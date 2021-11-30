BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Doesn’t Trevor Story make even more sense for the Cardinals now that he’s still available?
A: The Cardinals seem to disagree. The company line, at least for now, is that Paul DeJong is in for a bounce-back season at shortstop, and that anyone who disagrees is being unfair to DeJong. We'll see if that changes. Story, like Carlos Correa, is up in the air as the likely lockout approaches.
If the Cardinals truly take a pass on this round of shortstop free-agency, they are passing up a chance to get better, a chance to become that World Series contender so many of their fans desperately want to believe they can be in 2022. Their middle-infield production, offensively, left a lot to be desired and assuming it's going to improve based on DeJong, Sosa, Edman and maybe Gorman is asking for a lot of things to go right.
If Story winds up looking for a pillow contract or a short-term deal, maybe the Cardinals dive in? They checked on him at the last trade deadline.
Q: So, did St. Louis just accept the NFL’s first settlement offer and call it a day? Isn’t $790 million underwhelming?
A: No, they did not accept the first offer. They rejected a $100 million settlement offer before the back-and-forth of last Tuesday's mediation produced the $790 million settlement. Kroenke had told other owners he was willing to go to $750 million if other owners chipped in. This was $40 million more than that. I was told the NFL would have likely opted for trial if STL demanded a billion. STL lawyers were confident in that trial if it came, but they don't make the ultimate call. Their clients do. One neutral source was not as confident in Team STL's chance of weathering a rugged appeals process without losing some and maybe all of whatever came on that front. It’s one of the biggest settlements the NFL has ever agreed to, and compared to what STL spent trying to keep the Rams ($18 million) and what STL spent on the Dome originally (less than $300 million) it seems like a pretty good outcome, even before you factor in all of the good things that happened with the Rams (pre-Kroenke) and at the Dome.
In the past I was asked for a prediction and said I thought STL would win big at trial and then face a long and grueling appeal process that tried to claw back as much of the winnings as possible. The settlement cut that short.
When the lawsuit first started, I thought getting back the $18 million spent on the attempt to keep the team that turned out to be rigged would be a win. And if the NFL had cut a check for that amount then, I bet none of this would have ever happened.
As things got going, and it became clear just how strong of a case Team STL had put together, and just how bad the NFL lawyers were at derailing the January trial, I had $500 million circled as a number that would be hard to pass up. The settlement got more than that even after legal fees are taken out. So, I have a hard time complaining at all if I'm being realistic. Some people have never been realistic, and they unfortunately skewed public opinion, I think.
Q: I know it’s not determined yet, but where do you think the money from the Rams relocation settlement will go?
A: I think some of the money is going to go toward improving and upgrading the Dome. I hope some of it is steered toward helping sports in STL, whether it's through cultivating youth sports, providing some funding for the sports commission, or funding other existing efforts and creating new ones. Sports are the reason this money is coming, and I think sports should get some benefit of the money.
Q: What are your thoughts on this truly insane edition of the college football coaching carousel?
A: I’m so glad someone asked.
Lincoln Riley either wanted no piece of the SEC, or he really likes beaches. Oklahoma could have and probably would have matched or beaten anything USC could have offered. But he's been recruiting Cali well and the Pac 12, if USC gets back to being dominant, will provide a much easier path to the playoff, expanded or not.
Brian Kelly is a top-five coach and he will have no excuse to not win national championships at LSU. He could not recruit all of the players he wanted at Notre Dame. That barrier won't exist at LSU. I don't get the geographical fit but winning cures all. Saban isn't a southerner by birth. Speaking of Nick, he and Kirby Smart are about to get big raises.
If Notre Dame knows it can get Luke Fickell, and that would probably be my first choice, it can afford wait. I don't think he will do anything until after Cinci is out of the playoff. And he shouldn't, unlike Kelly. Cinci has a little bit of time to decide if it’s going to come up with a massive commitment to keep its coach.
Is Texas really going to sit this one out?
Matt Campbell to Oklahoma maybe?
Don't be surprised at all if old friend Barry Odom winds up replacing Billy Napier at Louisiana.
I don't ever want to hear a Power 5 coach whine about transferring players ever again.
So much for the pandemic ushering in an era of responsible spending in college sports.
With LSU and USC both firing coaches way early and appearing to make good hires, prepare for that to become the trend in this copycat sport.
Q: Don’t get me wrong. Steven Matz makes sense for the Cardinals. But was anyone else hoping for a more creative or expansive approach to free agency?
A: The Cardinals should realize that adding Matz, who is a fine addition and makes sense but isn't going to create a line for season tickets, and retooling the bullpen is going to leave a lot of fans and followers shrugging.
Believe it or not, not everyone is obsessed with the "value" of a deal these days. Starting pitching was a cornerstone that crumbled on the team last season, and so far the only addition is a No. 3 or No. 4 starter whose stuff fits the profile of this team, sure, but also one who had a rotten 2020 and is more or less league-average over the course of his career.
Let's see where the offseason goes. A lockout is coming and things are going to get weird before the rush to the season once it ends — assuming both sides are smart enough to not mangle the regular season. Some shortstop is going to get left out in the cold, compared to the others. There could be DH options available on the cheap. Matz will be an interesting test case. Recent mid to upper level free agents signed by the Cardinals have mostly flopped, like Dexter Fowler and the long list of relievers. And the last rotation piece added to be a pure groundball guy for a defense turned out to be paired with a ragged defense, and things did not end well for Mike Leake.
Q: You were pretty critical of NFL general counsel Jeff Pash after the settlement. Why?
A: He is the one who ultimately signed off on the indemnification that could let Kroenke spread the financial pain of the settlement to other owners. And he screwed it up big time — at least if the goal of the indemnification was for it to work. Maybe it was meant to be lacking in regard to a settlement the whole time? One source told me the NFL likely would have been able to settle for less if not for Pash taking over the negotiations at the last minute. Kroenke's lawyers seemed to be sharper than the league's. Which is pretty funny, because ProFootballTalk then published a story saying the exact opposite, that the league lawyers got the settlement below what Kroenke expected. I trust my source.
Q: Why has Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak gotten such a pass for trading away American League rookie of the year Randy Arozarena?
A: Where have you been?
Mozeliak has fallen on that sword quite publicly, to his credit.
It’s funny to me that the chat clings to Arozarena so much more than the inclusion of Sandy Alcantara in the Marcell Ozuna deal.
If jumping in the hindsight machine, target that one instead.
Sandy is a beast. One of the best young starters in the game that no one talks about. And what is it the Cardinals were shopping for this offseason? Rotation help, not outfielders. The outfielders actually look pretty good right now, and then there is the promise of Matthew Liberatore in seasons to come.
You’ve got the wrong one that got away.
Q: Can Drinkwitz’s recruiting capitalize on some of these top programs losing their head coaches? Poaching season, perhaps?
A: He should try. He must also play defense. It should surprise no one if Lincoln Riley comes calling on Luther Burden now that Riley has switched his Oklahoma shade of crimson for that of Southern Cal. Oklahoma was a finalist for Burden before Riley bolted.
Q: What is Lars Nootbaar’s ceiling?
A: Looks to me like he’s the fourth outfielder this season with the chance to prove he can be more if someone struggles or gets hurt, both of which are real possibilities.
Q: What changes do you expect to be most noticeable with Oli Marmol calling the shots in the dugout moving forward?
A: Marmol already has mentioned more lineup fluidity game by game, so that I think will be the biggest change. STL is a lineup town. We care about who's in and who's out, and who's hitting where and why. Sometimes more than the players it seems. If that becomes a daily conversation piece, that will be a big change off the bat, and present Marmol a chance to explain daily why he's making those calls based on the numbers, the match-ups and his feel.
Q: Won’t a lockout only make the tension between MLB players and owners worse?
A: The plan, if it goes according to it, is for it to do the opposite. It freezes everything to prioritize getting a deal done. Hopefully in time for spring training to start on time, but more likely in time for a rushed spring training so the regular season — perhaps shortened a bit due to an expanding postseason — gets started on time. Remember, the only real deadline is opening day. That’s when money really starts being lost if the sport is not on time, for both sides.
