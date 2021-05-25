BenFred chats Tarasenko's future, Mizzou football transfers and Lynn's bone to pick with Cards

A: The chipping away at the depth of the secondary continues. Knox is disappointing news. I liked how Drinkwitz used him in the run game last season and thought that could develop as a weapon. But let's remember, it's the year of the transfer. Football players, like basketball players, can play immediately without a transfer season. The NCAA made it so. The grass has never been greener, and it's never been easier to reach. You don't have to be very unhappy to find a fresh start that may or may not be better, perhaps even with your old head coach considering Barry Odom is at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator there. The hardest thing for college coaches in football this season is going to be establishing a decent second string, because all of those guys think they can be starters, and transferring might give them that chance. Drinkwitz is not going to spend much time fretting over players who don't want to compete for playing time and don't have two feet in. And he shouldn't.