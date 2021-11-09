BenFred: Does Buster Posey’s retirement affect Yadier Molina’s Cooperstown case?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Is Buster Posey a Hall of Famer? The P-D writers seem split on the subject. Does his retirement affect Yadier Molina’s case?
A: I think he is, yes. My bet is that Buster Posey and Yadier Molina are both Hall of Famers in the end. In some ways, the fact they won’t be eligible at the exact same time should stop voters from tripping over themselves to compare and contrast two Hall-of-Fame caliber players because they happened to overlap. Posey citing the understandable reasons he’s walking away now should help make the case for Molina even stronger. As Posey gravitated toward first base, Molina continued to take the punishment behind the plate. Posey has the offense argument. Molina is the best defensive catcher of his generation. I don’t vote on the Hall yet, but I will vote for both if given the chance.
Q: Do the Cardinals have a legitimate, playoff-ready offense if they stay internal and don’t add some sort of lineup upgrade at shortstop or DH?
A: A lot of things would have to go right.
If they cooked up a way to get better middle infield production, perhaps — as long as everyone else held the line. We know that's not always how it works.
The Cardinals are one of 12 MLB teams to play more than five postseason games since 2019, the same season current hitting coach Jeff Albert was hired.
Of those 12 teams, the Cardinals rank 11th, trailing only the Brewers, in postseason OPS.
During those 13 playoff games, they have averaged .211 with a .287 on-base percentage and a .332 slugging percentage.
You’re not going to get far with that kind of production in the postseason, no matter how well you pitch.
Q: Does Matt Carpenter make the Cardinals Hall of Fame one day? Is he done, or will he try to bounce back somewhere else?
A: Not sure. It’s a fan vote and I don’t have a say in the committee that decides who is eligible. I think he’s got a shot, once the sourness of the regrettable extension fades and his career is remembered in full. Fans' perceptions change and soften over time. Carpenter will ultimately be remembered as a good player who did some very impressive things and remained a dedicated teammate to the organization through thick and thin, and would have spent his whole career here if allowed. That will age well, unlike the extension. And remember, he didn’t give himself the extension.
Carpenter has said that he's looking to play, yes. We'll see if that changes based on how the offseason plays out with a work stoppage a potential reality.
I'd think some team will give him a shot to see what he can do, sure.
Especially if there's a team that thinks some of those fly balls that died at the warning track here in STL would make it out of their stadium.
Q: Shouldn’t Juan Soto beat out Bryce Harper for National League MVP? Soto had a higher bWAR and Harper slumped during crunch time for the Phillies. Why is Harper still getting so much credit, outside of his 2015 MVP season?
A: It just depends on which numbers you prefer. Harper had a slightly higher OPS+ (179) than Soto (175) and won the eye-catching power race, slugging .615 with 78 extra-base hits compared to Soto's .534 and 51. And Harper's team was a winning team, unlike Soto's. I don't think Harper is overrated, especially when you factor in the interest he drives in his team. That's valuable. Star power sells. What he did this season wasn't far off from that 2015 one you mentioned. I didn’t vote for MVP, but I think I would have voted for Brandon Crawford, and welcomed the arrows that came with it.
Q: How about Mark Melancon for the Cardinals? Two of the three MLB Trade Rumors evaluators see a potential fit.
A: The Cardinals have trended away from brand-name relievers on the free-agent market since the Luke Gregerson and Brett Cecil signings did not pan out. They have done a good job of picking the right young players for those roles or grabbing some low-cost arms that become good fits, from previous guys like Norris to current ones like McFarland to Garcia. So, that would be a shift in directions. I've become more or less convinced proven relief is not a good thing to throw money at these days.
Q: What do you think the Cardinals should target this offseason beyond the pitching reinforcements president of baseball operations John Mozeliak mentioned at general managers' meetings?
A: My concerns for this team have not changed.
Pitching. Middle infield. DH.
All are obvious areas that invite improvement one way or another.
If you're going to go with unproven internal options for one, like DH, then the need to increase proven production at another (middle infield) goes up.
If you are going to only add pitching, a lot will need to go right in the lineup.
And it doesn’t have to be Corey Seager or Carlos Correa, either.
They will get the big deals. The scary deals.
Even beyond that duo, this offseason invites teams to make shortstop upgrades. Begs.
Marcus Semien and Trevor Story could both help the Cardinals. Javier Baez is not someone who should just be tossed out as an idea, I don't think. He can play shortstop and second base. He is very close with Yadier Molina. Could be hunting a pillow deal to try to rebuild his value. Point is, it’s not the right offseason for a team to declare itself “out” on shortstops. See what happens.
Q: Any chance former Cardinals slugger Matt Holliday becomes the secondary hitting coach?
A: Holliday discussed the bench coach job with the Cardinals but ultimately turned it down. He's wrestling with a call to coach/manage but also wanting to maximize time with his family. An assistant hitting coach gig would be as demanding in time as bench coach, with less glamour for someone who eventually hopes to manage. Why not just be the bench coach if you’re going to take that gig? I do think Holliday will be around the team as much as he wants to be, whether he has an official role or not. He is close with manager Oli Marmol.
Q: Thanks for the recent column on sports betting and the risks it creates. If MLB is going to get on board, shouldn’t it put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame?
A: I say no.
Baseball's stance on betting shifting doesn't change the fact Rose did what he did despite knowing the stance at the time, and on top of that, he has exploited his rule-breaking countless times after that, celebrating it to gain attention. Baseball won't forget that and shouldn't.
Sports embracing betting revenue streams only increases the importance of drawing the line between those who have an impact on the outcome of the events being involved compared to those who do not.
Will there be crossover and examples of foul play?
You bet.
But you better hammer those who get caught to protect as much as possible the idea of tampering.
Letting Rose in would be the opposite of that.
Q: If Mike Shildt is so great, why hasn’t he been hired somewhere?
A: Well, the Padres hired Bob Melvin, who is believed to be one of the best managers in baseball. The Mets can't figure out who should lead their baseball ops department, and many have turned down their interest. Hard to hire a manager before you do that. No other managerial jobs have been filled to this point. There are only 30 managerial spots. Most of them are filled. That's got something to do with it, don't you think?
Shildt has a compelling resume he can put on the desk of any team that is considering a change, and now it needs updating.
He helped the Cardinals to a historic 17-game winning streak. He pulled 90 wins out of a team that nearly hit rock bottom in terms of pitching during the season. He is a manager of the year finalist this season, and has either won it or received votes in each of his full seasons as a Cardinals manager. The last team he managed just set a record for Gold Gloves won by one team (five).
Q: How do you explain the Nick Plummer decision?
A: It's as complicated or as simple as you'd like to make it.
The Cardinals have a bunch of players that needed to be protected, and no room to protect them all.
They either valued other players more or think they have a chance of getting him back.
Outfield depth is once again a good problem to have for the Cardinals. And this decision hinted at that logjam.