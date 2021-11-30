BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Doesn’t Trevor Story make even more sense for the Cardinals now that he’s still available?

A: The Cardinals seem to disagree. The company line, at least for now, is that Paul DeJong is in for a bounce-back season at shortstop, and that anyone who disagrees is being unfair to DeJong. We'll see if that changes. Story, like Carlos Correa, is up in the air as the likely lockout approaches.

If the Cardinals truly take a pass on this round of shortstop free-agency, they are passing up a chance to get better, a chance to become that World Series contender so many of their fans desperately want to believe they can be in 2022. Their middle-infield production, offensively, left a lot to be desired and assuming it's going to improve based on DeJong, Sosa, Edman and maybe Gorman is asking for a lot of things to go right.

If Story winds up looking for a pillow contract or a short-term deal, maybe the Cardinals dive in? They checked on him at the last trade deadline.

Q: So, did St. Louis just accept the NFL’s first settlement offer and call it a day? Isn’t $790 million underwhelming?