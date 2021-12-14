BenFred: Here’s the cure for your MLB lockout blues

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans...
Greetings, chatters. Hope all is well. I wanted to start today by sending comforting and supporting thoughts to all of those in our region affected by this past weekend's deadly storms. Thank you to those who rushed to help, to check in on loved ones and friends, to support first responders and so on. I would also like to thank my P-D news colleagues for their stellar coverage. I work with some fearless reporters, photographers and editors. Thank you for supporting the Post-Dispatch and its coverage of all things, not just sports. Without you all, readers and subscribers, the paper can't be there at times when the public needs it most. OK, back to the chat. Let’s roll.
Q: Does baseball realize the damage it’s doing with this lockout? Apathy grows daily.
A: My advice has not changed. Find a good book to read. Binge watch some series. I’m getting into "Succession." Do some puzzles. Sweating over the MLB labor standoff now is simply not worth it. The real deadline is the start of the regular season. Players need three weeks or a month to get ready. Baseball — like newspaper people — loves a deadline, and that's the only real deadline here. Plan accordingly. Everything that happens before regular season games become at risk of being impacted is nothing to get too worked up about. If they start cutting into that, or come close, then let the angst and anger flow freely. I’ll lead the charge.
Q: After the lockout ends (fingers crossed) how do you think baseball will look different in 2022 compared to what we saw in 2021 and beyond?
A: In terms of the game we see and not how the money is split up between owners and players, right? I hope most if not all of Commissioner Manfred's silly rules go away. I hope the universal DH is in play (ducks). I would not be surprised if the regular season is shortened some and the postseason is expanded. More postseason games mean more money to split however the two sides decide. Hopefully winning the division will still be incentivized.
Q: Thanks for the update on what is next for former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Of all the things that angered me, it was that the Cardinals never thanked him for his years of service. What was up with that?
A: Comparing the Mike Matheny wording and phrasing to the Mike Shildt wording and phrasing after each of their firings was really something, wasn't it? A clear example of the bad blood that boiled over with Shildt. What puzzles me is this: The Cardinals often point to their track record of success to attempt to soften criticism about more recent swings and misses. Shildt did not seem to get the same kind of treatment.
Q: Do you think the sports world could shut down again, due to an uptick in pandemic-caused problems? Could crowds get limited again?
A: No, I think that ship has sailed.
Vaccines are available. Boosters, too. Cities and states are determining their own rules and regulations on masking.
Play on.
The NHL is going to have to do something differently, though. It seems to have the least effective and most disruptive COVID protocols of all the leagues. The Blues are not the only team feeling that effect. Might be a good idea for the NHL players to bail on the Olympics?
Q: Do you agree that Trevor Story would not be much of an upgrade for the Cardinals at his price point?
A: Story's price point is not known at this time. Depends on what kind of deal he wants — max years, or pillow deal to rebound and take another crack at free agency potentially? — and what kind of team he wants to play for next season.
Paul DeJong has an OPS of .721 since 2019.
Story, same span, is at .864.
Both are good defensive shortstops.
I'm not the world's biggest Story fan, but I'm not sure how he could be viewed as something other than an upgrade in terms of production.
Especially when the Cardinals just saw in real time how well Arenado handled the bat in a home field not named Coors.
Q: Please explain Cuonzo Martin’s contract, and why the buyout would be so high ($6 million) if he’s fired after his fifth season?
A: He signed a seven-year, $21 million deal when he was hired entering the 2017-18 season. The buyout of the contract, if fired before May, is $6 million. That's because he has been to an NCAA Tournament since he was hired. He's been to two, in fact. If he had not been to an NCAA Tournament yet, and if he had not yet coached a Mizzou team that won 20 games — his first one did — then the buyout would be $3 million instead of $6 million. But it's $6 instead of $3 because of the success he had over his first four seasons, and because of the protection clause that was included because the team was such a disaster when he was hired. That last part — the team being a disaster when he was hired — is the part those calling for Martin to be fired are conveniently forgetting. Mizzou has a .538 winning percentage under Martin. It was .284 in the three years before Martin was hired. The state of the program was reflected in the contract, so it's going to cost a big chunk if Mizzou decides to move on early.
Q: Where does Mizzou get the buyout money for Cuonzo Martin? I don’t see how this ends any other way?
A: First part: Your first line is a significant question. None of the angst about the current state of Mizzou basketball means much unless there's someone with the juice willing to cut a big check. Maybe there is. Maybe a new coach would be better off trying to solve the Mizzou hoops puzzle. Mizzou fans can't figure out what they want for their hoops team these days, it seems to me. The support is not great — even when the team has played well. There is minimal to mediocre support when the team is decent to better than decent. There is massive frustration and disgust when the team is playing terribly. That angst is never matched on the positive end. It's a hard problem to solve. Maybe there is an up-and-coming coach out there who has an answer through recruiting or coaching or a combination of both, but the truth is the field will be limited by the amount of money that can be paid — especially if Martin is bought out — and the coach who solves it will be ripe for poaching by other programs if he does, programs that have the kind of support and attendance that can match their lofty expectations.
Second part: I think there is one way a lot of people want it to end, but that's certainly not the only way it can end.
The Tigers went 8-24 in Kim Anderson's last season.
They went 20-13 the next season, Martin's first, and made the tournament.
Big basketball turnarounds happen often. Martin pulled one off already at Mizzou. Not saying that's in the cards this time — he may not get the chance — but I'm not sure why firing him should be viewed as the only option. And remember, MPJ didn't do zilch on the court for the Tigers that season.
There's no sugarcoating this season. It's been very bad. But to use that as a reason to eject him now, I'm not for it. The team was ranked 10th in the nation at one point last season. Two tournaments made in four seasons before it. After it was at rock bottom when he was hired.
Mizzou, at last check, is not a national power in hoops in the modern times. No Final Four banners are hanging in CoMo. The coach before Martin could not win. The coach before Kim Anderson cheated and bolted for Tulsa. The coach before Frank Haith bolted for Arkansas. The coach before Mike Anderson was Quin Snyder, who crashed spectacularly. Norm Stewart is not walking through that door.
Martin doesn't cheat. He does things the right way. He is the kind of coach you would want your kids playing for, if they were blessed enough to play college basketball. If the needle is pointing straight down at the end of the season, there would need to be reason in recruiting to believe this season was a blip. If not, there's a hard conversation to be had about how things got here, what has to change and if a change in coach is the only answer. What has to change? He needs better assistant coaches. He needs an offensive coordinator for his bench. He needs to keep adding some impressive wins in recruiting after landing Aidan Shaw. That's how I would handle it. But that's not going to make the chat happy.
Q: Do some Cardinals fans realize they want to have it both ways? They hammer the front office for trading away players like Randy Arozarena and Luke Voit, and then get mad the team is lining up chances for players like Juan Yepez and Nolan Gorman. Which one is it?
A: Good read on your part. It's easy to not trust the prospects until they thrive elsewhere, right? Then it's more painful to see that then not getting the free agent on your wish list. The Cardinals made a public commitment after seeing Arozarena flourish in Tampa to stop letting prospects pop elsewhere after not getting much of a chance here in St. Louis. They recommitted to their process, and have touched on that multiple times. That said, part of the job is knowing who you can live without and knowing who can answer a need and more. It's not realistic that every prospect is going to get a season or two in the bigs to sink or swim. Awarding the opportunities to the right players — and minimizing chances for the wrong ones — is a critical part of the sorting process, and the Cardinals recently have allowed questions to be raised about if they know what they have and what they don't. They have to get that right as a draft-and-develop team. They've said as much. Committing a lot of time to the wrong internal options increases the risk of losing better ones, just like signing low impact free agents does.
Q: Could Urban Meyer rebound from this ongoing Jacksonville disaster as a college coach?
A: The NFL can be a humbling place for college coaches. Ask Nick Saban. I point that out because some will assume Meyer could not come back to college and win again. I don't assume that. I do wonder if he's wiling, able and capable to do anything consistently for more than a season though. He's a lightning rod and it's hard for lighting rods to last even through a full football team's recruiting cycle these days, meaning from recruitment to on-field performance of multiple full recruiting classes. I'm not convinced he's stable enough these days. The bar video would hurt him in some college searches; not all. It would hurt him with some recruits’ families; not all.
Q: It was alarming to read about the severe CTE diagnosis in Phillip Adams, the former NFL player who killed six people. Does it seem like the concussion coverage has decreased over the years? Is it, at some point, going to damage the almighty NFL beyond the occasional headline?
A: That was a tough story to read.
The statement from the family was especially devastating.
"After going through medical records from his football career, we do know that he was desperately seeking help from the NFL but was denied all claims due to his inability to remember things and to handle seemingly simple tasks, such as traveling hours away to see doctors and going through extensive evaluations."
Heartbreaking.
I've said this before, but I love football. I played it from third grade through senior year of high school. I am who I am today, to some degree, because of it.
It brought me friends for life. It brought me closer to my dad. It kind of brought me this career. The first columns I ever typed out were first-person recollections of Friday night football games for the Sunday edition of the Sedalia Democrat during my senior season.
I love football.
That said, if I had a son I don't know if I would want him to play. I would be torn. I know many who love the game who feel that same way. Combine that hesitation with the naked greed and reptilian nature of the men leading the NFL, and it's not hard to see some sort of tipping point up ahead. A reckoning of sorts.
I'm sure no one thought boxing was going to become what it is now during its prime. We like blood sports. But we like them best when the damage from them is easy to avoid and ignore. That's getting harder all the time.
Football's roots are being threatened. The men at the top of the money tree are driven by greed and oblivious to the warning signs. Seems like a problem.
Q: Has Jack Flaherty given any indication he wants to be a Cardinal for life?
A: The indications he's given about his future are 1. That he's not pleased with a current system that he feels doesn't pay young, impactful players what they should be owed and 2. That his belief is a system-wide one not specific to the Cardinals. If the Cardinals wanted to lock Flaherty up at a price he and his representation viewed as worth sacrificing free agency and the financial leverage it offers, I bet he would be interested. Who wouldn't? Saying you want to be a Cardinal — or with any team — long term is just fluff unless the numbers add up. Kolten Wong wanted to be a Cardinal for life. The numbers didn't add up for the Cardinals. It's business.
Q: Which Cardinals outfielder will have the most impact on 2022?
A: If he can stay healthy for 140-plus games, Tyler O’Neill. I was a doubter. Now I’m a Bro-liever. If he stays healthy.