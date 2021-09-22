BenFred: Here's why you, yes you, should be invested in the outcome of the Rams relocation lawsuit

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: If this Rams relocation lawsuit does not end in a settlement that awards the region an expansion team, why should people even care? What is your ideal scenario for the eventual outcome?
A: Our best-case scenarios probably differ, and that's OK.
I have zero interest in seeing an NFL team in STL again.
I know I'm probably in the minority there in terms of sports fans. All good.
If a team comes out of it, I'd cover it. That would be part of my job. But when you see behind the curtain of so much corruption, you can't just forget what you saw. It's kind of like when you find out pro wrestling is scripted (sorry for the spoiler) and you just can't watch it the same way. I see the NFL, and I just see greed.
What I would like to see come of this is a massive amount of money coming STL's way, either by trial win that is upheld even after a likely appeal by the NFL, or a massive settlement to the tune of billions of dollars that can help the region in many ways.
I'd also like to see this lawsuit force a change in how the NFL threatens cities with relocation-related greed grabs moving forward. I think it can make a real and lasting change in the idea that the NFL can just do whatever the hell it wants and get away with it, no matter what. If the league does indeed settle, it admits by doing so that its relocation guidelines do in fact set a standard, one that every other relocation issue from this point forward can cite. Don't follow the rules, and there could be a suit. Better yet if the league goes to trial and loses, that fact — that the relocation guidelines are indeed a binding agreement — becomes even harder to ignore in other shakedowns across the country. And the relocation guidelines are a contract, as much as league lawyers say they are not.
The world obligation is in there. The word must abounds. The language is quite clear. When it comes to relocation, the league should conduct good-faith negotiations with host cities with the hope of working out a solution. That was what the league said it was doing. It's very clear that was not what the league was doing. And that's the lawsuit, or the bulk of it. There are the other counts as well, like the fraud, which was rampant. If this suit becomes the reasons other cities don't have to go through this, that would be great.
Everybody wants to know what would happen with the hypothetical money, and how it would be split up, and what it would go toward. But you don't cross that bridge until you get there. There will be many opinions about how it should be spent if it does arrive. You have to get it first. Splitting up a ton of money is a good problem to have.
You should care because you should care about the region you call home. And you should care because the NFL thinks it can keep doing this kind of stuff without ever having to be held accountable for anything. It can blackball Colin Kaepernick one day and showcase Jerry Jones kneeling during the national anthem the next. It can lie to players about concussions one day and then pat itself on the back for offering a lowball settlement for years of deceit on the topic the next. It can hold up the relocation guidelines like the Ten Commandments one day and have its lawyers shrug them off as nothing more than mere suggestions the next. It can lie again and again and again and never have to answer for it. Unless someone says enough, already. That's why I think you should care.
The clamor for a team via settlement is predictable and understandable, but who owns it? Where does it play? Where does it practice? Why would the region have any interest in getting back into business with a league like this?
I love football. Played it growing up. Wouldn't be who I am today without it. But in this case, I say get the money.
Q: Before the Cardinals get there, let's settle a debate. Is a one-game wild-card really the postseason?
A: Fantastic question. My stance on this one is crystal clear and it does not change between sports. If you can go from the game to the championship, you are in the playoffs. I say the same thing about the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. People try to ignore it. No way. It's the postseason. That launching point in Dayton is special. Same for the one-game wild-card. You don't have to like the playoff format, but that doesn't change the fact that in is in. No, that doesn't mean the Cardinals get to throw a party if they lose the wild-card game. Some of the sour feelings this season has chased away would return. But if the Cardinals do make a memorable run, the starting point matters little — or even becomes part of what makes a memorable run that much more special. And that's why in is in. Always.
Q: Count me among those who would rather see the Cardinals play the Dodgers in a one-game wild-card, because I think they have a better chance against the Giants in a series than the Dodgers. If the Dodgers have to burn Scherzer in an attempt to win the division, even better! Who's with me?
A: That is the best get, on paper, I agree.
The Dodgers are 4-3 against the Cardinals this season.
The Giants are 2-4 against the Cardinals this season.
If the Cardinals could draw it up, I imagine they would want the Dodgers and Giants to wind up tied for the division lead, which would force a Game 163 to determine the division winner, and have the Giants win that game, preferably over Mad Max so he could not pitch the wild-card game.
The one-game tiebreaker would be played on Monday October 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the head-to-head series against the Dodgers this season. The winner (in this hypothetical the Giants) would go to the division series round and the loser (Dodgers) would host the wild-card against the Cardinals.
Avoiding Scherzer would be significant.
He has allowed one run in 14 innings against the Cardinals this season, not including his spring-training domination.
Gulp.
Q: Is the NFL bothered at all that the relocation lawsuit's trial could coincide with their beloved playoffs?
A: Don't forget where the Super Bowl is being hosted — in Stan Kroenke's swanky new SoFi stadium.
Yes, the trial could be playing out during the SoFi Super Bowl.
You really can't make this stuff up.
There is some speculation the league is worried about that timing and that it could encourage the desire to settle, but I doubt the two sides are anywhere close on the amount of money that settlement would have to be for. We shall see. (I also don't think the NFL cares much about looking bad.)
There's really nothing legitimate the NFL/Rams side could do now to keep a trial from happening in January, other than a settlement. They are, of course, interested in grabbing every delay possible. Currently they are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to review their appeal of the demand to hand over detailed financial information for Kroenke and other owners that can be used to build the case for potential punitive damages, but the timeline on jury selection and pre-trial proceedings moves forward while that plays out.
The only other thing I can think of would be a weak attempt to have the denial of the motion for summary judgment revisited, which is rare but could happen. It would almost certainly go nowhere. So far the Rams/NFL have taken the falling-out-of-a-tree approach to this lawsuit. Grab every branch on the way down no matter how weak to attempt to slow things down.
One other note: I know there has been a lot of talk about Kroenke, individually, being on the hook for all of the damages that could come out of a trial loss or settlement, but I'm not sure that is the case. He has signed an indemnification agreement, but I have not seen it and there is at least some debate that he is on the hook for the legal fees from this, not the fallout from a trial or settlement. I imagine there could be some infighting in the league about who pays what if that day comes. Hopefully, there will be.
Q: How do you see Saturday's Mizzou game playing out?
A: Boston College should try to run the dang ball. A lot. If they can, the Tigers are in trouble. If they can't, Mizzou should win. Eli Drinkwitz has won each game he's favored to win. This one is close, but Vegas likes Mizzou. Winning this game is important to keeping good vibes rolling. Those who thought the Tigers were going to roll over Kentucky didn't do their homework. Tigers should win this game, though, especially now that BC does not have its starting QB. BC running back Pat Garwo III is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. The Tigers have surrendered more rushing yards and more plays of 10+ yards than any other team in the SEC, even trailing Vanderbilt. This is a big test for the defense. The SEMO game didn't teach us much of anything there.
Q: Was Daniel Ponce de Leon's dust-up with Yadier Molina the straw that broke the camel's back?
A: If the blow-up happened and Ponce had been dealing, you deal with it. But that wasn't the case. Ponce has struggled, doesn't have much of a role and popped off to the one teammate you can't pop off to. The Cardinals have a good thing going. They don't need someone not pulling in the right direction. Ponce is a good guy, but he made a mistake. He's frustrated, and I get it. He boiled over at a bad time, got caught on TV and while it wasn't THE reason he's gone, you would be fooling yourself to assume it had nothing to do with it. He might not be done with the Cardinals, but he needed a hard reset. I think he's best off with a team that can have a better role for him.
Q: How comforting is it that the Cardinals have a 100 RBI again in Nolan Arenado? Or, is it just a number?
A: Amen, and well said. Those numbers mean something. Getting close is not getting there. There's a heft to it. A reliability. And it's pretty poetic that Arenado picks up the baton that has been left on the ground since his mentor and friend Matt Holliday picked it up. Matt Holliday was already perhaps the best long-term Cardinals contract in recent history, and his relationship and admiration for the Cardinals directly influenced Arenado's wanting to be here. Pretty remarkable. If there is a way to bet on Nolan Arenado's opt-out , everyone here should get a cash-out refinance and put all of the money on him passing it up to stay with the Cardinals. Thank me later.
Q: Remember when you wanted the Cardinals to sign Bryce Harper to a mega contract? Now look at Tyler O'Neill, his production and his salary.
A: Check Harper's batting line again. He's in the driver's seat for NL MVP. Slashing .311 with a .427 on-base percentage and a .620 slug. But I'm sure the Cardinals fan base would not have warmed up to him. (Sarcasm font.) Every kid in Cardinal Nation would have a Harper haircut by now. I've come around on O'Neill, obviously. He made it impossible not to this season. But the idea that one big season from him is going to make him Harper? I'll wait and see. Or, you know, the Cardinals could have both sharing the same outfield. That'd be something.
Q: If Cards hitting coach Jeff Albert was to blame when the Cardinals' lineup was struggling, where is the praise for him now?
A: I get the logic. One guy can't receive all of the blame and none of the criticism, right? Agreed. But you tell me, are you hearing Cardinals hitters or the manager coming out swinging in praise of Albert during this surge? I haven't heard that. The Cardinals started hitting better when Shildt kind of said, enough already, and made a point the team needed to get back to getting stronger and smarter at situational hitting and not trying to have carbon copy at-bats no matter what was going on in the game. I'm sure Albert has helped some of these guys, and like I said before, I don't think he's going to get canned this offseason, but I still imagine there is some sort of addition or role change that adds some been-there-done-that to the in-dugout hitting staff and changes the dynamic, whether a title change happens or not.