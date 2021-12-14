BenFred: Here’s the cure for your MLB lockout blues

A: First part: Your first line is a significant question. None of the angst about the current state of Mizzou basketball means much unless there's someone with the juice willing to cut a big check. Maybe there is. Maybe a new coach would be better off trying to solve the Mizzou hoops puzzle. Mizzou fans can't figure out what they want for their hoops team these days, it seems to me. The support is not great — even when the team has played well. There is minimal to mediocre support when the team is decent to better than decent. There is massive frustration and disgust when the team is playing terribly. That angst is never matched on the positive end. It's a hard problem to solve. Maybe there is an up-and-coming coach out there who has an answer through recruiting or coaching or a combination of both, but the truth is the field will be limited by the amount of money that can be paid — especially if Martin is bought out — and the coach who solves it will be ripe for poaching by other programs if he does, programs that have the kind of support and attendance that can match their lofty expectations.