BenFred chats Tarasenko's future, Mizzou football transfers and Lynn's bone to pick with Cards

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers
Q: Did the Blues' personnel not match Craig Berube's style as a coach? Could a message be sent with who is left unprotected in the expansion draft?
A: The first one is tough to answer with the lack of time the team had to develop on-ice chemistry this season. The best the Blues played, in terms of that look Berube wants his team to have, was honestly when some of the biggest contracts were on the shelf with injuries. It seemed the healthier the Blues got, the more they lost their edge. And there was not much time with all the horses out there together to find it. There were blips of strong play, but the signs of a Berube-coached team were not sustained as the team got healthier. That's frustrating and it forces GM Doug Armstrong to decide what is better for the team moving forward. Does he lean toward the coach who won the Cup and go about giving him a team that can play that style better? Or does he lean on the coach to tweak his expectations?
Army has to pick a lane so the Blues get out of being stranded in the middle. No need to blow the whole thing up. But the defense needs to get its teeth back. And an identity needs to be universal, not adopted by some and ignored by some others. The answer to the second one is easy. Why not? I'm one of the few who would not mind the Blues leaving Vladimir Tarasenko unprotected in the expansion draft. I think it would send a message to him and also the team -- that seeking scoring alone is not going to fly on this team, and disappearing when you don't score is no longer going to be acceptable.
Q: Jarvis Ware and Jalen Knox have joined the list of Mizzou football transfers. Should concern be growing here?
A: The chipping away at the depth of the secondary continues. Knox is disappointing news. I liked how Drinkwitz used him in the run game last season and thought that could develop as a weapon. But let's remember, it's the year of the transfer. Football players, like basketball players, can play immediately without a transfer season. The NCAA made it so. The grass has never been greener, and it's never been easier to reach. You don't have to be very unhappy to find a fresh start that may or may not be better, perhaps even with your old head coach considering Barry Odom is at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator there. The hardest thing for college coaches in football this season is going to be establishing a decent second string, because all of those guys think they can be starters, and transferring might give them that chance. Drinkwitz is not going to spend much time fretting over players who don't want to compete for playing time and don't have two feet in. And he shouldn't.
Q: I was surprised to see Lance Lynn sound so mad at the Cardinals after his win against them? What's that about?
A: Some of that might have been Lynn's dry sarcasm and willingness to mix it up.
But there was and I guess still is a belief on his part that the organization undervalued him, by a lot. And in monetary dollars when his free agency arrived.
He thought he was worth more than the Cardinals did, and his performance since then suggests he was right.
Q: If the trade deadline is tomorrow, should the Cardinals get an outfielder or a starting pitcher?
A: If the trade deadline is tomorrow and the Cardinals have their starting shortstop, left fielder and center fielder on the injured list along with a Jekyll and Hide bullpen and a lack of sure things in the rotation, it might be best to sell instead of buy.
But wait. There is good news! And it is that the trade deadline is not tomorrow, and how those things do or don't fill out -- how does O'Neill's grip hold up when he returns; does the time down for DeJong spark his swing; when can Bader be back; can Andrew Miller salvage a meaningful role after his rehab stint -- will affect deadline decisions.
I know you all want answers right now, but this landscape is shifting.
Q: How about outfielder David Peralta of the Diamondbacks as a potential trade-deadline upgrade?
A: I like the sound of Peralta more than much-discussed chat favorite Joey Gallo.
Both are left-handed hitters, which would be nice.
Peralta is only owed $7.5 million next season. That's part of what could make him appealing to the Cardinals, but it could also make the Diamondbacks less interested in trading him. I'm curious to see if he can stay healthy all season. That's been an issue for him in the past.
I think the Cardinals are hoping they are not shopping for outfielders at the deadline.
Some of that will depend on how O'Neill swings it when he's back, and how messed up Bader's rib situation really is.
Q: Is Tommy Edman going to be a long-term leadoff answer? Or is this just temporary?
A: He is showing signs of someone who could be. He's tied for the second-most leadoff hits in the majors. Statistically, he has pretty much been Whit Merrifield at leadoff, a player long coveted by Cardinals fans, and for good reason. He's one of just 14 players who have more than 150 at-bats at No. 1 this season, a sign of how many teams have been searching for a consistent table setting answer. Of that group his 272 average is sixth, five ticks behind Ronald Acuna Jr. He also brings speed to the spot, leading the team in steals (nine) by five. He's impressed me quite a bit in his first season there, and he has the demeanor of a player who gets better with experience, not worse. Adam Frazier and Jose Altuve are the only locked-in leadoff hitters in the majors (more than 150 at-bats there this season) who have averages above .300. Baseball in 2021, right? Edman is going to have some ups and downs, like any young hitter, but I've stopped underestimating him.
Q: Are you watching the same Matt Carpenter as everyone else?
A: Maybe not. I'm watching him fall to 10th on the team in at-bats (as of Tuesday) but seeing chat questions as if he's leading off, every day. Pointing that out makes me a Carpenter defender, I guess? He's a bench bat. He's been OK -- that's it, just OK -- as a pinch-hitter in terms of the rest of the NL. Carpenter’s on-base percentage (.320) and slugging percentage (.450) as a pinch-hitter this season are both better than the NL average for pinch-hit OBP (.312) and SLG (.344). For those who care. I know most don't. When the team's injuries put him in a spot where he's asked to be more than a pinch hitter, it's probably going to leave him overexposed. That's true of a lot of bench players. That's why they are on the bench. I long ago adjusted my Carpenter expectations. I suggest others join me.
Q: How do you grade Jordan Binnington's playoff performance? Should the Blues roll with Ville Husso as the backup moving forward or add some more security there?
A: A-plus game one. Played good enough to steal it. And they didn't. Kind of felt like things maybe would have been different if they had. He got undercut by the COVID false positive before Game 2. Hard to judge on that one, with routines being scrambled. Then they were down 2-0. I thought he was good, but not great. No one was great. I think you roll with Husso. Cap situation makes it hard to spend big on the backup.
Q: How about some love for Mizzou softball?
A: Great team. Impressive coach. And a success story Mizzou needed. I know Mizzou AD Jim Sterk, who hired Anderson, is loving it. And it's good to see the other coaches get involved. If only Mizzou baseball could catch some of that momentum.
Q: Would the Blues have had a better shot in the playoffs if Blues GM Doug Armstrong didn't play hardball with former captain Alex Pietrangelo?
A: Petro had a say in that, too.
No one, Armstrong included, was running him out of town.
He missed 15 games for Vegas and was third among their defensemen in points.
I do think they missed his defensive presence and grit, though. Berbue's teams are better with big defensemen. They would have been a better team with him this season, but the contract and how it ages is still a bit frightening.
Again, If Petro was determined to be here, he would be here.
He made a business decision. Looks smart for it now. Blues might look smart in the end.