BenFred chats latest in Rams relocation lawsuit, frustration over baseball broadcasts, Pujols' hot start with Dodgers and more

A: Great question. Why the documents were available for a short amount of time publicly has not been answered by the people who have the answers. Perhaps it will be explained in the next public hearing. There is a protective order in this case. It means most of the documents are filed under seal. Clearly, these docs were supposed to be, because they were sealed after a short amount of time. Maybe just a mistake. Maybe something more sinister. I don't know, and the Rams' side (shocker) is not returning calls. Hopefully the judge is curious. He can't be ignored if he wants to know. If one argument to throw a case gets out but the other side can't respond in any public fashion, it seems safe to assume that is an advantage for the side that got to make its public argument, right? At some point, though, the STL side is going to list damages in a hearing that will be public. That will be news, and it won't be under seal. It will be interesting to hear what that side hopes to prove, and if some smoking guns emerge, because we haven't been able to hear much about what the STL side found in its discovery due to the protective order.

Q: Albert Pujols is looking pretty good with the Dodgers? Did the Cardinals make a mistake in not signing him?