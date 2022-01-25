BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: I’m a little upset by Los Angeles Times sports columnist Dylan Hernandez calling St. Louis a “dump of a city in the Midwest” in his column about the Rams’ struggles to keep 49ers fans from invading SoFi Stadium. Why the cheap shot?

A: You would have to ask Dylan Hernandez about that one.

I had to double-check the column to make sure it didn’t have a Kevin Demoff co-byline.

The funniest part of the Rams’ fan issue in Los Angeles is how much energy and effort the team put into criticizing St. Louis for alleged lackluster support before and during the relocation saga, and how that approach has now switched gears to explain away legitimate signs of disinterest in Los Angeles, where the team actually seems to care about trying to win.

The Rams’ new media allies have received the memo, clearly. Blame everything but the team. When in doubt, make fun of the city that lost its team.

I usually enjoy reading Dylan’s work. When I saw him at Dodger Stadium before the Cardinals-Dodgers wild-card game, I encouraged him to write about the Rams relocation lawsuit, knowing it was getting zero attention there. If not for baseball writer Bill Shaikin, I’m not sure it would have been covered at all.

I’ve certainly written (and tweeted) lines I wish I had back. Maybe this was one for Hernandez. Hope so.

Meanwhile TMZ is reporting about the “cleanup” effort underway to move homeless folks away from SoFi Stadium before the Super Bowl. Sounds like a better topic for The Times than thumbing its nose at The Lou. Los Angeles isn’t always paradise, as the Rams are finding out.

Q: What was up with that Mayor Jones tweet that suggested she may not have had much say in the decision to settle the Rams relocation lawsuit?

A: Yeah, let's get into that whole thing.

Someone tweeted at Tishaura Jones criticizing her and Sam Page for taking the settlement instead of fighting for an expansion team.

Someone else responded to that tweet and said they didn't think Jones had a say in all of that.

Jones responded and said, "You're right. I didn't. The truth is so inconvenient sometimes."

Some interpreted that as Jones saying she did not have a say in deciding to settle.

Her spokesperson last night when reached by the Post-Dispatch said the tweet was about the expansion team topic, and that it was pointing out that talk of an expansion team was not realistic. (That’s been the consistent answer from all of those involved in the process.)

I saw people making a big deal of the tweet, so I asked, and that was the answer.

Twitter is a strange place.

Jones is on the record as being involved in the decision to settle, and being in favor of the amount received in the settlement. She answered multiple questions about that process in an interview with the paper in November.

Q: Sounds like progress on the baseball negotiations front?

A: Players and owners are beginning to show a willingness to compromise. The schedule is causing action. My hope and belief all along has been that neither side cares much about a traditional spring training but will realize the importance of not screwing up the regular season. No parade scheduled yet, but signs of that being within reach, hopefully.

Q: Hall of Fame question. What do you think about some of the voters who use their ballots to grandstand and draw attention to themselves?

A: There are going to be odd ducks in every voting process, no matter what is being voted upon. The outcome of the process, for the most part, is hard to argue with. And the Hall must be OK with it because it continues to ask the writers to do it, and take the arrows that come along with the process.

I think voters should make their ballots public and explain them if asked. I think they owe that to the discussion. When it comes to how they vote, that's up to the voter. Most feel strongly about their ballot when they send it, whether it's one that is publicly celebrated or ridiculed. And they are qualified in the eyes of the Hall to have an opinion that matters. That’s an important part to consider. The process is known for people who want to vote. Those who believe they can do it better are welcome to enter the arena. If this thing ever gets to the point where the voting body changes from writers to other voters, you will see the same complaints about certain ballots — if they are even explained.

Q: Great game between Chiefs and Bills, but doesn’t the overtime rule need to change to give both offenses a shot in overtime?

A: I think the rule should be changed, but loved the truth Josh Allen told when he said if the roles were reversed, the Bills would be celebrating and not being asked if they think the rule should change. The Bills defense, not the OT setup, cost Buffalo that game. Big picture, yes, I think both QBs should get a chance in overtime. The Chiefs have made that case in the past, after they were bounced in similar fashion. They got rejected. Maybe now more people agree with us?

Q: A preseason SEC report I read was pretty down on Mizzou, predicting the Tigers to win just one SEC game. Is that fair?

A: The Tigers are going to get roughed up in preseason predictions because they have no clear answer at quarterback or running back. That's a lot of uncertainty in the backfield. Someone has to pass Luther Burden the ball. We don't know for sure who that is (Brady Cook?) and we don't know who replaces Tyler Badie's whopping workload. If impressive answers emerge, whether that's Cook at QB or a committee approach at RB, some of the doom and gloom predictions will look a little pessimistic. But right now those are pretty big ifs. Mizzou's talent is improving through Drinkwitz's impressive recruiting, and that should pay off in seasons to come, but he's got a shaky backfield situation on his hands entering season three.

Q: Should the Blues consider trading Jordan Binnington? What are Blues fans supposed to make out of such a lackluster showing in the 7-1 loss to Calgary?

A: Some of this is sarcasm, right?

Binnington needs to lock in, no doubt, but he was not the sole player to blame from this rare regulation loss for the Blues.

Calgary outshot the Blues something like infinity to one during the deciding part of the game.

If Binnington keeps giving Chief reasons to play Husso, that's what's going to happen.

But let’s make sure that is what actually happens before Binnington becomes chopped liver.

Even good teams have flat games once in a while. It was the third game in four nights. They were on a 13-3-1 run entering the game and still have not lost back-to-back regulation game since mid-November. The best thing to do is flush it and not overreact.

Q: If Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have solid seasons in 2022 but the Cardinals fall short of a championship, do you think the two would consider one more go in 2023?

A: My guess today is that both ride off into the sunset after 2022, no matter what.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.