BenFred chats Blues' hopes, Cardinals' walks and, yes, Max Scherzer

Here are our highlights of Tuesday's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: If there's one change the Blues could make to maybe slow down Colorado in this series, what do you think it should be?

A: I'd like to see Klim Kostin get a shot, and Berube has said he's an option. The physicality has to be a part of this if the Blues are going to win. Colorado just looked too comfortable for most if not all of the game. Sure, Kyle Clifford pushed some people around. But I'm talking about making them uncomfortable during the play, not after it in scrums and shoving matches. When Colorado is feeling it, the offense rolls in waves. The Blues need someone who can break it up.

It's funny, the Blues spent a lot of time talking in years past about how they had to get faster, had to be able to skate with the best, but then they won the Cup in large part because of their physicality and ability to grind teams down over a best-of-seven series. Now they are somewhere in between, and I'm not sure they can play their game well enough to slow down Colorado, and they're not fast enough to beat Colorado at Colorado's game. Tough spot. Kostin is more than willing to put a hit on someone, and he's fast enough to catch them.