BenFred: Does Buster Posey’s retirement affect Yadier Molina’s Cooperstown case?

I'd think some team will give him a shot to see what he can do, sure.

Especially if there's a team that thinks some of those fly balls that died at the warning track here in STL would make it out of their stadium.

Q: Shouldn’t Juan Soto beat out Bryce Harper for National League MVP? Soto had a higher bWAR and Harper slumped during crunch time for the Phillies. Why is Harper still getting so much credit, outside of his 2015 MVP season?

A: It just depends on which numbers you prefer. Harper had a slightly higher OPS+ (179) than Soto (175) and won the eye-catching power race, slugging .615 with 78 extra-base hits compared to Soto's .534 and 51. And Harper's team was a winning team, unlike Soto's. I don't think Harper is overrated, especially when you factor in the interest he drives in his team. That's valuable. Star power sells. What he did this season wasn't far off from that 2015 one you mentioned. I didn’t vote for MVP, but I think I would have voted for Brandon Crawford, and welcomed the arrows that came with it.

Q: How about Mark Melancon for the Cardinals? Two of the three MLB Trade Rumors evaluators see a potential fit.