking together.
Then came the news of the players following through on their threat to file a grievance about Manfred shortening the 2019 season more than the players thought he should.
That doesn't scream cooperation and communication to me.
My only remaining hope is both sides are smart enough to realize how dumb it would be to put baseball on the shelf for the first true season of the post-pandemic sports boom.
Q: You have questioned if fans who wanted Pujols to come back to the Cardinals would still be so supportive if he struggled. Yes they would. He deserved a great sendoff here and would have gotten one.
A: I'm old enough to remember this chat wanting to run one Adam Wainwright out of town. I know better.
Pujols will get a grand ovation again when the Dodgers come to town in September, if he's still with the team.
Q: Someone is going to get seriously hurt with an up-and-in pitch this season. There have already been close calls. Should above the shoulder pitchers be banned?
A: Banned? Like, what happens if it happens? The guy gets released, suspended, banned from the game? Some of these takes are a bit out of hand. Every sport has an element of danger. Some more than others. The up-and-in stuff needs to be analyzed and tamped down, but eliminating it from the game changes the game entirely. This is the slippery slope of changing the sport. Everybody has a favorite rule change. The three-batter minimum should be repealed. That gets out-of-control pitchers out of the game sooner and re-opens the door for one-batter specialists, which would encourage teams to have that kind of pitcher instead of a wild-card hurler who might not know where the ball is going. That's a change that would help, and not have unpredictable consequences.
Q: Is there a topic the chat missed today?
A: Yes. A big one. What was up with the fake outrage over the Manny Machado slide into Tommy Edman last weekend? I can't believe it did not come up here today. It seemed the only people who were mad about it were Dodgers and Red Sox fans, both of which don't have much love for Machado. The Cardinals had no problem with it and I didn't see many Cardinals fans griping. But you would have thought the Cardinals stormed the field or something based off the way Jayce Tingler came out defending Machado. That's 2021 in a nutshell. A manager defending a player from Twitter. I wish Tingler would have asked who was mad. Imagine the response. Um, well, social media?